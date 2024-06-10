AsakeTour.com

Today, Grammy-nominated Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Asake announced his 2024 Lungu Boy World Tour with upcoming dates across North America and Europe, in support of his new album releasing later this summer. Produced by Live Nation, the 10-date tour kicks off on Friday, August 16 in Washington, DC at Capital One Arena, with stops in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Berlin, Amsterdam, and more before wrapping up on Saturday, Sunday September 28 in Paris, France at Zenith. The Lungu Boy World Tour sees Asake playing the biggest venues of his career thus far with performances in iconic rooms such as Madison Square Garden.

NORTH AMERICA TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, June 12 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, June 14 at 10am local time at asaketour.com.

EUROPE/UK TICKETS:

Tickets will be available starting with a Mastercard presale in select markets (details below) and an artist presale beginning Wednesday, June 12 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Friday, June 14 at 10am local time at com .

. PRESALE: Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in France and Netherlands starting from Wednesday, June 12th at 10am local until Friday, June 14th. Preferred ticket access is available on Friday, June 14th at 10am local. Visit priceless.com/music to find out more.

Asake has proved to be one of the most exciting artists to emerge from the African continent in the last couple years. He's shared his debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe in 2022 which set the record for the highest charting Nigerian debut album of all-time, reaching #1 in over 30 countries on Apple Music. The next year he followed up with Work of Art which debuted at #4 on Billboard World Albums Chart and #66 on Billboard 200. The album features standout single "Amapiano" with Olamide that earned Asake his first ever nomination in the Grammy's first ever Best African Music Performance category. He also collaborated with award winning singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, H.E.R., for the "Lonely At The Top (Remix)" - the original record was the first ever song to reach 100 million streams on Audiomack, cementing him as Artist of The Year, and is the longest #1 charting song in Nigeria. Asake has performed late-night TV on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, been featured in CNN, Good Morning America, Flaunt Magazine, GQ Magazine, Rolling Stone Future 25, and more, and reached a career milestone of 2 billion streams and counting.

LUNGU BOY WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

Wed June 26 - Portimao, PT - AfroNation*^

Sat July 13 - London, UK - Wireless Festival^

Fri Aug 16 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sun Aug 18 - Detroit, MI - AfroNation^

Wed Aug 21 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sat Aug 24 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Tue Aug 27 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Fri Aug 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sun Sep 15 - Cologne, DE - Palladium

Tue Sep 24 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

Thu Sep 26 - Berlin, DE - UberEats Music Hall

Sat Sep 28 - Paris, FR - Zenith

Tue Oct 1 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena*

Sun Oct 6 - Gold Coast, AU - Promiseland*^

*Non-Live Nation Date

^Festival Date

About Asake:

Nigerian recording artist Asake had a momentous career defining 2023 with his late-night TV debut on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with a vibrant performance of "Yoga" and "Organise". He then dropped his sophomore album Work Of Art which has over 1.75 Billion streams across all platforms in just 4 months. All of the album tracks landed immediately on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Chart and the album debuted at #4 on Billboard World Albums Chart and #66 on Billboard 200. The New York Times named Work of Art as the #1 Album of the Year. Asake earned his first ever 2024 Grammy nomination for "Amapiano" (with YBNL founder and legacy Afrobeat artist Olamide) for the Best African Music Performance category.

Asake sold out headline shows at London's O2 Arena and New York's Barclays Center and went on to deliver exhilarating live shows to stages across the world including at Rosendal Garden Party in Sweden, Broccoli City Festival, Afronation Miami and more. He tapped award winning singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, H.E.R., to share the "Lonely At The Top" (Remix) - the original record was the first ever song to reach 100 million streams on Audiomack, cementing his as Artist of The Year, and is the longest #1 charting song in Nigeria. Asake also performed the standout hit on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in February 2024.

Asake exploded onto the scene in 2022 with his debut album Mr. Money With The Vibe. Featuring songs like "Joha", "Terminator", "PBUY" and "Sungba" ft. Burna Boy - each with tens of millions of streams - the album set the record for becoming the highest charting Nigerian debut album of all-time.The New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR, Pitchfork,The FACE, & more included the album atop of their 'Best of 2022' lists, with Rolling Stone noting he has "become one of Nigeria's biggest breakout stars in recent years". Asake has undoubtedly staked his claim as a trailblazer in the Afro-Urban and Afrobeats genres, appealing to audiences globally.

