Known for his shape-shifting sound and immense influence on rap music, Chief Keef draws a crowd wherever he goes. Today, the 28-year-old artist announces "A Lil Tour," his upcoming nationwide headlining tour.

Produced by Live Nation, "A Lil Tour" criss-crosses the U.S. for 17 dates, starting in Boston on July 16th, passing through Brooklyn on July 24th (Brooklyn Paramount), Atlanta on July 29th (Coca-Cola Roxy), Los Angeles on August 10th (Hollywood Palladium), and more before ending in San Francisco on August 13th. 43B signee Lil Gnar and The Glo Boyz will join Sosa on tour as support for all dates.

TICKETS: General on sale begins Wednesday, May 15th at 10am local time at ChiefKeef.com

Chief Keef's tour announcement arrives shortly after the release of his new album, Almighty So 2. Crafted over a period of two years, Almighty So 2 is produced by Sosa himself, with occasional assistance of reliable collaborators like Akachi and Young Malcolm. The young auteur mostly eschews melody on the new album-instead, he resolves to showcase his prodigious abilities as an emcee, sharpening his pen and emptying out his arsenal of flows. Sosa throws his entire body into his vocal performances, whether he's building in intensity until he reaches a thunderous crescendo, or delivering his smirking punchlines with an audible disrespect. The new album features appearances from Sexyy Red, Quavo, G Herbo, Tierra Whack, his 43B signee Lil Gnar, and his Glo Gang associate Ballout. Home to previously released singles "Racks Stuffed Inna Couch" and "Tony Montana Flow," and new highlights like "Drifting Away" and "Runner," Almighty So 2 is now available everywhere via 43B.

Almighty So 2 continues a banner year for the influential Chief Keef. In March, he connected with superproducer Mike WiLL Made-It for the collaborative mixtape, DIRTY NACHOS, a Trap-A-Holics-hosted throwback to the heyday of the mixtape era. Earlier in the year, Sosa collaborated with Sexyy Red on two singles from her Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)-"Ghetto Princess," and "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Mama)," and teamed up with Lil Yachty for "Say Ya Grace," a highlight from All Is Yellow, the first album by Lyrical Lemonade. The song's Cole Bennett-directed video went viral: the song reached the top 5 of YouTube's Trending chart, and racked up over 3 million views in its first week of release. In June, Chief Keef makes his long awaited return to Chicago on June 16th, performing his first show in his hometown since 2012 at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash.

A LIL TOUR 2024 DATES:

July 16 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway July 18 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe July 19 | Minneapolis, MN | Armory

July 22 | Detroit, MI | Fillmore Detroit

July 24 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount

July 25 | Washington, DC | Echostage

July 26 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia

July 27 | Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte

July 29 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

July 31 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily's Place

August 2 | Miami Beach, FL | The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre August 5 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

August 6 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom

August 9 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

August 10 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium

August 11 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre August 13 | San Francisco, CA | The Midway