Known for his shape-shifting sound and immense influence on rap music, Chief Keef draws a crowd wherever he goes. Today, the 28-year-old artist announces "A Lil Tour," his upcoming nationwide headlining tour.
Produced by Live Nation, "A Lil Tour" criss-crosses the U.S. for 17 dates, starting in Boston on July 16th, passing through Brooklyn on July 24th (Brooklyn Paramount), Atlanta on July 29th (Coca-Cola Roxy), Los Angeles on August 10th (Hollywood Palladium), and more before ending in San Francisco on August 13th. 43B signee Lil Gnar and The Glo Boyz will join Sosa on tour as support for all dates.
TICKETS: General on sale begins Wednesday, May 15th at 10am local time at ChiefKeef.com
Chief Keef's tour announcement arrives shortly after the release of his new album, Almighty So 2. Crafted over a period of two years, Almighty So 2 is produced by Sosa himself, with occasional assistance of reliable collaborators like Akachi and Young Malcolm. The young auteur mostly eschews melody on the new album-instead, he resolves to showcase his prodigious abilities as an emcee, sharpening his pen and emptying out his arsenal of flows. Sosa throws his entire body into his vocal performances, whether he's building in intensity until he reaches a thunderous crescendo, or delivering his smirking punchlines with an audible disrespect. The new album features appearances from Sexyy Red, Quavo, G Herbo, Tierra Whack, his 43B signee Lil Gnar, and his Glo Gang associate Ballout. Home to previously released singles "Racks Stuffed Inna Couch" and "Tony Montana Flow," and new highlights like "Drifting Away" and "Runner," Almighty So 2 is now available everywhere via 43B.
Almighty So 2 continues a banner year for the influential Chief Keef. In March, he connected with superproducer Mike WiLL Made-It for the collaborative mixtape, DIRTY NACHOS, a Trap-A-Holics-hosted throwback to the heyday of the mixtape era. Earlier in the year, Sosa collaborated with Sexyy Red on two singles from her Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe)-"Ghetto Princess," and "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Mama)," and teamed up with Lil Yachty for "Say Ya Grace," a highlight from All Is Yellow, the first album by Lyrical Lemonade. The song's Cole Bennett-directed video went viral: the song reached the top 5 of YouTube's Trending chart, and racked up over 3 million views in its first week of release. In June, Chief Keef makes his long awaited return to Chicago on June 16th, performing his first show in his hometown since 2012 at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash.
A LIL TOUR 2024 DATES:
July 16 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway July 18 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe July 19 | Minneapolis, MN | Armory
July 22 | Detroit, MI | Fillmore Detroit
July 24 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount
July 25 | Washington, DC | Echostage
July 26 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia
July 27 | Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte
July 29 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
July 31 | Jacksonville, FL | Daily's Place
August 2 | Miami Beach, FL | The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre August 5 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
August 6 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom
August 9 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium
August 10 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium
August 11 | Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre August 13 | San Francisco, CA | The Midway
Stay tuned for much more from Sosa as the year goes on.
Stream Almighty So 2: https://chiefkeef.lnk.to/AlmightySo2
View more photos HERE (credit: Casimir Spaulding)
Critical Praise:
Rolling Stone's 200 Best Hip-Hop Albums of All-Time (Finally Rich, #32)
"There is still nothing that feels like 'Love Sosa,' the breakout single from a then 17-year-old Chief Keef, from his debut album, Finally Rich. The Chicago rapper's melodic, hard-nosed anthem shook the foundation of hip-hop. The kids were taking control in a way that the genre had never seen." - Rolling Stone
"There's no denying the influence of Keef's menacing production, straightforward verses, and early D.I.Y. rap ethos on the generation of hip-hop artists that has followed." - Pitchfork
"The influence and staying power of Chief Keef really cannot be overstated." - The FADER
Almighty So 2 tracklist:
*all tracks produced by Chief Keef
- Almighty (Intro)
- Neph Nem (ft. Ballout & G Herbo)
- Treat Myself
- Jesus (Skit)
- Jesus ft. Lil Gnar
- Too Trim
- Runner
- Banded Up ft. Tierra Whack
- Grape Trees ft. Sexyy Red
- 1,2,3
- Drifting Away
- Never Fly Here ft. Quavo
- Prince Charming
- Believe
- Tony Montana Flow
- I'm Tryna Sleep
About Chief Keef
Uncountably prolific, yet never seeming to run out of ideas, Chief Keef is embarking on a new chapter of his storied career. In 2022, ten years after he stormed into the game and changed it forever at only 16-years old, he announced the formation of 43B, his new record label formed in conjunction with BMG, and signed its first artist, Lil Gnar. The two 43B artists combined for the single "Almighty Gnar," a beat-shifting banger, and reconnected in 2023 for the fiery "PB&J," which also featured Young Nudy. In December 2021, the rapper shared his critically acclaimed project 4NEM, home to viral single "Yes Sir" and titanic opener "Bitch Where," prominently used in the fourth season of FX's Atlanta and recently included in Pitchfork's Best Singles of 2022 list, and founded his new Web3 venture DigiGlo. With Almighty So 2 on the way and more milestones to achieve, Chief Keef plans to make 2024 his own. Stay tuned for much more.
