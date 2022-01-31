Log in
    LYV   US5380341090

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment : Imagine Dragons Announce Additional Seattle, Montreal, And Allentown Shows On Mercury World Tour

01/31/2022 | 05:18pm EST
Tickets On Sale Starting Friday, February 4th at 10AM Local Time on Ticketmaster.com

Due to popular demand, multi platinum Grammy award winning band Imagine Dragons has announced 3 additional shows to their Mercury World Tour tour across North America including Allentown, Seattle and Montreal on February 16th, March 5th, and May 4th respectively as well as a new date for their previously scheduled February stop in Montreal. Produced by Live Nation, the 2022 tour kicks off on February 6th at FTX Arena in Miami, FL making stops across North America in St. Louis, Los Angeles, Quebec and more before wrapping up May 4th with their newly added show in Montreal, QC at Centre Bell. The entire tour includes a total of 30 dates and celebrates the release of their latest album, Mercury - Act 1.

TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added Allentown, Seattle and Montreal shows go on general sale beginning Friday, February 4th at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for all previously announced dates are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

PRESALE: American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 1st at 12PM local time through Thursday, February 3rd at 10PM local time.

MERCURY WORLD TOUR DATES:

Sun Feb 06 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena >

Tue Feb 08 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Arena >

Thu Feb 10 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena >

Sat Feb 12 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena >

Mon Feb 14 - Belmont Park - Long Island, NY - UBS Arena >

Wed Feb 16 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center *> - ADDED DATE - On sale Feb 4th

Sat Feb 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena >

Mon Feb 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse >

Wed Feb 23 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center >

Fri Feb 25 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum ^

Sun Feb 27 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center ^

Wed Mar 02 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena ^

Sat Mar 05 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena *^ - ADDED DATE - On sale Feb 4th

Mon Mar 07 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^

Wed Mar 09 - Portland, OR - Moda Center ^

Sat Mar 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena ^

Mon Mar 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center ^

Sun Apr 10 - Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Wed Apr 13 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Fri Apr 15 - Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Sun Apr 17 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Tue Apr 19 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Fri Apr 22 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Sun Apr 24 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Tue Apr 26 - Quebec City, QC- Centre Videotron

Thu Apr 28 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

Sun May 01 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

Tue May 03 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell (Rescheduled from Feb 16th)

Wed May 04 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell* - ADDED DATE - On sale Feb 4th

Postponed - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

*New Dates

> Support from grandson

^Support from MØ

MORE:

Last month, Imagine Dragons teamed up with J.I.D, a GRAMMY-nominated, East Atlanta-based rapper signed to J. Cole's Interscope Records venture, Dreamville Records, on the epic, electrifying new single "Enemy." The song examines living with conflict - both internal and external - with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds delivering the first two bristling, emotional verses, and J.I.D's trademark lightning-fast flow spotlighted on the third.

​​With 49 million albums and 55 million songs sold globally, as well as 75 billion combined streams, Imagine Dragons remains one of the best-selling rock bands, reinventing the genre with their enormous breakout success across the 2010s. Billboard's Top 3 rock songs of the decade belonged to the band - "Believer," "Thunder" and "Radioactive." Formed in 2009, Imagine Dragons developed a grassroots following with a series of independently released EPs before making their major label debut on KIDinaKORNER/Interscope with the 2012 EP Continued Silence. Night Visions, their 2012 full-length debut, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and the lead-off track "Radioactive" topped Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart, won a GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance, and achieved RIAA Diamond status. 2015's Smoke + Mirrors debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. EVOLVE, which followed in 2017, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and unleashed three No. 1 Alternative radio hits: "Believer," the GRAMMY-nominated "Thunder" and "Whatever It Takes." All three songs were also top 5 hits at Top 40 radio, with "Thunder" rising to the No. 1 spot. The band's fourth album, ORIGINS, debuted atop Billboard's Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts and lead single "Natural" spent nine weeks at No. 1 at alternative radio and set the current record for all-time "most spins in a week" at the format.

Their highly anticipated fifth studio album Mercury - Act 1 was released on September 3, 2021. Teaming up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin and with its title drawing inspiration from the word "mercurial," Mercury - Act 1 is a candid album that abandons metaphorically charged lyrics and instead embraces emotional extremities, holding nothing back. It marks the band's first album since 2018's ORIGINS.

"Follow You" and "Cutthroat" were the first glimpses into the new record, released simultaneously in March 2021, with the former hitting No. 1 at alternative radio and Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, marking the band's quickest ascent to the top of those charts. The album's current single, "Wrecked," is a confessional exploration of grief, written by lead vocalist Dan Reynolds after losing his sister-in-law to cancer in 2019.

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Imagine Dragons

Hillary Siskind | Hillary.Siskind@umusic.com

Kheori DuPuch | Kheori.DuPuch@umusic.com

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | moniquesowinski@livenation.com

Read more about Concerts

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:17:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
