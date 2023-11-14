Your browser does not support the video tag.

JYP Entertainment, a global leader in the discovery and development of K-POP artists, today announced a multi-year global strategic partnership with Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, to produce tours for all artists on JYP's incredible roster including TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, Xdinary Heroes (XH), NMIXX, as well as their up-and-coming talent. The new partnership not only formalizes but expands on the existing relationship between the two companies who have had a successful track record promoting and producing tours together over the last several years.

JYP Entertainment's expertise as an innovative talent and management company coupled with Live Nation's vast global touring resources will create new opportunities for artists to connect with their fans on a larger scale than ever before. Together, the two companies will continue to bring their creativity and expertise to JYP's artists, expanding their global growth. With Live Nation currently operating in over 45 countries around the world and selling over 140 million tickets to promoted shows globally in 2023 to date, the partnership will bring unparalleled reach for K-POP acts worldwide.

JYP Entertainment's artists have made history with numerous highly successful world tours, produced by Live Nation. TWICE became the first-ever K-POP girl group to headline in both NFL and MLB stadiums with massive sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and MetLife Stadium in New York. The group is currently on their fifth and largest world tour to date, "READY TO BE," with 44 shows across 25 cities around the world. Stray Kids have also solidified themselves as a global sensation with their second world tour "MANIAC," concluding with a total of 42 shows in 18 cities across North America and Asia. During that tour, Stray Kids became the second K-POP boy group in history to perform at a stadium in North America, with two electrifying sold-out shows at BMO Stadium.

This partnership also builds on JYP Entertainment's commitment to increasing its global reach. In June 2023, JYP Entertainment expanded its strategic partnership with Republic Records to form a company-wide global alliance. Their collaboration, which began in February 2020 with TWICE, achieved outstanding results in the U.S., and was expanded on with the goal of further enhancing the global success of JYP Entertainment artists including Stray Kids and ITZY, opening a new lane for K-POP globally. This deal puts JYP Entertainment and Live Nation at the forefront of K-POP's growing global expansion.

About JYP Entertainment

JYP established itself as a preeminent and pioneering force in South Korea as well as becoming one of top labels of K-Pop. Developing a platform for superstars, the company popularized and introduced the world to the likes of J.Y Park, Rain, Wonder Girls, 2PM, 2AM, miss A, GOT7, Bernard Park, DAY6, TWICE, Stray Kids, BOY STORY, ITZY, NiziU, XDINARY HEROES, NMIXX and VCHA.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.