Live Nation Entertainment : Five-Time Entertainer Of The Year Luke Bryan Announces Raised Up Right Tour

Five-time Entertainer of the year Luke Bryan, who in his career has played sold-out shows for 12+ million fans inclusive of nearly 40 stadium concerts, Spring Break shows, Farm Tours and seven sold-out Crash My Playa destination concerts, is revealing the details of his RAISED UPRIGHT TOUR. The tour will launch on June 9 in Charleston, West Virginia featuring Riley Green,Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock and playing 30+ cities before wrapping in late October. Promoted by Live Nation, tickets go on sale this Friday, February 4 at 10am local time at Lukebryan.com.

"My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans," said Luke. "So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!"

Ticket presale for Luke's fan club members begins Tuesday, February 1 at 8am local time through Thursday, February 3 at 5pm local time. For details go HERE. Citi is the official card of the RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 2 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 3 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The tour takes its name from the chorus of Luke's current smash single "Up," which is the sixth single from Luke's #1 debuting BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE album. Watch the "Up" video HERE.



RAISED UP RIGHT TOUR Schedule:

6/9/2022 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center 7/7/2022 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach 7/8/2022 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park 7/9/2022 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood 7/21/2022 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live 7/22/2022 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion 7/28/2022 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion 7/29/2022 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion 7/30/2022 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre 8/5/2022 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater 8/14/2022 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center 8/18/2022 Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre** 8/19/2022 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena 8/20/2022 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center 8/25/2022 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center ++ 8/26/2022 Lafayette, LA Cajundome 8/27/2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center 9/8/2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center 9/9/2022 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 9/10/2022 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 9/29/2022 Estero, FL Hertz Arena* 9/30/2022 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre 10/1/2022 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre 10/6/2022 Southaven, MS Landers Center** 10/7/2022 Bossier City, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena 10/8/2022 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena 10/13/2022 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum** 10/14/2022 Huntsville, AL The Orion Amphitheater** 10/15/2022 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center 10/27/2022 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena 10/28/2022 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

**Mitchell only +DJ Rock

*Riley only + DJ Rock

++ on sale 3/25, 10am

Fans can see Luke in concert soon as his first-ever headlining residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas will launch on Friday, February 11 with nine concerts planned that month: Feb 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 20, 23, 25 & 26. The 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre opened its doors last November. Tickets, on sale at AXS.com.

About Luke Bryan

Since his debut, Bryan has garnered 29 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA certified digital singles than any other Country artist with 68.5 million. His worldwide global streams are 17.2 billion and he has sold nearly 13 million albums. Bryan has won over 50 major music awards including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. His third and most recent Entertainer win was awarded by the Academy of Country Music in 2021. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for Crash My Party, seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards-as well as being named Billboard's Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters last year. Also in 2021, IMDbTV, Amazon's premium free streaming service, began airing his original five-part docuseries "Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary." On Sunday, February 27, Luke will return as a celebrity judge alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on ABC's "American Idol." Visit www.LukeBryan.com or follow Luke on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.



About Riley Green

Born in Jacksonville, Alabama, Riley Green was raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music. He learned the spirit of songwriting and performing at a young age while spending time with his grandfather, Bufford Green, who ran the Golden Saw Music Hall. Riley shared the stage with him and other men of his generation, laying a foundation for the songs he'd craft in the years to come. His full-length debut album DIFFERENT 'ROUND HEREwas released in 2019 via BMLG Records and has produced two PLATINUM-certified hits with No. 1 "There Was This Girl" and "I Wish Grandpa's Never Died," a song Peoplepraised "might take him to a whole new stratosphere," and one he shares co-writing credits posthumously alongside his two grandfathers. Highlighting his Southern roots and relatability, he co-wrote each track offering a perspective Rolling Stone describes as "Drinks-in-the-air Nineties country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate." Green recently released BEHIND THE BAR, a seven-song collectionwhich features "If It Wasn't For Trucks," a song MusicRowpraises saying, "Riley's great country vocal, honest presentation and true-to-life lyrics raise this one head and shoulders above the rest." Named 2020 ACM Awards New Male Artist of the Year, Billboarddescribes Riley's music as "accessible, winning songs" while American Songwriter proclaims his "storytelling talents shine bright." Whiskey Riff further notes he is part of a small group who have "brought country back to its roots: the blue-collar sounds for the working man, by the working man." Named a CMT "Listen Up Artist" and one of MusicRow's 2019 "Next Big Things he was also voted as one of CRS' 2020 New Faces and was named MusicRow's Breakout Artist of the Year at their Country Breakout Awards. Currently on his own headlining tour, Green has previously hit the road with Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley, Jon Pardi and Dierks Bentley. For more information and upcoming tour dates visit RileyGreenMusic.com

About Mitchell Tenpenny

Mitchell Tenpenny recently released the eight-song EP Midtown Diaries. He produced the project with Jordan M Schmidt and co-wrote all the tracks including hit "Truth About You" which was first previewed for his fans on TikTok. "You listen to the fans who listen to you," Mitchell said about their instantaneous reaction as the song became the largest streaming debut of his career now with nearly 64 million total on-demand streams.

Since the release of his debut single, "Drunk Me," Mitchell has set new standards for breakout success in country music. The 2X Platinum-certified, No. 1 hit that has amassed over 550 million on-demand streams was taken from his introductory 2018 album, Telling All My Secrets, and earned him the best first week showing for any major label country debut LP. Since that time, the "winning" singer (the New York Times) was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Breakthrough Video ("Drunk Me") at the CMT Music Awards and saw his "Alcohol You Later" and "Anything She Says" singles certified gold. Mitchell10penny.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok



DJ Rock

DJ Rock got his start while in college at Georgia Southern University in the late 90s. There he had residencies at two of the hottest bars/ nightclubs in Statesboro, GA and played just about every frat and sorority house in the Southeast. Well versed in all formats of music DJ Rock is truly an "open-format" DJ. Rock has shared the stage with some of music's hottest acts including JLO and Luke Bryan. He's played numerous private and corporate events for clients such as Under Armour, Red Bull and MillerCoors just to name a few. DJ Rock just wrapped Luke Bryan's "Proud to be Right Here" Tour in 2021. He's also, the New England Patriots' Super Bowl DJ, having played their official events for the last three Super Bowls.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.



