Live Nation Entertainment : Inaugural Format Festival Will Merge The Worlds Of Music, Art, And Technology In The Heart Of The Ozarks September 23–25, 2022

The worlds of music, art, and technology will unite at FORMAT (For Music + Art + Technology), a new festival experience taking place September 23-25, 2022, on the private Sugar Creek Airstrip in Bentonville, in the heart of the vibrant cultural region of Northwest Arkansas known as OZ. The three day and night event will feature extraordinary music performances from more than 50 artists including Rüfüs Du Sol, Phoenix, Khruangbin, Beach House, The War On Drugs, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, The Flaming Lips, Jungle, and Herbie Hancock, along with uniquely integrated performances, installations, and art experiences from world-renowned artists including Doug Aitken, Nick Cave, Jacolby Satterwhite, Pia Camil, Marinella Senatore, assume vivid astro focus, Maurizio Cattelan's Toiletpaper Magazine, John Gerrard in collaboration with Richie Hawtin, Justin Lowe & Jonah Freeman, Sissel Tolaas, Charlap Hyman & Herrero, and many more. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 22 at www.format-festival.com. Fans who sign up on the Official SMS List now can gain early access to tickets starting at 10am CT.

FORMAT is presented in official partnership with OZ, which offers a remarkable collision of outdoor adventure and unexpected art encounters, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville's unparalleled museum of American art, and its satellite contemporary art space the Momentary.

Located on 250 acres of forest-enclosed green land, just six minutes outside of downtown Bentonville, FORMAT will be a multidisciplinary experience, combining a mind-expanding music lineup featuring some of the greatest acts on the festival scene with immersive installations by dynamic visual and performing artists, site-specific commissions, and architectural interventions. The festival will have traditional main and side stages for headline acts, as well as several alternative settings where musicians will perform-hidden forest enclaves, an open-air pavilion, a converted disco barn, and a multi-room speakeasy, all designed in collaboration with some of the most exciting artists and architects working today.

For three days and nights, FORMAT will be a micro-universe of interactive exploration, from curated food vendors, impromptu dance processions, and experimental soundscapes, to light shows, therapeutic workshops, and uniquely integrated technology activations.

"With FORMAT in OZ, we've tried to capture all the things that make Northwest Arkansas one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic ecosystems in the country-unparalleled access to outdoor recreation, accessible art everywhere you turn, and a culture of innovation as boundless and wild as the Ozark mountains. We're excited that FORMAT will help us introduce this corner of the Heartland to art and music fans from around the world." - Olivia Walton, Crystal Bridges and Momentary Board Chair, and OZ Brands Art visionary.



"FORMAT represents a new type of festival, placing visual and performing arts on the same plane as live music, creating a fluid and unified experience. Visitors will encounter large-scale installation art and unconventional venues created by a range of internationally recognized artists, alongside an eclectic roster of musical acts. We hope to foster curiosity and discovery, and produce a memorable event on this beautiful, hidden stretch of land in Bentonville." - Elizabeth Edelman, Mafalda Millies, and Roya Sachs, co-founders of TRIADIC and creators of FORMAT.

FORMAT highlights include:

Daily "invasions" featuring artist Nick Cave 's iconic Soundsuits-elaborate costumes-as-works- of-art made of a myriad of discarded materials-including a performance collaboration with composer Jlin and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, co-commissioned by the Momentary.

's iconic Soundsuits-elaborate costumes-as-works- of-art made of a myriad of discarded materials-including a performance collaboration with composer and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, co-commissioned by the Momentary. Jacolby Satterwhite presents PAT, a live performance series made in collaboration with music by producer Nightfeelings , alongside a multi-channel video installation. Produced by Performa, the world's leading performing arts institution.

presents PAT, a live performance series made in collaboration with music by producer , alongside a multi-channel video installation. Produced by Performa, the world's leading performing arts institution. Doug Aitken 's mirrored hot-air balloon, New Horizon.

's mirrored hot-air balloon, New Horizon. A large-scale light installation by Marinella Senatore.

A multi-roomed speak-easy by artists Justin Lowe & Jonah Freeman .

. A forest enclave of colorful tree houses and wooden structures created by the artist duo assume vivid astro focus .

. A barn transformed into a disco madhouse by artist Maurizio Cattelan's TOILETPAPER MAGAZINE.

The Cube Grant, an inaugural initiative bringing together a guest curator and visual artist to design the exterior scrim of one of our most prominent venues. The 2022 grant curator is Nicola Vassell .

. An interactive textile sculpture by Pia Camil .

. The U.S. premiere of a groundbreaking AI collaboration between John Gerrard and Richie Hawtin: a data- and environmental-responsive digital artwork in tandem with an ever-changing musical composition.

and a data- and environmental-responsive digital artwork in tandem with an ever-changing musical composition. A large-scale maze by guerilla collective Luzinterruptus , made of recycled plastic bottles gathered from the local community over the three months prior to the festival.

, made of recycled plastic bottles gathered from the local community over the three months prior to the festival. A sensory installation by the world's leading smell artist and researcher Sissel Tolaas .

. The Bizarre Bazaar, an oasis of retail, food, and beverage experiences designed by celebrated architects Charlap Hyman Herrero.

The Gate Grant, a competition to design the festival's entrance gate, dedicated to regional artists.

3-Day General Admission, 3-Day VIP, and 3-Day Platinum Tickets as well as Hotel Packages and a limited number of unique on-site camping experiences ranging from standard to luxury will go on sale Friday beginning with an SMS Presale at 10am CT, and general on sale at 12pm CT at www.format- festival.com/tickets. More information about each ticket type and the amenities included are available at www.format-festival.com/accommodations.

Throughout the weekend, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary will host performances, programming, and events for festival attendees. On September 22, the Momentary will host a kick-off event for FORMAT featuring a performance by The War on Drugs and the launch of artist Doug Aitken's mirrored hot-air balloon, which will travel from the center of Bentonville to the FORMAT festival site in Sugar Creek. Tickets for The War on Drugs are on sale to Momentary members as of today, Tuesday, April 19; tickets will go on sale to the public, Friday, April 22 at 10am CT via www.theMomentary.org.

FORMAT is produced by C3 Presents and TRIADIC. Additional official partners include the international art organizations Performa and CACHE (the Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange, which works with creatives, communities, and organizations throughout Northwest Arkansas).



The 2022 edition of FORMAT is generously sponsored by Solana and Rambler Sparkling Water.

About C3 Presents

C3 Presents creates live experiences for millions of fans across the globe, setting the new standard each year for events that are as memorable as they are spectacular. One of the world's largest music festival producers, C3 is the force behind some of the world's most iconic multi-day festivals including Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas and Lollapalooza in Chicago and its six international editions - drawing a combined 2 million music lovers annually. The current event roster also includes Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (Manchester, TN), Innings Festival (Tempe and Tampa), Shaky Knees (Atlanta), Austin Food + Wine Festival and many more.

C3 has produced a diverse portfolio of affinity-building experiences for high profile brands and cultural institutions, including the Biden Inauguration Field of Flags, the Obama Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies, White House Easter Egg Roll, the NFL Draft Fan Festival (Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas), plus initiatives for the PGA Tour, Nike and more.

About TRIADIC

TRIADIC is a creative house that sits at the forefront of arts and innovation. Led by the festival's artistic directors and co-curators Mafalda Millies and Roya Sachs, and producer Elizabeth Edelman, TRIADIC specializes in the conception and execution of unprecedented cross-disciplinary collaborations and events. With a combined expertise in performing and visual arts, creative direction and music curation, community building and impact strategy, TRIADIC's mission is to expand audience connection through unconventional and collective experiences.

About OZ Brands

OZ Brands is a community brand group dedicated to inspiring exploration of Northwest Arkansas. Made up of OZ Art, OZ Trails and Fly OZ, OZ Brands brings people the best of the heart of the region. Whether riding the unique Ozark trails, perusing the halls of world-class art museums, or taking to the sky for a backcountry adventure, there's nothing quite like the land of OZ. The brand signifies year-around adventures like flying, discovering art, riding, running, hiking and beyond in the Ozark mountains. OZ is a lifestyle, intentionally fostered by our community to create experiences for all types of adventure seekers.

About Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

The mission of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is to welcome all to celebrate the American spirit in a setting that unites the power of art with the beauty of nature. Since opening in 2011, the museum has welcomed more than 5.6 million visitors, with no cost for admission. Crystal Bridges was founded in 2005 as a non-profit charitable organization by arts patron and philanthropist, Alice Walton. The collection spans five centuries of American masterworks from early American to current day and is enhanced by temporary exhibitions. The museum is nestled on 120 acres of Ozark landscape and was designed by world-renowned architect Moshe Safdie. A rare Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house was preserved and relocated to the museum grounds in 2015. Crystal Bridges offers public programs including lectures, performances, classes, and teacher development opportunities. Some 300,000 school children have participated in the Willard and Pat Walker School Visit program, which provides educational experiences for school groups at no cost to the schools. Additional museum amenities include a restaurant, gift store, library, and 5 miles of art and walking trails.

About the Momentary

Opened in February of 2020, the Momentary is a contemporary art space in downtown Bentonville, Arkansas, for visual, performing, and culinary arts. The mission of the Momentary is to champion contemporary art's role in everyday life and explore the unfolding story of contemporary American arts in an international context by actively commissioning and exhibiting outstanding works that explore new ideas and inspire action. The Momentary was founded by the Walton family, based on the vision of Tom, Olivia, and Steuart Walton. The Walton Family Foundation is supporting this project as a way to enhance the quality of life in Northwest Arkansas. The Momentary is a satellite to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, founded by Alice Walton. The Momentary welcomes all with free general admission. Additional offerings include an artist-in-residence program, culinary experiences including an Onyx Coffee Lab and the sky-high Tower Bar, indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, an outdoor festival space, and a gift store. For more information, visit theMomentary.org. The Momentary's Founding Funders are Walton Family Foundation, Walmart, RØDE Microphones, The Coca-Cola Company, Tyson Family Foundation, and Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation.

www.format-festival.com

@format_festival

Media Contact:

Sandee Fenton / sfenton@c3presents.com

Read more about Festivals