On December 31, 2024, witness the perfect culmination of technological forces with Afterlife presents Anyma 'The End of Genesys,' a captivating and unique event at Sphere in Las Vegas, presented by Live Nation. Operating at the compelling intersection between art, technology, and music, Anyma-a genre leader heralded for his critically-acclaimed albumsGenesysandGenesys II, as well as his high-caliber live shows-is the multidisciplinary music and contemporary art project helmed by Matteo Milleri. Afterlife has evolved from an event series and record label to become a multidimensional platform for groundbreaking artists and visually sensational installations.

As the first electronic music act at Sphere, and the venue's first New Year's Eve performance, Anyma will present the audio/visual 'Genesys' show, which has fascinated audiences around the world. The inclusion of special guests will highlight the concluding performance of 'Genesys.'

This New Years Eve performance will showcase a meticulously curated selection of music and visual art by Anyma and Afterlife, ensuring an unforgettable and distinctive encounter. Sphere's next-generation technologies-including the world's highest-resolution LED display and its advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT- will be combined with Anyma and Afterlife's signature production. Fans can expect a sensory-expanding mix of innovative visuals and sounds that defy the boundaries of what's possible.

Sign up now at after.life/spherelasvegasto access the Afterlife presale beginning on Monday, July 22 at 9am PT. The general onsale will begin Tuesday, July 23 at 9am PT atafter.life/spherelasvegas.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, will be offering official VIP concert & hotel experience packages, including premium tickets, a stay at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere - and more perks that are exclusive to Vibee guests. Packages are available for pre-sale beginning Thursday, July 18 at 9AM PT at Afterlife.Vibee.com.

For press assets including drone footage and photos, please clickhere.A YouTube video from Afterlife Chile, which took place on December 31, 2023, is linked here.

About Anyma

Anyma (aka Matteo Milleri) is a world-renowned, multi-disciplinary artist whose melodic-techno beats, dreamy sounds, and one-of-a-kind audiovisual live experience has captivated the attention of millions. In 2023, Anyma released his debut albumGenesysfollowed by this year'sGenesys II(Afterlife/Interscope) which explores themes of technology, nature, humanity, and coexistence. The highly anticipated project features a lineup of impressive collaborators, handpicked by Anyma, including Grimes, Sevdaliza, and Camelphat to name a few. Footage from Anyma's iconic live performances consistently go viral as they are an unprecedented blend of mesmerizing visual installations, avant-garde sound engineering, and awe-inspiring stage designs. With the use of digital audiovisual artistic elements that interact with reality, Anyma's creates a unique, out-of-this-world experience, proving that his artistry is expansive, way ahead of its time, and cements his reputation across the music industry as a visionary, pioneering project unlike any other. In addition to his solo career, Anyma is one half of electronic duo Tale Of Us, co-founder of Afterlife Records, and his remixes of Fred Again…'s "Turn On The Lights again..(feat. Future)" and Lana Del Rey's "Say Yes To Heaven" have seen great success.

For more information on Anyma, follow:

Website|Instagram|TikTok|YouTube|X

About Afterlife

Founded in 2016, Afterlife has evolved from an event series and record label to become a multidimensional platform for groundbreaking artists and visually sensational installations. From outdoor stages offering a striking natural landscape to industrial-size indoor venues, Afterlife creates a site-specific concept, sound and visual production for each show.

For more information on Afterlife, follow:

Website|Instagram|TikTok|YouTube|Facebook

# # #

About Sphere

Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that is redefining the future of live entertainment. A venue where the foremost artists, creators, and technologists create extraordinary experiences that take storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. The venue hosts original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood directors; concerts and residencies from the world's biggest artists; and premier marquee events. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023, and is a new Las Vegas landmark, powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale. More information is available at thesphere.com.

Contact:

Afterlife presents Anyma 'The End of Genesys' at Sphere

Alexandra Greenberg/Falcon Publicity[email protected]

For Sphere:[email protected]

For Live Nation: Maya Sarin /[email protected]

For Anyma/Interscope: Nikki Crystal /[email protected]