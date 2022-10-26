Advanced search
    LYV   US5380341090

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:38 2022-10-26 pm EDT
78.84 USD   -3.51%
01:15pLive Nation Entertainment Applauds President Biden's Call for Fee Transparency & Supports FTC Mandating All-in Pricing Nationally
PR
01:02pLive Nation Entertainment Shares Fall as Biden Says Administration Examining 'Unfair' Resort, Concert Fees
MT
10/20Families of 2 killed at Astroworld festival settle lawsuits
AQ
Live Nation Entertainment Applauds President Biden's Call for Fee Transparency & Supports FTC Mandating All-in Pricing Nationally

10/26/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We applaud President Biden's advocacy for fee transparency in every industry, including live event ticketing. Live Nation Entertainment advocated for the all-in pricing mandate passed in New York earlier this year, which requires face-value prices and fees to be shown upfront – and we support the FTC mandating this nationally. We operate ticketing marketplaces in 30+ countries around the world and have seen all-in pricing adopted successfully in many countries when mandated across the board. This only works if all ticketing marketplaces go all-in together, so that consumers truly have accurate comparisons as they shop for tickets. 

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.  For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-nation-entertainment-applauds-president-bidens-call-for-fee-transparency--supports-ftc-mandating-all-in-pricing-nationally-301660281.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment


© PRNewswire 2022
