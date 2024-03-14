NOW

She's back, baby! GRAMMY® Award-winning hitmaker Meghan Trainor has announced her sixth full-length album, Timeless, out June 14 via Epic Records. Along with the album, Meghan has announced her highly-anticipated North American tour (full routing below) and released an incredible new single, "Been Like This" with T-Pain.

LISTEN TO "BEEN LIKE THIS"HERE | PREORDER/PRE-SAVE TIMELESSHERE

On the new album, Meghan explains, "I cannot believe it has been 10 years since this all started, I have never been more grateful for this life that my incredible Megatronz have gifted me with. This new album and tour are all for them and my beautiful family."

Arriving just in time for the 10-year anniversary of her diamond-certified hit "All About That Bass,"Timeless is a celebration of Meghan's growth as an artist over the last decade. Meghan approaches themes of self-love and empowerment with more confidence than ever before, brought to life through her smart lyricism and signature production.

To kick off this exciting new era, Meghan teamed up with her all-time favorite artist, T-Pain, to create "Been Like This," an upbeat anthem complete with an irresistibly playful sound and knockout vocal performances. On working with Meghan, T-Pain shared, "I worked with Meghan's husband and manager for MONTHS trying to surprise her for her birthday. She's been a fan of mine for a long time and the feeling is definitely mutual. I think we came together in a way that's a perfect mesh of styles that will get everybody ready for us to work together again real soon. T-Pain and M-Train, the collab you never knew you wanted but needed."

This fall, Meghan is making her long-awaited return to stages for the Timeless Tour. Produced by Live Nation and kicking off September 3 at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, OH, the 24-show tour includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. Fellow pop powerhouse Natasha Bedingfield will be joining Meghan as direct support for her NYC, Denver, and Los Angeles dates, and "Lil Boo Thing" crooner, Paul Russell will be direct support for the entirety of the tour. Best friend Chris Olsen and older brother Ryan Trainor will also be joining the tour as special guests, bringing their signature charisma and humor to the stage. Fans will have the opportunity to hear tracks from Timeless along with plenty of classics from her chart-topping catalog.

TICKETS: Fans can register for presale access now through Thursday, March 21 at 10pm local time at Meghan-Trainor.com. Additional presales will run throughout the week (details below) ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 22 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com .

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Timeless Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 19 at 10 AM local local time until Thursday, March 21 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com .

Citi is the official card of the Timeless Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 19 at 10 AM local local time until Thursday, March 21 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium seats, pre-show soundcheck with artist Q&A, invitation to Workin' On It live podcast taping, VIP merch, early venue entry and more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit com .

TOUR DATES:

*WITH NATASHA BEDINGFIELD | ^WITH PAUL RUSSELL | #WITH CHRIS OLSEN | +WITH RYAN TRAINOR | ~NOT ELIGIBLE FOR CITI PRESALE

Wed Sep 04 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center^#

Fri Sep 06 | Pittsburgh, PA | Petersen Events Center#

Sat Sep 07 | Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann^#

Tue Sep 10 | Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater^+

Thu Sep 12 | Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater^#

Fri Sep 13 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^#

Sun Sep 15 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion^#

Tue Sep 17 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live^#

Fri Sep 20 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center^#

Sat Sep 21 | Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena^#

Wed Sep 25 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden*^#~

Fri Sep 27 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center^+

Sat Sep 28 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage^+~

Mon Sep 30 | Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^+

Wed Oct 02 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^+

Fri Oct 04 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center^+

Sat Oct 05 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena^#

Tue Oct 08 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre*^#

Thu Oct 10 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP^#

Sat Oct 12 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^#

Sun Oct 13 | The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^#

Wed Oct 16 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^#

Fri Oct 18 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre^#

Sat Oct 19 | Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum*^#

ABOUT MEGHAN TRAINOR

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations. Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX's hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom and on the superstar coaching panel of The Voice UK. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records), which includes the platinum smash "No Excuses" as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as "Nice To Meet Ya" [feat. Nicki Minaj], "Genetics" [feat. Pussycat Dolls], and "Wave" [feat. Mike Sabath]. At the end of 2020 she released her first-ever Christmas album,A Very Trainor Christmas, featuring the #1 holiday radio single "White Christmas" featuring Seth MacFarlane. In 2021, we got to watch her as the host of Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!. In September of 2021 she also launched her podcast Workin' On It which she hosts alongside her brother, Ryan Trainor. In 2022 Meghan released her fourth full-length album, Takin' It Back, which takes you through her journey into marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence. The album features colossal certified platinum hit "Made You Look," which has garnered over 300 million streams and become a global sensation, being used in over 6 million videos on social media to date. The track also took the #1 spot on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart and Hot AC chart and won the first-ever Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award at the Streamys. She kicked off 2023 by joining the judging panel of the iconic star-maker series, Australian Idol, in its highly anticipated return to air. In March, Meghan released Takin' It Back (Deluxe), which features 3 new songs including new single "Mother." To celebrate the holiday season, Meghan teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to release their playful collaboration, "Wrap Me Up." In April 2023, Meghan made her literary debut with Dear Future Mama, a humorous, unflinching guide to pregnancy and motherhood. Meghan also gave birth to her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, Barry Bruce Trainor. Stay tuned for more updates!

Website /TikTok /Twitter /Instagram/Facebook

For more information on Meghan Trainor, please contact:

Luke Burland, 2b Entertainment | [email protected]

Bailey Katler 2b Entertainment | [email protected]

Melissa Victor, Epic Records | [email protected]

For T-Pain, please contact:

PRESS HERE, Linda Carbone & Katie Leggett

[email protected]

[email protected]

For LiveNation, please contact:

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | [email protected]

Nadine Peña | [email protected]

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.