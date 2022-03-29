Live Nation Entertainment : Brad Paisley Announces ‘World Tour 2022'

As one of country music's most talented and decorated male solo artist's, globally known superstar Brad Paisley will launch World Tour 2022 in North America on May 27 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. This summer Paisley will head overseas on his ninth European tour and will end the run with his first-ever tour in Australia this fall. The international shows are his first since 2019, pre-pandemic. Special guests on the tour will includeTracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Evans, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and others. Live Nation is the official U.S. tour promoter. Lipton Iced Tea is the official sponsor of the US leg of the tour.

Tickets available for all dates at bradpaisley.com. Bolded dates on sale April 1 and April 8 at 10am local times.

During his career, media has touted Paisley's talents as a live performer, singer, songwriter, and musician: "as a skilled songwriter and even better guitar player with a faultless band, Paisley has all the tools to paint a vivid picture," "Every year he manages to do something that makes it feel fresh and inspired," "impressive display of showmanship" "is the most consistently great performer."

A portion of ticket sales will go to The Store, a nonprofit free-referral based grocery store which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area co-founded by Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. The Store is currently serving 450 families a month. For more information go to www.thestore.org.

In 2021, Paisley played 30+ concert stops across the U.S. playing major markets like Tampa, Dallas, Houston, Charlotte, Raleigh, Chicago, Phoenix and more. The tour kicked off in Nashville, Tenn. on July 4 for 'Music City's Let Freedom Sing!' concert breaking attendance records as 350,000 people gathered into downtown for the show.

Earlier this year, Paisley scored the 25th #1 single of his career with "Freedom Was A Highway."

WORLD TOUR 2022 SCHEDULE

Friday, May 27, 2022 Uncasville CT Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday, May 29, 2022 Windsor ON The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor Thursday, June 2, 2022 Pittsburgh PA The Pavilion at Star Lake * Friday, June 3, 2022 Philadelphia PA Waterfront Music Pavilion* Saturday, June 4, 2022 Bethel NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts* Friday, June 10, 2022 Simpsonville SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park X Saturday, June 11, 2022 Virginia Beach VA Veterans United Home Loans AMPHITHEATER at Va. Beach X Friday, June 24, 2022 Greeley CO Greeley Independence Stampede - Island Grove Regional Park Saturday, June 25, 2022 Fort Hall ID Shoshone-Bannock Hotel Casino Sunday, June 26, 2022 Airway Heights WA Northern Quest Resort & Casino Friday, July 15, 2022 Glasgow Scotland SSE Hydro ++ Saturday, July 16, 2022 Dublin Ireland 3Arena ++ Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Tilburg Netherlands 013 Poppodium ++ Wednesday, July 20, 2022 Copenhagen Denmark Royal Arena ++ Friday, July 22, 2022 Bergen Norway Bergenhus Festning ++ Sunday, July 24, 2022 Trondheim Norway Kristiansten Festning ++ Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Gothenburg Sweden Liseburg Amusement Park Friday, July 29, 2022 Gavle Sweden Furuviksparken Sunday, July 31, 2022 Schwetzingen Germany Schlossgarten Open Air Friday, August 12, 2022 Albuquerque NM Sandia Resort Casino - Sandia Amphitheatre Saturday, August 13, 2022 Tucson AZ Ava Amphitheatre Thursday, August 18, 2022 Murphys CA Ironstone Amphitheatre X Friday, August 19, 2022 Irvine CA FivePoint Amphitheatre X Saturday, August 20, 2022 Temecula CA Pechanga Resort Casino - Pechanga Summit X Wednesday, August 24, 2022 Put In Bay OH Bash on the Bay Country Music Festival Thursday, August 25, 2022 Syracuse NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview XX Friday, August 26, 2022 Niagara Falls ON Fallsview Casino Resort - Niagara Falls Entertainment Centre Saturday, September 17, 2022 McHenry IL Splash into Country - Rise Up McHenry September 23-25 Willowbank QLD CMC Rocks Monday, September 26, 2022 Brisbane QLD Brisbane Entertainment Centre ++ Thursday, September 29, 2022 Melbourne VIC Rod Laver Arena++ Saturday, October 1, 2022 Deniliquin NSW Deni Ute Muster Sunday, October 2, 2022 Mareeba QLD Savannah In The Round Wednesday, October 5, 2022 Sydney NSW Qudos Bank Arena++ Saturday, October 8, 2022 Auckland New Zealand Spark Arena ++

*Tracy Lawrence & Tenille Townes

++ Morgan Evans

X Tracy Lawrence & Caylee Hammack

XX Scotty McCreery & Caylee Hammack

About Brad Paisley:

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre's most talented and decorated male solo artists. Over the past 22 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards including a highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor and recognition as the most successful CMA Award co-host in history, alongside Carrie Underwood, for 11 consecutive years. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The global superstar's past works have amassed over 4.8 billion career streams. Forever a prolific entertainer, Paisley's first prime-time special that aired on ABC, Brad Paisley Thinks He'sSpecial, garnered more than 18 million viewers.

Paisley's additional endeavors include his new "American Highway" Bourbon, his collaborations with Peyton Manning on the national Nationwide insurance ad campaigns, and his partnership with Boot Barn® to develop "Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley," an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts, and woven shirts.

BradPaisley.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Youtube

About Tracy Lawrence:

Tracy Lawrence is one of country music's truest traditionalists and this year he is celebrating his 30th anniversary in the Country music industry. His impressive catalog of timeless music has made Lawrence a mainstay in the genre selling more than THIRTEEN MILLION albums and charting EIGHTEEN #1 songs. He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination. Commemorating his three-decade career in 2021, Lawrence is releasing three new albums which include all new music along with some of his favorite career hits.

In addition to his chart-topping success, Lawrence hosts the Award-Nominated nationally syndicated radio show "Honky Tonkin' With Tracy Lawrence," for which he has received three ACM nominations for National On-Air Personality of the Year. The show features music from the 80's, 90's and 2000's and is heard on more than 115 affiliates. Tracy is also the co-creator of STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL, a production based on the novel Storming Heaven. Tracy, along with others, helped to develop the storyline of the musical and also composed songs for the drama. He was honored by the Nashville chapter of AFP (Association of Fundraising Professionals) with "Philanthropist of The Year" for his nationally recognized annual MISSION: POSSIBLE Turkey Fry and Concert, which has raised over Half a Million Dollars for the homeless and hungry in Dallas, Louisville and Nashville, and served more than 84,000 meals. MISSION: POSSIBLE is poised to make an even larger impact in the future, as the 501 (C) (3) organization expands into more markets across the country.

About Scotty McCreery:

Scotty McCreery's new album Same Truck is available now everywhere music is sold. It contains his fourth consecutive No. 1 single "You Time" and the fan-favorite "Damn Strait," the second single from the album rapidly climbing the charts at Country radio now. McCreery co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs on Same Truck. He achieved new heights by earning three back-to-back No. 1 hits from his last album Seasons Change, the RIAA Gold-certified project which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart: the RIAA Double Platinum-certified "Five More Minutes," the RIAA Platinum-certified "This Is It," which stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks, and RIAA Gold-certified "In Between." McCreery co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change, which Rolling Stone named as one of the "40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018." All four of his previous albums have debuted at No. 1 on a Billboard Albums chart, with current combined sales surpassing 3 million copies. He's earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and two Gold singles; won the 10th season of "American Idol" in 2011; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year ('The Trouble with Girls') in 2012; American Country Awards for New Artist of the Year in 2011 and Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2013; BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year four times (in 2015 for "See You Tonight," in 2018 for "Five More Minutes," in 2019 for "This is It." and 2021 for "In Between"); a Carolina Beach Music Award for National Dance Song of the Year ('Barefootin'') in 2018; and the NSAI Nashville Songwriter Award for One of the Top Ten Songs I Wish I'd Written ('Five More Minutes') in 2018. The North Carolina native released his first book, Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream, in 2016; it was re-released in paperback in 2020. His song "Five More Minutes" inspired a popular movie of the same name which aired on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Network during November-December 2021. McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.

About Morgan Evans:

As he turned to his next musical chapter, Australian-born country phenom Morgan Evans found himself seeking connection - and now, he's totally plugged in. He teamed up with award-winning producer Dann Huff for his latest EP, The Country And The Coast Side A, and set aside his signature loop pedal to collaborate with a band of musicians for the first time in his U.S. career. For the project's forthcoming single, "Country Outta My Girl," Evans teamed up with Rivers Cuomo of the iconic 90's band Weezer who offered his own perspective on the track with a brand new verse (LISTEN HERE). The EP builds outward and upward from the foundation Evans created with his debut album Things That We Drink To, which arrived Top 10 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and features the Gold-certified No. 1 debut single "Kiss Somebody." Named one of Country Radio Seminar's renowned New Faces of Country Music in 2020, Evans has forged a path as one of the genre's most promising stars. He has been named to People's elite "Ones To Watch" list, MusicRow's "Next Big Thing" list and Bobby Bones' "Class of 2018,"with additional recognition from CMT, SiriusXM, Pandora, Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Tennessean and more. Already established as a global country force, the singer / songwriter and entertainer has teamed up with Apple Music to showcase performers from all over the world on Country Wide Radio with Morgan Evans. He has toured with artists including Taylor Swift, Dan + Shay, Cole Swindell, Brett Eldredge, Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts and Chris Young in addition to sharing his own one-of-a-kind headlining show with sold-out audiences spanning eight countries across three continents.

About Tenille Townes:

About Tenille Townes: Canadian-born and Nashville-based, Tenille Townes is a two-time ACM Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician in the midst of a breakthrough following the release of her acclaimed debut album, The Lemonade Stand. Available now via Columbia Nashville in partnership with RCA Records, the album was produced by Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town) and consists of twelve songs all written by Townes. Since its release, Townes has been named New Female Artist of the Year at the 55th ACM Awards, won two awards at the 2021 Canadian Country Music Association Awards, making her a 10-time CCMA winner, and received her first JUNO Award for COUNTRY ALBUM OF THE YEAR at the 50th Annual JUNO Awards. She is also the first female in Mediabase Canada history to achieve two No. 1 singles with album tracks "Jersey On The Wall (I'm Just Asking)" and "Somebody's Daughter." Following standout support runs with Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, and Brothers Osborne, Townes will embark on her first headlining U.S. Tour, the VILLAIN IN ME TOUR, in January 2022. Adding to an already notable career, Townes is a MusicRow 2020 Next Big Thing Artist, an iHeartCountry's "On The Verge" artist and has raised over $2 million for charity through her annual Big Hearts For Big Kids fundraiser.

About Caylee Hammack:

Capitol Nashville "songwriter/producer/full-throttle vocalist" (HITS) Caylee Hammack released her debut record IF IT WASN'T FOR YOU to high praise from critics. The 13-track set that sees Hammack with writer and producer credits on every track was spotlighted by Billboard as "Hammack has arrived with this 13-track adrenaline blast…every song on here plays out like an entry in Hammack's diary-and is just as compelling…Hammack deserves to be a star." Hammack garnered more acclaim when she released a new version of her deeply personal song "Small Town Hypocrite" with a guest vocal by Chris Stapleton. Co-written and co-produced by Hammack, NPR and Esquire singled out the track as one of their "Best Songs of 2020." Winning ACM "Music Event Of The Year," with Miranda Lambert, Caylee Hammack has been noted as an "Artist To Watch" by outlets including The Bobby Bones Show, Rolling Stone and HITS Magazine for her "voice to move mountains" (Rolling Stone). With her breakout Top 30 single "Family Tree" marking the most-added single at Country radio by a female artist in over three years, Hammack has previously brought her unforgettable live set to opening slots for Reba, Darius Rucker, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Trisha Yearwood, Brothers Osborne and some of country music's biggest festivals. For more information visit www.cayleehammack.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Lipton Tea

Lipton, the iconic tea brand, has been celebrating both special and everyday moments that bring family, friends and communities together for 130 years. Nothing says summer like hot BBQ, live music and refreshing Lipton Iced Tea. Lipton is launching Immune Support in Pineapple Mango this year to join a delicious line-up of iced tea flavors to add some sunshine to all your summer fun.

