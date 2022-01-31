Live Nation Entertainment : Femme It Forward Announces Big Femme Energy Live

Femme It Forward, a female-led music and entertainment company that empowers creative and accomplished female visionaries, announced today Big Femme Energy Live - a first-of-its-kind orchestral experience featuring an all-female symphony orchestra, composer and conductor. The show experience will fuse orchestral performances of female anthems, including songs from the Big Femme Energy Vol. 1 album as well as live sets by Ambré, SAYGRACE, and Baby Rose, among other special guests.



Big Femme Energy Live will kick off in March during Women's History Month in select cities, including:



March 19 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

March 23 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

March 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.



"Big Femme Energy Live is a testament to the phenomenal anthems and timeless music made by women across multiple generations." said Heather Lowery, founder and CEO, Femme It Forward. " These events were created to honor and elevate women by creating a unique show highlighting all powerhouse female musicians and artists. We couldn't be more thrilled to be bringing this special event to audiences and to kickstart a new era of recognition and opportunity for women in music."

Launched as a female-led event series before expanding to a joint venture with Live Nation in 2019, Femme It Forward's mission is to celebrate, educate and empower women while giving them a platform to share their voices on and off the stage. In 2021, Femme It Forward released Big Femme Energy Vol. 1, a first of its kind compilation album led by an all-female team of artists, creatives and executives. The revolutionary all-female project is available for streaming and features music by Tayla Parx, Lauren Jauregui, Kiana Ledé, Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Ambré, SAYGRACE, Baby Rose, Muni Long and Sinéad Harnett. Big Femme Energy Live is an expansion of Big Femme Energy Vol. 1, merging culture and classical music with some of today's strongest female voices - effectively bringing women to the forefront.



In addition, Femme It Forward announces its performance line-ups for 2022:

Visit FemmeItForward.com for more info.



Guilty Pleasurez Experience with Sevyn Streeter:

Feb. 7 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

Feb. 9 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5

Feb. 11 - Houston, TX - HOB (Bronze Peacock Room)

Feb. 12 - Dallas, TX - HOB (Cambridge Room)

Feb. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Peppermint



Girls Just Wanna Have Fun with Flo Milli, Dess Dior and Kali:

Feb. 10 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Feb. 11 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Feb. 14 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre



One Night Only with Muni Long:

Feb. 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge



Cupid's Comedy featuring Zainab Johnson:

Feb. 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Punch Line



Valentine's Day Serenade with Tank, Ginuwine, Lloyd and Bobby V:

Feb. 14 - Washington, DC - The Theater at MGM National Harbor



Throwback R&B with Faith Evans, SWV, Mýa and 702:

March 11 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino



Throwback R&B with Faith Evans, SWV and Mýa:

March 13 - Washington, DC - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

April 2 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park



West Coast Bounce with Tank And The Bangas and Big Freedia:

April 7 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory * special guest bbymutha

April 8 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

April 9 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz



Ashanti and Mýa:

April 15 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live



About Big Femme Energy Live:

Big Femme Energy Live is an all-female symphony orchestra performing timeless bodies of work made by women across multiple generations. Our mission is to continue celebrating female artists while diversifying the stage and highlighting female instrumentalists - violinists, bassists, guitarists, drummers, and conductors.



About Femme It Forward:

A joint venture with Live Nation Entertainment, Femme It Forward is a female-led music and entertainment company that centers its mission in celebrating, educating, and empowering the industry's most creative and accomplished female visionaries through multi-format, multi-market consumer experiences. We produce music festivals, concerts, original content, comedy shows, philanthropic endeavors, panels, college engagements and more. For more information on Femme It Forward, visit FemmeItForward.com. For live updates and to join the conversation, follow #FemmeItForward on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

