Live Nation Entertainment : Enanitos Verdes Announce Their 2022 US Tour

Today, Argentinian rock trio Enanitos Verdes have announced their 2022 tour with a 17-city tour across the US. Produced by Frias Entertainment and Live Nation, the tour features one of the most prominent Latin pop-rock groups from the '80s and '90s who revolutionized the Spanish genre. Enanitos Verdes will come to world-renowned venues as the new Los Angeles YouTube Theater, San Francisco's Masonic Theater, The Rosemont Theater in Chicago, IL, and Miami's iconic Fillmore Theater. The tour kicks off on July 6th at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA, making stops across the U.S. in Las Vegas, NV; Houston, TX; Atlanta, GA; and more before wrapping up in Orlando, FL, at House of Blues on August 13th.
Originally from Mendoza, Argentina, Enanitos Verdes is a legendary pop-rock group for fans across Latin America, with a great musical history full of awards, nominations, and prestigious recognitions in multiple countries throughout their storied career. Currently formed by members Marciano Cantero (bass, keyboards, and vocals), Felipe Staiti (guitar), and Jota Morelli (drums), the group's discography consists of 15 albums, including 1999's Grammy-nominated Nectar, an EP, as well as countless compilations released by their previous record companies (CBS, BMG, EMI, Universal, Sony). Formed by Cantero and Staiti, with drummer Jota Morelli, Enanitos Verdes is well-known for hits such as "Guitarras Blancas," "La Muralla Verde," "Amores Lejanos," "Luz de Día," "Mi Primer Día Sin Ti," "Eterna Soledad," "Lamento Boliviano," among many more.
TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 11th at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com
PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 8th at 10AM local time until Thursday, February 10th at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
TOUR DATES:
Wed Jul 06 - Sacramento - Ace of Spades
Thu Jul 07 - San Francisco - The Masonic
Sat Jul 09 - Los Angeles - Youtube Theatre
Tue Jul 12 - Las Vegas - House of Blues
Wed Jul 13 - Phoenix - The Van Buren
Fri Jul 15 - Anaheim - House of Blues
Sat Jul 16 - Riverside - Riverside Municipal
Fri Jul 22 - McAllen - McAllen Performing Arts
Sat Jul 23 - Houston - 713 Music Hall
Tue Jul 26 - San Antonio - The Aztec
Wed Jul 27 - Dallas - House of Blues
Sat Jul 30 - Chicago - Rosemont Theatre
Tue Aug 02 - Boston - House of Blues
Sun Aug 07 - Silver Spring - The Fillmore
Tue Aug 09 - Atlanta - Tabernacle
Thu Aug 11 - Miami - Fillmore
Fri Aug 12 - Miami - Fillmore
Sat Aug 13 - Orlando - House of Blues
