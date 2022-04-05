Live Nation Entertainment : Backstreet Boys Add New Dates To North American Leg Of DNA World Tour And Announce Addition Of European Leg!

The Backstreet Boys, one of the best-selling bands of all time, announced additional tour stops on their DNA World Tour in major US cities including Nashville, Portland and Memphis, as well as the addition of a European leg of the tour kicking off in Portugal on October 3rd! Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off on the Las Vegas Strip this weekend with four shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th.

Tickets for the DNA World Tour are available now, and the newly added North American dates go on-sale this Friday, April 8th at 10am local timehere!

The band also released the first episode of their new docu series Making Of The DNA Tour, giving fans an inside look of the preparation for their highly-anticipated world tour - watch it here! Additional episodes will be available on The Backstreet Boys YouTube channel.

And tomorrow, fans can tune into The Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC to see the Backstreet Boys chat with Kelly about the upcoming tour.

DNA World Tour (Additional dates in bold)

4/8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/9 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/15 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

6/4 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/5 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

6/7 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

6/9 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

6/13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

6/14 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/17 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

6/20 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

6/21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

6/22 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6/25 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/28 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/1 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/2 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/3 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/5 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/6 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

7/8 - Milwaukee, WI - SummerFest (American Family Insurance Amp)

7/10 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

7/12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

7/13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/14 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

7/16 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/17 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

7/19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

7/20 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

7/21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/24 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

7/28 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/29 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/30 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/2 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8/6 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

8/7 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/9 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

8/12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

8/19 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

8/21 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

8/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

8/24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

8/26 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

8/27 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

8/29 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

9/1 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

9/2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

9/3 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

9/6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

9/8 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

9/9 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

9/11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

9/13 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

9/14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

10/3 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

10/4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

10/6 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

10/9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

10/12 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/15 - Hannover, Germany - Zag Arena

10/18 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

10/20 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

10/22 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

10/25 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

10/27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

10/29 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

10/30 - Leipzig, Germany - QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

10/31 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

11/2 - Budapest, Hungary - Sports Arena

11/4 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhallen

11/6 - London, UK - The 02

ABOUT BACKSTREET BOYS

For 29 years the Backstreet Boys have delivered the finest pop music one has to offer, making them one of pop's most influential performers. With countless #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, BSB has been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.

In early 2019, BSB released their GRAMMY nominated 10th studio album "DNA" on RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 and features the Top 10 hit "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." The critically acclaimed and chart topping single was nominated for the "Pop Duo / Group Performance" 2019 GRAMMY, and was BSB's first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years. Upon its release, the single went straight to #1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in over 22 countries.

In May 2019 the Backstreet Boys kicked off "The DNA World Tour" - the group's biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their #1 new album. The DNA World Tour has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

Over the years, the Backstreet Boys have continually captivated millions of people with their impressive catalogue of hit songs and creative partnerships.

ABOUT LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.



