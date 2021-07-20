Log in
Live Nation Entertainment : Aventura Becomes First Latin Act To Sell Out The Hard Rock Stadium In Miami

07/20/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
By Popular Demand Four New Stadium Dates Citi presale starts today Tuesday, July 20 at 12pm local time Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday, July 23 at 12pm local time through Ticketmaster - www.ticketmaster.com

'The Kings of Bachata' Aventura make history once again by becoming the first Latin act to sell out the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami within hours of being on sale. Now, due to demand from their fans, they are announcing five new stadium dates across the U.S. as part of their final run together as a group.

The Live Nation produced stadium tour will go on sale this Friday, July 23 at 12pm local time through www.ticketmaster.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the Inmortal Stadium Tour. As such, Citi cards members will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning today, Tuesday, July 20 at 12pm local time through Tursday, July 22nd at 10pm . For complete details visit www.citientertainment.com

Tickets for the new dates go on sale this Friday, July 23 at 12pm local time through Ticketmaster - www.ticketmaster.com

Inmortal Stadium Tour
August 14: Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, FL *Sold Out
August 22: Globe Life Field - Arlington, TX *New Date *JUST ADDED* August 29: Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL *New Date *JUST ADDED* September 5: Dodger Stadium - Los Angeles, CA *New Date *JUST ADDED* October 9: Metlife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ *New Date *JUST ADDED*

Romeo Santos, Lenny Santos, Henry Santos and Max Agende Santos 'The Kings of Bachata' reunited at Romeo Santos's historic concert Utopia at the MetLife Stadium in 2019.

After 10 years, Aventura released their reunion single 'Inmortal' which debuted top 5 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart as was named as the 2019 Tropical Song of the year, spending 18 consecutive weeks at #1 on the tropical chart. The single was certified 10x (Diamond) by the RIAA for streams & sales. Their greatest hits album, Todavía Me Amas: Lo Mejor de Aventura, was also the number one selling tropical album of 2019. They were named Tropical Duo/Group of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Aventura made their leap into the mainstream with their 2002 hit, 'Obesión' (featuring Judy Santos). The group was an integral part of the evolution of bachata music and the pioneers of the modern sound of bachata. Aventura released five studio albums in a decade, spawning top 10 hits, including, 'Cuando Volverás', 'Un Beso', 'Mi Corazoncito', 'Los Infieles', 'El Perdedor', 'Por Un Segundo', 'Dile Al Amor', among others. They have sold out arenas throughout the United States, such as the world- famous Madison Square Garden. Aventura has been nominated for a multitude of awards including, American Music Awards, Latin GRAMMYs, Billboard Latin Music Awards and Premio Lo Nuestro. They are one of the most recognized groups internationally over the last two decades. In 2009, Aventura was the first bachata act to perform at the White House for the 44th president of the United States, Barack Obama.

###

For more Information: Monique Sowinski | moniquesowinski@livenation.com

About Live Nation Enertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment Company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

