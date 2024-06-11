HERE

Hot on the heels of the recent release of their first official live DVD/BluRay, Live in Los Angeles, Ukraine's very own modern metal phenomenon JINJER have just announced what is poised to be one of heavy metal's most in-demand tours of the year. The progressive metal giants have once again set their sights on North America for a massive headline tour produced by Live Nation, featuring support from fast-rising Japanese metalcore unit Hanabie. and progressive metalcore mainstays Born Of Osiris.

As JINJER is currently in the studio recording their highly anticipated upcoming fifth studio album, fans can expect to hear a handful of brand new, never-before-heard tracks on the tour. Be among the very first to witness new music! #JINJER5

Kicking off on September 20 in Sayreville, NJ, the tour will visit many major cities in the USA and Canada, coming to an end in Sacramento, CA on October 13 at Aftershock Festival. In addition to Aftershock, the tour will also see JINJER performing at major festivals such as Metal Injection Festival, Louder Than Life, and the return of the mighty Mayhem Festival. Various ticket presales via Citi, Ticketmaster, Live Nation and more begin today, with general public onsale beginning this Friday, June 14 at 10:00 AM local time.

Visit WWW.JINJER-METAL.COM for more tickets and more information, and don't miss this colossal juggernaut of a tour this fall!

JINJER on returning to North America:

"It's finally time for some huge announcements: We're stoked to report that this September, JINJER will return to North America with not only two absolutely sick supports: Hanabie and Born Of Osiris! Most importantly we'll be performing some brand new unreleased songs from our upcoming fifth studio album - just cannot wait to share what we've been working on for the last two years. This will be without a doubt a banger of a tour … we're looking forward to this so much!"

JINJER

w/ Hanabie. and Born Of Osiris

09/20/24: Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom*

09/21/24: Brooklyn, NY @ Metal Injection Fest*

09/22/24: Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

09/23/24: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/24/24: Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

09/26/24: Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

09/27/24: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

09/29/24: Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life*

10/01/24: Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/02/24: Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/03/24: Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House Of Blues

10/04/24: North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues

10/06/24: Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

10/07/24: San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

10/09/24: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*

10/11/24: Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

10/12/24: San Bernardino, CA @ Mayhem Festival*

10/13/24: Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival*

*Not A Live Nation Date

JINJER's first official live DVD/BluRay, Live in Los Angeles, is out now via Napalm Records. Filmed on December 22, 2022 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA, USA, Live in Los Angeles not only honors their endurance through recent challenges, but also celebrates their triumphant 15-year journey. During these years, JINJER attained remarkable milestones, touring globally and captivating millions at prestigious festivals like Hellfest, Rock am Ring, Graspop Metal Meeting, Download Festival and Rocklahoma USA. Moreover, their latest triumph, the acclaimed studio album Wallflowers, broke charts worldwide, soaring to #1 on both the US Billboard Top New Artist Album charts and Canadian Hard Music album charts, #2 on the US Hard Music album charts, #5 on the official UK Rock & Metal album charts and #7 on the official German album charts.

Live in Los Angeles was a spontaneous decision by the band, recorded as raw as possible, to emphasize the passion that can come from a live show. This release is an explosive mixture of JINJER's discography - featuring fan favorites like "Sit Stay Roll Over", "Call Me A Symbol" and the game changing "Pisces". The live album contains 16 songs in various audio formats, with some strictly limited: the Deluxe Digipack features not only a DVD, but also two more songs, "Wallflower" & "Disclosure!", recorded in Paris in 2023.

Order your copy of Live in Los AngelesNOW:

Live in Los Angeles tracklisting:

Intro Sit Stay Roll Over Teacher, Teacher! Copycat Home Back I Speak Astronomy As I Boil Ice Judgement (& Punishment) Dead Hands Feel No Pain Vortex Who Is Gonna Be The One Sleep Of The Righteous Call Me A Symbol Perennial Pisces On The Top

Live in Los Angeles will be available in the following formats:

1DVD/1BD/1CD Deluxe Digipak (DVD size) incl. Slipcase & 20 pages booklet

2LP BLACK Vinyl

Ltd. 2LP PURPLE Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly ltd to 300 copies worldwide

Ltd. 2LP YELLOW Vinyl (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly ltd to 300 copies worldwide

Ltd. Die Hard 2LP PURPLE/WHITE Marbled Vinyl incl. 20 page booklet & vinyl slipmat (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly ltd to 700 copies worldwide

Ltd. 1MC (YELLOW MC / PURPLE Print) (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly ltd to 200 copies worldwide

Ltd. 2LP CLEAR Vinyl (Band Shop Exclusive)

Ltd. 2LP WHITE Vinyl (Band Shop Exclusive)

Digital Album

Watch the Live Video for "Home Back"HERE

You can find more formats and specials, as well as new merch in the

JINJER merch shopHERE!

More JINJER live dates:

Additional Festivals 2024

08/03/24: Rasnov, RO @ Rockstadt Extreme Fest

08/05/2024: Istanbul, TR @ Freedoom Metal Festival

08/08/24: Villena, ES @ Leyendas del Rock

08/09/24: Jaromer, CZ @ Brutal Assault

08/10/24: Cercoux,FR @ Festival 666

08/11/24: Kortrijk, BE @ Alcatraz

08/15/24: Dinkelsbühl, DE @ Summer Breeze

08/17/24: Carhaix, FR @ Motocultor

08/18/24: Vallamand, CH @ Rock The Lakes

Celebrating Life Through Death - European Farewell Tour 2024

JINJER as special guest for Sepultura,

w/ Obituary (Main Support) & Jesus Piece (Opener)

10/03/24: Paris, FR @ Zenith Paris

10/31/24: Offenbach am Main, DE @ Stadthalle

11/01/24: Hamburg, DE @ Inselpark Arena

11/02/24: Cologne, DE @ Palladium

11/03/24: Den Bosch, NL @ Sepulfest

11/05/24: Brussels, BE @ AB Box - SOLD OUT!

11/06/24: Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

11/08/24: Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy - SOLD OUT!

11/09/24: Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre - SOLD OUT!

11/10/24: Belfast, IE @ The Telegraph Building

11/11/24: Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom - SOLD OUT!

11/12/24: London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo

11/14/2024: Zurich, CH @ The Hall

11/15/24: Ludwigsburg, DE @ MHP Arena

11/16/24: Munich, DE @ Zenith

11/17/24: Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra Red Stage

11/19/24: Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee

11/20/24: Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

11/21/24: Katowice, PL @ Spodek

11/22/24: Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

11/23/24: Prague, CZ @ O2 Universum - SOLD OUT!

11/24/24: Prague, CZ @ O2 Universum

Latin America Tour 2024

+ special guests: Heaven Shall Burn

11/30/24: Porto Alegre, BR @ Opiniao

12/01/24: Curitiba, BR @ Tork and Roll

12/03/24: Belo Horizonte, BR @ Mister Rock

12/05/24: Brasilia, BR @ Toinha

12/07/24: Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Circo Voador

12/08/24: Sao Paulo, BR @ Terra SP

12/10/24: Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Flores

12/12/24: Santiago, CL @ Teatro Caupolican

12/14/24: Bogota, CO @ Calle 13

12/15/24: San Jose, CR @ Pepper's Club

12/18/24: Guadalajara, MX @ C4 *

12/19/24: San Luis Potosí, MX @ Centro de las Artes *

12/20/24 Mexico City, MX @ Circo Volador *

*no HSB

… to be continued …

About JINJER:

Through their relentless hard work, non-stop touring and critically acclaimed, chart-breaking releases gaining millions of streams/views across all platforms globally, JINJER are truly one of modern metal's hottest and most exciting bands around today. The band has become synonymous with doing things their own way and breaking every rule in the heavy metal handbook - which they proved loud and clear on their hugely successful fourth studio album, Wallflowers. The four-piece progressive groove metal wrecking machine known as JINJER have carved their very own place in the metal landscape. JINJER was formed in 2009, but consider the official start of the band to have happened with the addition of incredible vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk in 2010.

About Live Nation

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

JINJER is:

Tatiana Shmayluk - Vocals

Roman Ibramkhalilov - Guitars

Eugene Abdukhanov - Bass

Vlad Ulasevich - Drums

