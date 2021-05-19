Lady A: ‘What A Song Can Do Tour' Ramps Up This July With Special Guests Carly Pearce, Niko Moon & Tenille Arts

Multi-Platinum band Lady A have announced details behind their long-awaited return to the road with the upcoming LADY A: WHAT A SONG CAN DO TOUR. The trio shared the news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today (5/19, check local listings) before a performance of their danceable throwback anthem and current climbing single 'Like A Lady,' and surprised audience members with tickets to the amphitheater run. The 34-city trek will launch July 29th in Uncasville, CT with special guests Carly Pearce, Niko Moon and Tenille Arts. Profile® by Sanford is the official VIP sponsor of the tour. A portion of the ticket sales will go towards LadyAID, the group's philanthropic fund which supports initiatives around the world ranging from helping vulnerable children, societal and cultural issues, as well as natural disaster aid and recovery.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the LADY A: WHAT A SONG CAN DO TOUR and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning this Tuesday, May 25th at 12:00P local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit https://hes32-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=www.citientertainment.com&umid=a1e5d451-770c-4f68-bde8-b172fce42977&auth=aea1da0310e2636c79a3a218cdf31d6564bf6a00-8daf568f59c9118cb39761fee720ce01e4011796. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday (5/28) at 10:00A local time at www.ladyamusic.com.

'This tour is really going to be about letting our fans know how much they mean to us and what music has done for all of us over the last year…which is the essence of the tour name. We started writing a song called 'What A Song Can Do' and it turned into a love-letter to our fans,' Charles Kelley said. 'We are gonna soak up these moments on stage more than we ever have before. It's gonna be hard to wipe the smiles off our faces and I'm sure the tears off of Hillary's. We were lucky enough to still release new music this past year but there are songs like 'Champagne Night' and 'What If I Never Get Over You' that we haven't been able to play live much so we know those will make for some really special moments.'

LADY A: WHAT A SONG CAN DO TOUR DATES

07/29/21 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

07/30/21 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/31/21 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

08/06/21 Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

08/07/21 Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

08/08/21 St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/13/21 Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/14/21 Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview

08/15/21 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

08/19/21 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheatre

08/20/21 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

08/21/21 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/28/21 Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre***

08/29/21 Evansville, IN - Ford Center

09/02/21 Newport, KY - Ovation Concert Venue

09/03/21 Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival**

09/04/21 Columbus, OH - Express Live! Amp*

09/05/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE*

09/09/21 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

09/10/21 Norman, OK - Lloyd Noble Center

09/11/21 New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheatre

09/16/21 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/17/21 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/18/21 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/23/21 Englewood CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

09/24/21 Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

09/25/21 Las Vegas, NV - The Theatre at Virgin Hotels

09/30/21 Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Park Amphitheatre

10/01/21 Simpsonville, SC - CCNB at Heritage Park Amphitheatre

10/02/21 Alpharetta, GA - AmerisBank Amphitheatre

10/08/21 Erie, PA - Erie Insurance Arena

10/09/21 Albany, NY - Times Union Center

10/10/21 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

* Carly Pearce Only

** Niko Moon Only

*** Carly Pearce and Niko Moon Only

Over the course of their decade-plus career, Lady A has become one of the 21st century's premier vocal groups, blending deeply felt emotions with classic Country sounds. While ushering more than 18 million album units, 34 million tracks sold, nearly five billion digital streams and 11 No. One hits. The trio earned the biggest first week streams of their career with their critically acclaimed No. One album OCEAN. Known for their 9X Platinum hit 'Need You Now,' which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned CMA 'Vocal Group of the Year' trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including five GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod. The trio's newly formed LadyAID Scholarship Fund, supports students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities. They were recently honored with an invitation to become members of Country's longest standing musical - the Grand Ole Opry. Additionally, Hillary Scott was recently honored as one of 31 women leaders from diverse industries for Dress for Success' 'Your Hour, Her Power' campaign. For more information visit https://hes32-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=www.ladyamusic.com&umid=a1e5d451-770c-4f68-bde8-b172fce42977&auth=aea1da0310e2636c79a3a218cdf31d6564bf6a00-d13340ee02facb64181b12438e15df996da237f2.

Fiercely rooted in the classics, Carly Pearce, the girl who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood has grown into a woman who embraces the genre's forward progression and is confident in what she wants to say. Like those before, she leaned on her own intuitions with Top 20-and-rising single 'Next Girl' and clever video. Carly explores more of a pivotal time with a seven-song collection called 29 (Big Machine Records), finding creative simpatico with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne following the unexpected death of her mentor and former producer busbee. As Carly marks a new chapter coming of age, 'I Hope You're Happy Now' wins ACM 'Single' and 'Music Event of the Year' for the PLATINUM-certified, No. One duet with Lee Brice. For more information visit www.CarlyPearce.com.

Tenille Arts celebrated her first #1 single, 'Somebody Like That,' in April of this year making history as the first song written, produced and performed by all females to top the Country charts. She was inducted into the CMT 'Next Women of Country Class of 2021' and nominated for her first ACM Awardfor 'New Female Artist of the Year.' She has made an unprecedented three appearances performing original songs on The Bachelor. Her Love, Heartbreak, & Everything In Between album was released in January of 2020, and her new single 'Back Then, Right Now' is at radio now. Born and raised in the small prairie town of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Tenille now makes Nashville her home. For more information visit www.tenillearts.com.

RCA Nashville breakthrough recording artist Niko Moon kicked off 2021 by topping multiple charts with his Platinum-selling debut single 'Good Time.' With more than 235 million on-demand streams, 'Good Time' helped catapulted Moon to No. One on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. Born in Tyler, TX, Moon relocated to Douglasville, GA at age 10, equidistance from hip-hop hub Atlanta and country breeding ground Newnan, GA, inspiring his artful persona: a mix of hooky melodies, shrewd wordplay and edgy, electronic beats. Moon has five No. One hits as a songwriter and is currently self-producing his debut full-length project alongside longtime collaborator and friend Joshua Murty. For more information visit www.nikomoon.com.

Profile® by Sanford is an evidence-based, comprehensive behavioral weight management program delivered by health coaches designed to improve nutrition, activity and lifestyle behaviors. It was created by physicians, researchers, and dietitians at Sanford Health, one of the largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the U.S. Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, is dedicated to the integrated delivery of health care, genomic medicine, senior care and services, global clinics, research and affordable insurance. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization includes 46 hospitals, 1,400 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and 10 countries. Learn more about Sanford Health's transformative work to improve the human condition at sanfordhealth.org.

