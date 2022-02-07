Live Nation Entertainment : Enanitos Verdes Announce Their 2022 US Tour

Today, Argentinian rock trio Enanitos Verdes have announced their 2022 tour with a 17-city tour across the US. Produced by Frias Entertainment and Live Nation, the tour features one of the most prominent Latin pop-rock groups from the '80s and '90s who revolutionized the Spanish genre. Enanitos Verdes will come to world-renowned venues as the new Los Angeles YouTube Theater, San Francisco's Masonic Theater, The Rosemont Theater in Chicago, IL, and Miami's iconic Fillmore Theater. The tour kicks off on July 6th at Ace of Spades in Sacramento, CA, making stops across the U.S. in Las Vegas, NV; Houston, TX; Atlanta, GA; and more before wrapping up in Orlando, FL, at House of Blues on August 13th.

Originally from Mendoza, Argentina, Enanitos Verdes is a legendary pop-rock group for fans across Latin America, with a great musical history full of awards, nominations, and prestigious recognitions in multiple countries throughout their storied career. Currently formed by members Marciano Cantero (bass, keyboards, and vocals), Felipe Staiti (guitar), and Jota Morelli (drums), the group's discography consists of 15 albums, including 1999's Grammy-nominated Nectar, an EP, as well as countless compilations released by their previous record companies (CBS, BMG, EMI, Universal, Sony). Formed by Cantero and Staiti, with drummer Jota Morelli, Enanitos Verdes is well-known for hits such as "Guitarras Blancas," "La Muralla Verde," "Amores Lejanos," "Luz de Día," "Mi Primer Día Sin Ti," "Eterna Soledad," "Lamento Boliviano," among many more.



TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 11th at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 8th at 10AM local time until Thursday, February 10th at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

TOUR DATES:

Wed Jul 06 - Sacramento - Ace of Spades

Thu Jul 07 - San Francisco - The Masonic

Sat Jul 09 - Los Angeles - Youtube Theatre

Tue Jul 12 - Las Vegas - House of Blues

Wed Jul 13 - Phoenix - The Van Buren

Fri Jul 15 - Anaheim - House of Blues

Sat Jul 16 - Riverside - Riverside Municipal

Fri Jul 22 - McAllen - McAllen Performing Arts

Sat Jul 23 - Houston - 713 Music Hall

Tue Jul 26 - San Antonio - The Aztec

Wed Jul 27 - Dallas - House of Blues

Sat Jul 30 - Chicago - Rosemont Theatre

Tue Aug 02 - Boston - House of Blues

Sun Aug 07 - Silver Spring - The Fillmore

Tue Aug 09 - Atlanta - Tabernacle

Thu Aug 11 - Miami - Fillmore

Fri Aug 12 - Miami - Fillmore

Sat Aug 13 - Orlando - House of Blues

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Enanitos Verdes

Luis Frias |Luis@Frias.com

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | moniquesowinski@livenation.com



