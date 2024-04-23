JudahAndTheLion.com

Today, Judah & the Lion announced their 2024 'The Process Tour'. Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city tour kicks off on October 4 at The Tulsa Theater in Tulsa making stops across the U.S. in Denver, Boston, Philadelphia and more before wrapping up in Nashville at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on October 26.

The band began releasing songs from The Process last year. The new material has racked up over 10 million combined global streams to date and earned spots on numerous playlists across all DSPs, including Spotify's New Music Friday, Apple Music's New Music Daily and Amazon Music's Alternative Hits, with additional support from SiriusXM Alt Nation's "Advanced Placement," Pandora, YouTube, SoundCloud, Tidal, Audiomack and Deezer. The band's single, "Floating in the Night," is at #36 at Alternative radio. Listen to "Floating in the Night"HERE

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, April 23. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 26 at 10am local time at JudahAndTheLion.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the 'The Process Tour'. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 23 at 12pm ET local time until Thursday, April 25 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

THE PROCESS 2024TOUR DATES:

Fri Oct 04 - Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Theater

Sat Oct 05 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Sun Oct 06 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Tue Oct 08 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

Wed Oct 09 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Oct 12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Sun Oct 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Tue Oct 15 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

Thu Oct 17 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

Fri Oct 18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Oct 19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sun Oct 20 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater

Weds Oct 23 - Charleston, NC - The Refinery

Thu Oct 24 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 25 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 26 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

ABOUT JUDAH & THE LION

Since their 2012 debut EP, Judah & the Lion have garnered wide-spread acclaim for their genre-bending music, received platinum/gold certifications and have accumulated over 910 million career streams. Six of their hit singles have gone Top 15 on Alternative radio and the band won an iHeart Music Award for Best New Alt Rock Band of 2018.

Their forthcoming album, "The Process," (coming Spring 2024) was inspired by singer Judah Akers personal life and struggles. In looking towards going into the studio, Akers realized that he needed to be honest to be able to write music again. Inspired by Kübler-Ross' five stages of grief, the album became a song-cycle through the stages of grief through the lens of eventual forgiveness and hope. Having navigated "The Process," both Akers and partner in crime, mandolinist, Brian Macdonald have emerged with a record that is buoyant, impassioned and emotionally connective. The band has a reinvigorated sense of purpose with its aim to create music that resonates deeply, believing in music's power to connect people and make them feel less alone in life's journey.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Judah & the Lion

Bobbie Gale | [email protected]

Nina Savio | [email protected]

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | [email protected]

Navier Grimes | [email protected]