Live Nation Entertainment : Afro Nation Expands to US, Recruits Burna Boy and WizKid to Headline Inaugural Afro Nation Miami

Uniting the diaspora with brilliant music and breathtaking spectacle, Afro Nation is the world's biggest showcase for one of the fastest growing genres on the planet. Following successful festivals in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean, Afro Nation takes the next step with Afro Nation Miami 2023, its first festival in the continental USA. Like previous Afro Nation events, the upcoming Miami festival highlights the best in Afrobeats, dancehall, hip-hop, amapiano, and other Black-led musical genres. Headlined by Afrobeats giants Burna Boy and WizKid, and featuring a powerful lineup of artists from Africa, the Caribbean, and across the globe, Afro Nation Miami touches down at LoanDepot Park on May 27 & 28, 2023.

General tickets go on sale beginning Friday January 13th at 1pm ET at USA.AfroNation.com. RegisterHERE to gain access to a special Afro Nation presale.

Afro Nation Miami boasts a deep lineup that illustrates the diversity and strength of global Black music. The inaugural Miami festival promises performances from ascendant Nigerian superstars Rema and Asake, dancehall legend Beenie Man, rising African stars CKay, BNXN, and Black Sherif, French rapper Franglish, and many others. Shining a special spotlight on the ascendant genre of amapiano, born in South Africa, Afro Nation Miami brings the Piano People stage, headlined by Major League DJZ and Uncle Waffles, and featuring many more of the genre's most exciting names. Stay tuned for many more artists to be added to the lineup in the coming months.

The upcoming Miami festival follows up a groundbreaking 2022 from Afro Nation, which has established itself as a major tastemaker and advocate for African music since its founding in 2019. Afro Nation brought a high-powered group of international music stars and over 40,000 fans to the beaches of Portimáo in July for the second-ever Afro Nation Portugal, with headliners that included WizKid, Burna Boy, and Megan Thee Stallion. Earlier in the year, the innovative festival made its North American debut with Afro Nation Puerto Rico. The festival closed out 2022 with Afro Nation Ghana 2022 in Accra, Afro Nation's first event in Ghana since 2019.

Afro Nation festivals are dedicated to providing a global platform for music from Africa and its diaspora. In addition, Afro Nation teams with BBC Radio 1xtra and the Official Charts Company to host a weekly UK Afrobeats Chart Show, and in 2022, Afro Nation partnered with Billboard to present the first-ever U.S. Afrobeats Chart.

With more milestones to cross and many unforgettable sets in the near future, Afro Nation is primed to shine an even brighter spotlight on some of the most exciting artists in music today.

Visit https://usa.afronation.com/ to buy tickets and view full information about the festival.

Watch the Afro Nation 2022 Recap Video HERE

Access the Afro Nation Miami 2023 press application HERE

Afro Nation Miami 2023 is presented by Event Horizon, SMADE, and Live Nation.

"Afro Nation events began in Portugal in 2019 and are continuing to grow and expand across the globe as a way to showcase and celebrate Afro-fusion, reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, soca and more Black-led music." - Billboard

Launched in 2019 to critical acclaim, Afro Nation is the biggest and best Afrobeats celebration in the world and a fast growing global cultural influence. The events unite the diaspora and deliver something culturally important to a hugely underserved audience. In 2022, 40,000 music lovers attended Afro Nation Portugal to see the biggest names in Afrobeats, Amapiano, Hip-Hop, R&B, Dancehall and Bashment, at one of the most beautiful beach locations on the planet. After finishing 2022 with Afro Nation Ghana (Dec. 29-30), Afro Nation expands even further in 2023, with Miami 2023, its first-ever festival on the continental U.S.

