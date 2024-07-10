LiveNation.com

July 10, 2024 - The young Venezuelan Latin Trap star, Big Soto, is gearing up for his upcoming "Sotorius U.S.A Tour 2024"across the United States,produced by Live Nation and RIMAS MUSIC. The 16-city tour kicks off on Thursday, November 14, in Denver, Colorado, with stops in cities across the United States such as New York, NY, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, and Washington, DC, before concluding on Sunday, December 22, in Miami Beach, FL.

Big Soto'scareer has been marked by a series of powerful hits such as "Mula"(2018), "Hennessy"(2019), "Todo Va Estar Bien"(2021), and "Ponte"(2022). On June 24, Big Soto released his latest musical production titled "Mezcalito en Copa"in collaboration with Puerto Rican artist Lunay, which is set to elevate the singer-songwriter to the next level of his successful music career. Big Sotois known for his collaborations with other artists, being part of collectives like Eleuce Music and OBG, without losing the essence of his solo work. Fans can expect an unforgettable experience with Big Sotoon the "Sotorius U.S.A Tour 2024," performing their favorite songs live.

TICKETS:Tickets will be available starting with a LiveNation presale beginning on Thursday, July 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, July. 12 at 10am local time onLiveNation.com.

"SOTORIUS U.S.A TOUR 2023" DATES

Thu, Nov 14 - Denver, CO - Summit

Sat, Nov 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Thu, Nov 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

Fri, Nov 22 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Fri, Nov 29 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Sat, Nov 30 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sun, Dec 01 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Thu, Dec 05 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Sun, Dec 08 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Thu, Dec 12 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre

Fri, Dec 13 - New Haven, CT - Toads

Sun, Dec 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Thu, Dec 19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Fri, Dec 20 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Sat, Dec 21 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

Sun, Dec 22 - Miami Beach, FL - Miami Beach Bandshell

About Big Soto:

Big Soto is the standard bearer of trap music in Venezuela, and one of the emerging faces of Latin urban music. Soto started his career by free styling in street rap battles a few years back, and now he is one of the main artist and producers of urban music in his country. Even though trap is his main thing, Big Soto has started flirting with reggaeton, dancehall, R&B and he is probably going to mix different genres on his upcoming releases.

