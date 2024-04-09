LiveNation.com

Following the release of his new single, King Size Bed, Alec Benjamin announced his 2024 '12 Notes' Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 31-city tour kicks off on September 6 at SOMA in San Diego making stops across North America in Houston, New York, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at Hollywood Palladium on October 25.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Tuesday, April 9. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 12 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

The '12 Notes' Tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include general admission tickets with priority access to the floor, Meet & Greet and photo op with Alec Benjamin, specially designed VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com

'12 NOTES'TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 06 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

Sat Sep 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Sep 10 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Wed Sep 11 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Fri Sep 13 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat Sep 14 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Mon Sep 16 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

Tue Sep 17 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Thu Sep 19 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Fri Sep 20 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Mon Sep 23 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Wed Sep 25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Thu Sep 26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Sep 28 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Sun Sep 29 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Sep 30 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Wed Oct 02 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Thu Oct 03 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Fri Oct 04 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre*

Sun Oct 06 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

Tue Oct 08 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Thu Oct 10 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Fri Oct 11 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Sun Oct 13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Oct 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

Wed Oct 16 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

Thu Oct 17 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Sat Oct 19 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Mon Oct 21 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

Tue Oct 22 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Fri Oct 25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

*Without Matt Hansen.

About Alec Benjamin

Alec Benjamin is multi-platinum singer-songwriter, cementing himself as a "pop storyteller for the next generation" (TIME). Since his professional debut in 2018, Benjamin has achieved notable milestones with hit tracks like "Let Me Down Slowly" (3x-Platinum; Billboard 200), "If We Have Each Other" (Platinum), "Water Fountain" (Platinum), and "Jesus In LA" (Gold). His creative mind and natural storytelling have consistently produced soulful pop narratives with his debut mixtape Narrated By You (2018), and subsequent studio albums These Two Windows (2020) and (Un)Commentary (2022). Following the release of his most recent album, Benjamin was propelled into a successful headlining tour across the United States, Asia, Australia, and Europe - including debut performances at the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival and Lollapalooza Music Festival. Benjamin boasts an extensive track record with over 9B+ global streams, 12.5M+ social media followers across his platforms, 123M+ in playlist reach, and 1.6B+ YouTube views on his channel.

About Matt Hansen

Matt Hansen is 22 and based in Los Angeles, CA. He grew his platform to 2.5 million followers on TikTok by casting a soulful light on familiar songs, growth that has continued with his original music. He has a combined 100 million streams over his first eight singles, all released independently. His biggest song to date "LET EM GO" captured the hearts of listeners with Matt's powerful vocals and lyrical message of emotional healing.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Alec Benjamin

Brett Ruttenberg | [email protected]

Darya Zal | [email protected]

Lindsey Faig | [email protected]

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | [email protected]

Navier Grimes | [email protected]