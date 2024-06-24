LiveNation.com

Today, comedian Atsuko Okatsuka announced her 2024 'Full Grown Tour' across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the 15-date run kicks off on Friday, September 13 in Edmonton, AB at Myer Horowitz Theatre, with additional stops in Calgary, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, San Diego, Nashville, and more before wrapping up on Saturday, November 16 in Indianapolis, IN at the Egyptian Room @ Old National Center.

Atsuko is growner than ever, having figured everything out from doing laundry to charcuterie platters to her relationship with her father. No notes or tweaks needed, she's a perfect human!!

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 25 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Wednesday, June 26 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.

ATSUKO OKATSUKA: FULL GROWN TOUR 2024 DATES:

Fri Sep 13 - Edmonton, AB - Myer Horowitz Theatre

Sat Sep 14 - Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall

Fri Sep 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre *

Sat Sep 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Capitol Theatre *

Thu Sep 26 - Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre

Fri Sep 27 - La Crosse, Wi - Fine Arts Center at Viterbo University *

Sat Sep 28 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

Thu Oct 03 - Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach

Fri Oct 04 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre

Sat Oct 05 - Tampa, FL - Tampa Theatre

Thu Oct 10 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri Oct 11 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

Sat Oct 12 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata

Fri Oct 18 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

Fri Nov 01 - Nashville, TN - James K Polk Theatre

Sat Nov 02 - Pittsburgh, PA - Byham Theatre

Fri Nov 15 - Columbus, OH - Davidson Theatre

Sat Nov 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Center

Thu Jan 30 - College Park, MD - The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center at University of Maryland*

*Non-Live Nation Date

ABOUT ATSUKO OKATSUKA

Atsuko Okatsuka is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer based in LA. Atsuko was born in Taiwan and spent her childhood in Japan. She currently has two films debuting at the Tribeca film festival: ALL THAT WE LOVE directed by Yen Tan and GROUP THERAPY directed with Hartbeat. She is currently working on OUTCOME, a dark comedy starring Jonah Hill. Her debut standup special, THE INTRUDER - directed by Tig Notaro premiered on HBO, December 2022 and was named the "Best Debut Special of 2022" by the New York Times and one of the "Best Specials of 2022" by Vulture and Variety. She won the 2023 Gracie Award for "Best Special" and Atsuko was nominated for "Best Comedian" by the Wowie Awards. She was named one of Variety's 10 Comics to Watch for 2022, and when she made her late-night stand-up debut on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, Vulture proclaimed she "won late-night." She has performed to sold-out crowds all over North America on her 2023 theater tour, FULL GROWN, which she will be taking to Europe, Asia and Australia/NZ in 2024.

Her on-screen credits include HISTORY OF THE WORLD PT. II (Hulu), ROOM 104 (HBO), and THE SHOW NEXT DOOR WITH RANDALL PARK (ROKU+). Atsuko was recently featured on THIS AMERICAN LIFE with Ira Glass and told the story of how she got to the USA. She was raised by her grandmother, and they created the #DropChallenge together which has amassed more than 10 million views. Her unique upbringing brings an artfully-offbeat resilient persona which is perfectly embodied in her blunt bangs and bowl cut.

