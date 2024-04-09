HERE

Today, GRAMMY® Award-nominated international superstar Anitta announces her long-awaited and highly anticipated tour, the BAILE FUNK EXPERIENCE. Kicking off on May 18th in Mexico City, Mexico, the 20+ date tour produced by Live Nation, is a unique funk experience in special intimate venues that hits cities around the world, giving fans an authentic taste of the iconic funk parties in Brazil. The tour includes Anitta's first ever North American leg which will bring her to Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Chicago, Toronto and more. Following the North American leg, Anitta will bring the BAILE FUNK EXPERIENCE to South America and then Europe including Bogota, Buenos Aires, London, Paris, Ibiza and more. See below for full tour routing.

U.S. TICKETS:

Tickets for U.S. dates will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning tomorrow, April 9. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 12 at 10am local time at com . CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the BAILE FUNK EXPERIENCE. Citi cardmembers in the U.S. will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 9 at 10am local time until Thursday, April 11 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com . VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Anitta's BAILE FUNK EXPERIENCE in the U.S. through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Tuesday, April 9th at 10 AM local to Thursday, April 11th at 10 PM local. For more details visit Verizon Up .

EUROPE + UK TICKETS

Tickets for the Europe dates will go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10am local time at com.

SOUTH AMERICA + MEXICO TICKETS

Tickets for the Mexico City and South America dates will go on sale Thursday, April 11 at 10am local time at com.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages which may include general admission tickets with priority access to the floor, a meet & greet and photo op with Anitta, exclusive VIP merchandise item and more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

While the BAILE FUNK EXPERIENCE marks Anitta's first string of North American dates, the GRAMMY-nominated star is no stranger to performing for her North American fans and the world. At the end of 2023, Anitta was a headliner at TikTok In The Mix, the first-of-its-kind live global experience on TikTok, where she performed to a sold out crowd of 17,000 fans at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ and shattered viewing records with over 33.5 million viewers in total watching the broadcast. In 2022, Anitta once again made headlines and broke records as the first female Brazilian solo act to perform at Coachella. Following her performance, Variety proclaimed, she "wowed" the crowd with a set that featured a "mind-boggling mixture of genres, emphasizing the Brazilian and Latin music that rose her to stardom."

The tour will follow the release of Anitta's new album, Funk Generation, out April 26th via Republic Records/Universal Music Latin Entertainment. Pre-order/Pre-save Funk Generation HERE. Anitta recently gave fans a preview of what they can expect from the upcoming album, with the fiery lead single "Double Team" (ft. Brray & Bad Gyal) alongside an official music video - listen HERE and watch the video HERE. The single was produced by Botlok and the music video was directed by Sam Hayes.

Funk Generation follows Anitta's three track bundle, Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story, which was released in 2023 as a precursor to the new album. The three tracks were "Funk Rave," "Used To be" and "Casi Casi,"which became fan favorites. After the successful release, Anitta began to close out the year with "BELLAKEO", a joint track with Peso Pluma - watch the official video HERE. "BELLAKEO" went on to become Anitta's highest-charting entry on the Billboard Hot 100 to date. Anitta released "Joga pra Lua," in collaboration with producers Pedro Sampaio and DENNIS. as her final single of 2023 to end the year with a bang.

Anitta was also recently announced as the face of BODYARMOR Flash I.V., a rapid rehydration electrolyte drink that will proudly sponsor and hydrate the BAILE FUNK EXPERIENCE.

BAILE FUNK EXPERIENCE Routing

05.18.24 Mexico City, MX Salon LA

05.21.24 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

05.23.24 Miami Beach, FL Filmore

05.26.24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

05.28.24 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05.29.24 Toronto, ON HISTORY

06.01.24 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

06.02.24 New York, NY Brooklyn Paramount

06.07.24 Bogota, Columbia Lourdes Music Hall

06.09.24 Lima, Peru CCB

06.14.24 Santiago, Chile Basel

06.16.24 Buenos Aires, Argentina Vorterix

06.25.24 Berlin, Germany Metropol

06.26.24 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg

06.28.24 London, United Kingdom O2 Kentish Town Forum

06.29.24 Paris, France Elysee Montmartre

07.01.24 Ibiza, Spain Pacha

07.03.24 Madrid, Spain Sala La Riviera

07.04.24 Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz

07.07.24 Milan, Italy Fabrique

07.08.24 Ibiza, Spain Pacha

About Anitta

Since breaking through in Brazil, GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Anitta has become the leading artist of a new generation of Latin American music. Anitta's single, "Envolver" (2022), became the biggest solo debut by a Brazilian artist in the history of the Spotify Global Chart and broke Anitta's record by reaching #1 on iTunes in 19 countries. She released her album Versions of Me in April 2022 and went on to earn the highly coveted Best New Artist GRAMMY nomination for the 65th GRAMMY Awards (2023). The 15-track album was released in Spanish, English, and Portuguese and holds the record of biggest streaming week for a Brazilian artist on Spotify. It now has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. Anitta is the first Brazilian artist with 35 million monthly listeners in Spotify history and the Brazilian female artist with the most charting songs in Hot 100 history. In 2022 she won a MTV Music Video Award® in the category of "Best Latin" for "Envolver," further making history and earning her second Guinness World Record as the "first Brazilian solo artist to win the MTV VMA for Best Latin (female)." The win followed an explosive performance by Anitta, who made her VMA broadcast performance debut with "Envolver." Starting in 2014, Anitta was named "Best Brazilian Act" at the MTV Europe Music Awards for five consecutive years. Last year, Anitta took home her second MTV Music Video Award® for "Best Latin." At the forefront of introducing Brazilian Funk to the world, in 2023 Anitta released Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story, featuring the single "Mil Veces," followed by the release of "BELLAKEO" with Peso Pluma, which is now her highest charting song on the Hot 100. Anitta closed out the year by releasing "Joga pra Lua", a single with the perfect mix of funk carioca with electronic music. These releases tease what's to come from her highly anticipated forthcoming album, Funk Generation, which will be released April 26th.

