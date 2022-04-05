Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYV   US5380341090

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Live Nation Entertainment : Backstreet Boys Add New Dates To North American Leg Of DNA World Tour And Announce Addition Of European Leg!

04/05/2022 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
DNA TOUR KICKS OFF THIS WEEKEND WITH FOUR SHOWS IN LAS VEGAS TICKETS FOR NEW NORTH AMERICAN DATES GO ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 8TH AT 10AM LOCAL TIME FIRST EPISODE OF NEW DOCU SERIES MAKING OF THE DNA TOUR OUT NOW! WATCH IT HERE!

The Backstreet Boys, one of the best-selling bands of all time, announced additional tour stops on their DNA World Tour in major US cities including Nashville, Portland and Memphis, as well as the addition of a European leg of the tour kicking off in Portugal on October 3rd! Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off on the Las Vegas Strip this weekend with four shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th.

Tickets for the DNA World Tour are available now, and the newly added North American dates go on-sale this Friday, April 8th at 10am local timehere!

The band also released the first episode of their new docu series Making Of The DNA Tour, giving fans an inside look of the preparation for their highly-anticipated world tour - watch it here! Additional episodes will be available on The Backstreet Boys YouTube channel.

And tomorrow, fans can tune into The Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC to see the Backstreet Boys chat with Kelly about the upcoming tour.

DNA World Tour (Additional dates in bold)

4/8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/9 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/15 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

4/16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

6/4 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/5 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheater

6/7 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

6/9 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/11 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

6/13 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

6/14 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

6/15 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/17 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

6/20 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

6/21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

6/22 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6/25 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/28 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/1 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/2 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

7/3 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/5 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/6 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

7/8 - Milwaukee, WI - SummerFest (American Family Insurance Amp)

7/10 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

7/12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

7/13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/14 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

7/16 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/17 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

7/19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

7/20 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

7/21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/24 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

7/28 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/29 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/30 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/2 - Englewood, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8/6 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

8/7 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/9 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

8/12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

8/19 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

8/21 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

8/22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

8/24 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

8/26 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

8/27 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

8/29 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

9/1 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

9/2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

9/3 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

9/6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

9/8 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

9/9 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

9/11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

9/13 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

9/14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

10/3 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

10/4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

10/6 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

10/9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

10/12 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/15 - Hannover, Germany - Zag Arena

10/18 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

10/20 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

10/22 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

10/25 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

10/27 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

10/29 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

10/30 - Leipzig, Germany - QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

10/31 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

11/2 - Budapest, Hungary - Sports Arena

11/4 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhallen

11/6 - London, UK - The 02

ABOUT BACKSTREET BOYS

For 29 years the Backstreet Boys have delivered the finest pop music one has to offer, making them one of pop's most influential performers. With countless #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, BSB has been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.

In early 2019, BSB released their GRAMMY nominated 10th studio album "DNA" on RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 and features the Top 10 hit "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." The critically acclaimed and chart topping single was nominated for the "Pop Duo / Group Performance" 2019 GRAMMY, and was BSB's first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years. Upon its release, the single went straight to #1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in over 22 countries.

In May 2019 the Backstreet Boys kicked off "The DNA World Tour" - the group's biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their #1 new album. The DNA World Tour has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

Over the years, the Backstreet Boys have continually captivated millions of people with their impressive catalogue of hit songs and creative partnerships.

ABOUT LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Backstreet Boys

The Lede Company

Cara Hutchison | cara.hutchison@ledecompany.com

Chris Iacullo | Chris.Iacullo@ledecompany.com

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | moniquesowinski@livenation.com

Read more about Concerts

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 18:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
02:58pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Korn And Evanescence Announce 2022 Summer Tour
PU
02:38pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Backstreet Boys Add New Dates To North American Leg Of DNA Wor..
PU
02:18pNETFLIX IS A JOKE : The Festival Adds More New Shows Including:
PU
02:08pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : John Mulaney Announces More Dates To 2022 ‘From Scratch'..
PU
12:49pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Dierks Bentley And Live Nation's Seven Peaks Music Festival Wi..
PU
10:08aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Tech Innovation Drives NFL Partnership Extension with Ticketma..
PU
04/04LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Pepe Aguilar Adds New Shows To His Jaripeo Sin Fronteras Tour ..
PU
04/04LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Adekunle Gold Announces Catch Me If You Can – The Tour
PU
04/04LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Grammy-Winning RÜFÜS DU SOL Reveal Second Leg Of 2022 North Am..
PU
04/04INSIDER SELL : Live Nation Entertainment
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 853 M - -
Net income 2022 210 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 155x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 001 M 26 001 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 10 200
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 116,17 $
Average target price 127,54 $
Spread / Average Target 9,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Rapino President & Chief Executive Officer
Joe Berchtold Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Ben Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline Beato Chief Operating Officer-Concerts
Jeffrey T. Hinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-2.94%26 001
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.10.23%9 803
TUI AG6.26%5 120
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.18.06%2 841
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.46%2 378
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-4.29%1 690