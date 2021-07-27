Live Nation Entertainment : Alina Baraz Announces 2021 U.S. “Alone With You Tour”

WHO: Alina Baraz with special guests Hope Tala and RINI, on different dates

WHAT: Alone With You Tour

Produced by Live Nation, the Alone With You Tour is set to hit 26 cities across the United States. Kicking off in Boston, MA at the House of Blues Boston on September 29th the tour will also make stops in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, and more before wrapping up on November 27th at the House of Blues Orlando.

TICKETS:

Citi Presale: Citi is the official presale credit card of the Alone With You Tour. As such, Citi cards members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning today, Tuesday, July 27 at 12pm local time through Thursday, July 29th 10pm. For complete details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Public On Sale: General tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 30th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

ALONE WITH YOU TOUR DATES:

*With Hope Tala | ~With TINI | ^Not a Live Nation Date

Wed Sept 29 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston*

Fri Oct 01 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre*

Sat Oct 02 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring*

Sun Oct 03 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia*

Wed Oct 06 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17*

Fri Oct 08 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland*

Mon Oct 11 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago*

Wed Oct 13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee*

Fri Oct 15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis*

Sat Oct 16 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater*

Mon Oct 18 - Denver, CO - Summit*

Tue Oct 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot*

Thu Oct 21 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre*

Fri Oct 22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

Sun Oct 24 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater*^

Wed Nov 03 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium*

Thu Nov 04 - San Diego, CA - Soma*

Fri Nov 05 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory*

Wed Nov 10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

Fri Nov 12 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater*

Sat Nov 13 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston*

Sun Nov 14 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas*

Tue Nov 16 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works~

Wed Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle~

Thu Nov 18 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground~

Sat Nov 20 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater~

Sun Nov 21 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando~

MORE:

Alina Baraz recently released her new single 'Alone With You' which was produced by Spencer Stewart (Alessia Cara, Tori Kelly, and Jacob Banks) and co-written by Stewart and Baraz.

The smooth new track is her first release since partnering with Steve Stoute's UnitedMasters and follows the release of her debut album It Was Divine, which featured the likes of Khalid, 6LACK, Nas and Smino. The album has amassed over 58 Million streams to date and charted 43 on the Billboard 200 list upon its release.

Baraz first gained wide-spread acclaim in 2015 with the release of her EP, Urban Flora. In 2018, Baraz released her follow-up project, The Color of You, featuring the massive single 'Electric' featuring Khalid. Baraz later made a coveted performance at Coachella and went on to join Coldplay on the sold out North American leg of their Head Full of Dreams stadium tour. To date, Baraz has amassed over 2.19B streams across the world - a benchmark accomplishment for an artist who has quietly become one of the most standout voices of her generation.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visitwww.livenationentertainment.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Alina Baraz

Courtni Asbury | Courtni.asbury@ledecompany.com

Kate Rosen | Kate.rosen@ledecompany.com

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | moniquesowinski@livenation.com

