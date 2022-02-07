Live Nation Entertainment : José Luis Perales Returns To The US With Three Additional Dates On His Farewell “Baladas Para Una Despedida” Tour

After the success of two sold-out nights in Miami and New York last fall, legendary singer-songwriter José Luis Perales will return to the US adding three final shows to his Baladas Para Una Despedida farewell tour. The new dates, produced by Live Nation and Emporio Group, will feature Perales visiting Washington DC's Warner Theatre on April 6, San Jose's San Jose Civic Center on April 8, and Los Angeles' The Wiltern on April 10.



José Luis Perales will delight fans with iconic songs like "El Amor", "Te Quiero", "Y Cómo Él?", a song that Marc Anthony performed on his album "Icons" in 2010, and more classics that have transcended several generations and are part of the musical iconography of the Hispanic world. In addition, Perales will bring a repertoire of his most recent record "Mirándote a los Ojos" to fans during this limited engagement tour.



Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 11th at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com. Citi is the official card of the Baladas Para Una Despedida tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 8th at 10AM local time until Thursday, February 10th at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.



BALADAS PARA UNA DESPEDIDATOUR DATES:

Wed Apr 06 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

Fri Apr 08 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic Center

Sun Apr 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern



