LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Alejandro Fernández Announces Amor Y Patria Shows To Celebrate Mexican Independence Day With U.S. Fans
PU
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Five Finger Death Punch Drop New Single "AfterLife" and Announce 2022 North American Headlining Tour
PU
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, And P!nk To Headline Ohana Festival 2022
PU
Live Nation Entertainment : Alejandro Fernández Announces Amor Y Patria Shows To Celebrate Mexican Independence Day With U.S. Fans

04/12/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
Exclusive Limited Engagement Run Anchored By 2-NIGHTs in Las Vegas with son Alex Fernández Also Tucson, Ontario, Temecula, and Pico Rivera
 Tickets On Sale Starting Friday April 15 at 10am on Ticketmaster.com

Today, Alejandro Fernández announced a limited run of 6 dates in the U.S. The shows titled AMOR y PATRIA are a celebration of Mexican Independence (Fiestas Patrias) and will be produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off visiting Tuscon's AVA Amphitheater at Casino del Sol, Ontario's Toyota Arena, Temecula's Pechanga Resort Casino, Las Vegas' MGM Grand Arena (2 nights) accompanied by his son Alex Fernández, and a special show at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday April 15th at 10am PST on ticketmaster.com

The performances-a celebration of love and patriotism-will mark his return to the U.S. following the passing of his legendary father ​​Vicente Fernández late last year.

"I am very excited to come back to the US to perform and celebrate AMOR y PATRIA with all my fans. I will see you all very soon…. VIVA MEXICO!," said Alejandro Fernández.

For the Amor Y Patria shows, Fernández will continue to support the US Hispanic community by donating part of his proceeds to Dream Big Nevada and Dreamers Resource Center, a scholarship program at Rio Hondo College that assists the undocumented student population in their pursuit of higher education.

AMOR Y PATRIA DATES:

Sep 9th - Tucson, AZ - AVA Amphitheater at Casino del Sol*

Sep 10th - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

Sep 11th - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Resort Casino*

Sep 15th - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena (Alex Fernández)

Sep 17th - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena (Alex Fernández)

Sep 18th - Pico Rivera, CA - Pico Rivera Sports Arena*

*Not A Live Nation Date

MORE:

Alejandro Fernández's most recent SOLD OUT US TOUR "Hecho en México" wrapped in October 2021. Alejandro's most successful US tour ever, came on the heels of his hugely successful album of the same name which garnered him 4 number-one singles on US Latin radio charts. Alejandro became the first Latino artist to achieve number one albums in 4 consecutive decades-1990's, 2000's, 2010's and 2020. Alejandro's Hecho en México tour raised over $100,000 USD to assist immigrant families separated at the US/Mexico Border.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Denise Morales- Management | denise@jasongarner.com

Maria Amelia Alonzo (Management) | mariaalonzo@stmusicgroup.com

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | moniquesowinski@livenation.com

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 21:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
