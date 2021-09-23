Live Nation Entertainment : Concerts Promotes Jenifer Smith To Head Of Urban Tour Marketing

Today Live Nation announced Jenifer Smith has been promoted to Head of Urban Tour Marketing & Strategy. She will lead Live Nation's Urban Tour Marketing team supporting all marketing efforts for their roster of R&B and Hip-Hop tours within the Concerts division.

Live Nation is dedicated to helping artists connect with their growing global fanbase, and Jenifer will be working across some of the biggest names as well as rising stars across R&B, Hip-Hop and Rap that Live Nation promotes, including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Drake, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, H.E.R., A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, Alicia Keys, Young Thug, Jack Harlow, and many more. Smith most recently launched and supported all global marketing efforts for the Fugees Reunion tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their iconic album The Score.

Jenifer will be developing and building out the Urban Tour Marketing team as one of the fastest growing and most popular sectors in the industry only continues to dominate the global market. Moving forward, she will be leading marketing strategies for Live Nation's wide range of hip-hop and R&B artists across touring and key festivals.

"Whether it's artists or our own internal team, Live Nation is always investing in people we believe in," said Omar Al-joulani, Head of Talent & Touring for Live Nation Concerts. "Jenifer has been an incredible leader at Live Nation, and we are confident her strategic focus and experience will do big things for every artist working with our Urban marketing team. "

Prior to joining Live Nation 2 years ago, Jenifer was a Tour Marketer at AEG Presents & Goldenvoice for almost a decade where she worked across all genres of live from Urban, Pop, Rock, and Comedy shepherding marketing efforts for the Rolling Stones, Charlie Wilson, Melanie Martinez, Ali Wong, Anthony Hamilton, Bianca Del Rio, Jim Jefferies, Pod Save America, and the XSCAPE reunion tour. Prior to her time at AEG Presents, she was at ICM Partners in the concerts division for 3 years working with Caroline Yim, Zach Iser, Roberts Gibbs and Dennis Ashley with clients including Beyoncé, Drake and Mary J. Blige.

Live Nation Concerts' Marketing team handles marketing for hundreds of tours and thousands of shows each year across North America, including some of the biggest tours in the music industry from Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Drake, U2, Jay-Z, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, BTS, Pink, Guns N' Roses, and many more.

