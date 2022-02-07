Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYV   US5380341090

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Live Nation Entertainment : Enanitos Verdes Announce Their 2022 US Tour

02/07/2022 | 02:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tickets On Sale Starting Friday, February 11th at 10AM Local on Ticketmaster.com

Today, Argentinian rock trio Enanitos Verdes have announced their 2022 tour with a 17-city tour across the US. Produced by Frias Entertainment and Live Nation, the tour features one of the most prominent Latin pop-rock groups from the '80s and '90s who revolutionized the Spanish genre. Enanitos Verdes will come to world-renowned venues as the new Los Angeles YouTube Theater, San Francisco's Masonic Theater, The Rosemont Theater in Chicago, IL, and Miami's iconic Fillmore Theater. The tour kicks off on July 6th at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA, making stops across the U.S. in Las Vegas, NV; Houston, TX; Atlanta, GA; and more before wrapping up in Orlando, FL, at House of Blues on August 13th.

Originally from Mendoza, Argentina, Enanitos Verdes is a legendary pop-rock group for fans across Latin America, with a great musical history full of awards, nominations, and prestigious recognitions in multiple countries throughout their storied career. Currently formed by members Marciano Cantero (bass, keyboards, and vocals), Felipe Staiti (guitar), and Jota Morelli (drums), the group's discography consists of 15 albums, including 1999's Grammy-nominated Nectar, an EP, as well as countless compilations released by their previous record companies (CBS, BMG, EMI, Universal, Sony). Formed by Cantero and Staiti, with drummer Jota Morelli, Enanitos Verdes is well-known for hits such as "Guitarras Blancas," "La Muralla Verde," "Amores Lejanos," "Luz de Día," "Mi Primer Día Sin Ti," "Eterna Soledad," "Lamento Boliviano," among many more.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 11th at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 8th at 10AM local time until Thursday, February 10th at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

TOUR DATES:

Wed Jul 06 - Sacramento - Ace of Spades

Thu Jul 07 - San Francisco - The Masonic

Sat Jul 09 - Los Angeles - Youtube Theatre

Tue Jul 12 - Las Vegas - House of Blues

Wed Jul 13 - Phoenix - The Van Buren

Fri Jul 15 - Anaheim - House of Blues

Sat Jul 16 - Riverside - Riverside Municipal

Fri Jul 22 - McAllen - McAllen Performing Arts

Sat Jul 23 - Houston - 713 Music Hall

Tue Jul 26 - San Antonio - The Aztec

Wed Jul 27 - Dallas - House of Blues

Sat Jul 30 - Chicago - Rosemont Theatre

Tue Aug 02 - Boston - House of Blues

Sun Aug 07 - Silver Spring - The Fillmore

Tue Aug 09 - Atlanta - Tabernacle

Thu Aug 11 - Miami - Fillmore

Fri Aug 12 - Miami - Fillmore

Sat Aug 13 - Orlando - House of Blues

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Enanitos Verdes

Luis Frias |Luis@Frias.com

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | moniquesowinski@livenation.com

Read more about Concerts

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 19:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
02:40pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Enanitos Verdes Announce Their 2022 US Tour
PU
02:40pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : José Luis Perales Returns To The US With Three Additional Date..
PU
02:30pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Halsey Announces Second Red Rocks Show For Love And Power Tour
PU
02/03LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Hard Rock Hotel & Casino And Live Nation Partner On New Entert..
PU
02/02LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Crowded House And The Push Providing Mentorship Opportunities ..
PU
02/01LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Broccoli City Festival 2022 Returns With The Biggest Celebrati..
PU
02/01LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Koffee Announces 2022 The Gifted North American Tour
PU
01/31LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Hombres G Announce Additional Riverside And Anaheim Shows On 2..
PU
01/31LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Five-Time Entertainer Of The Year Luke Bryan Announces Raised ..
PU
01/31LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Halsey Announces Love And Power Tour
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 619 M - -
Net income 2021 -576 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 776 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -40,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 867 M 23 867 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 108,36 $
Average target price 110,92 $
Spread / Average Target 2,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Rapino Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Berchtold Co-President
Gregory Ben Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Jackie Beato Executive Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey T. Hinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-9.47%23 867
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.1.82%100 315
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.7.84%59 440
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.2.54%28 080
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED10.24%17 301
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-16.03%11 147