  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYV   US5380341090

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Live Nation Entertainment : Halsey Announces Second Red Rocks Show For Love And Power Tour

02/07/2022 | 02:30pm EST
TICKETS FOR NEW SHOW ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11TH AT 10AM LOCAL TIME

Following the sellout of the Red Rocks show off Halsey's Love and Power tour, the multi-platinum, genre blending artist has announced a second show at the iconic venue on July 7th. The Love and Power Tour, produced by Live Nation, celebrates their critically acclaimed, Grammy nominated album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power and will include support from The Marías and Abby Roberts on the newly added second date.

TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added Red Rocks show goes on sale beginning Friday, February 11th at 10AM local here.

Halsey's Love and Power Tour Dates:

5/17/2022 West Palm Beach, FL iThink Financial Amphitheatre
5/19/2022 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
5/21/2022 Gulf Shores, AL Hangout Music Festival*
5/24/2022 Nashville, TN FirstBank Amphitheater
5/27/2022 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
5/29/2022 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
6/1/2022 Boston, MA Xfinity Center
6/3/2022 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
6/5/2022 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
6/8/2022 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
6/11/2022 New York, NY The Governors Ball*
6/16/2022 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre
6/18/2022 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
6/21/2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
6/24/2022 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
6/26/2022 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
6/28/2022 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
6/30/2022 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
7/2/2022 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest*
7/3/2022 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
7/6/2022 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT
7/7/2022 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre - ADDED DATE - On sale Feb 11th
7/92022 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

*Not a Live Nation Date

FOLLOW HALSEY

https://www.loveandpower.com

http://twitter.com/halsey

https://www.facebook.com/HalseyMusic

http://instagram.com/iamhalsey

###

About Halsey

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide.

Halsey most recently released her album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which follows the release of Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. It was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. and attained Platinum certification in numerous other countries also.

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list last November. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award. Halsey recently introduced about-face, a multi-dimensional makeup line for made for everyone. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Halsey:

The Lede Company

Dvora Englefield | Dvora.englefield@ledecompany.com

Cara Hutchison | Cara.hutchison@ledecompany.com

Capitol Music Group

Ambrosia Healy | Ambrosia.Healy@umusic.com

Erin Cooney | Erin@umusic.com

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | MoniqueSowinski@LiveNation.com﻿

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 19:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
