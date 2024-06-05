LiveNation.com

Today, rapper and record producer LUCKI announced his first U.S. headline run with The Gemini Tour taking place this summer. Produced by Live Nation, the 27-date tour kicks off on Thursday, July 18 in Raleigh, NC at The Ritz, with stops in Miami, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Boston, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping up on Saturday, September 7 in Atlanta, GA at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

The tour will support LUCKI's next studio album, GEMIN!, which releases June 14, 2024 via Empire.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Thursday, June 6 at 10am local at LiveNation.com.

THE GEMINI TOUR DATES:

Thu Jul 18 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Fri Jul 19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Tue Jul 23 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Fri Jul 26 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

Sat Jul 27 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

Tue Jul 30 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

Wed Jul 31 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Thu Aug 01 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Sun Aug 04 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Aug 06 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

Wed Aug 07 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Fri Aug 09 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Sun Aug 11 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Tue Aug 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Fri Aug 16 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Fri Aug 17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo *

Mon Aug 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Tue Aug 20 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Thu Aug 22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

Fri Aug 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sun Aug 25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Aug 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Fri Aug 30 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Tue Sep 03 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Wed Sep 04 - Washington, DC - Echostage

Fri Sep 06 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Sat Sep 07 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

* Non-Live Nation Date

ABOUT LUCKI

LUCKI separated himself from the pack years ago. He built a devoted fan following by creating songs packed with vulnerability and experience. His lyrics proved to be far more personal than preachy. In 2022, the same year the 26-year-old rapper released his debut album, FLAWLESS LIKE ME, the Chicago native achieved over 25,000 sales first week and reached #12 on the charts.

LUCKI showed growth, maturity, and perspective-without losing the soul that made him relatable. Video / singles "Super Urus" and "New Drank" are recent massive reminders, with over 50 million streams each, that a versatile artist who had a powerful introduction during the mid-2010s is still on the ascent.

LC Camel, Jr. hails from Chicago's storied West Side. Now a father, LUCKI has credited his parents for their dedication. In 2013, roughly a year into recording, the budding artist self-released Alternative Trap inspired by an array of sounds. The free mixtape arrived amid a Chicago Rap Renaissance that thoughtful and innovative young people helmed. At just 17, the rapper, then known as Lucki Eck$, captured the angst and confusion of his peer group with a streak for the wild side. The Chicago Reader credited him as the city's "best conscious rapper" not long after. He became a sought-out collaborator across styles, working with FKA Twigs, Danny Brown, Future, Playboi Carti, and Earl Sweatshirt. The project caught on, earning critical acclaim and putting LUCKI on the international map.

In the years that followed, LUCKI abbreviated his moniker to match his given name. He also launched the Freewave EP series, a display of quantity without compromising quality. Despite the expanding catalog, in mid-2016, 20-year-old LUCKI stepped out of the spotlight for nearly a year to be a proper father and self-care. In lyrics and interviews, the artist has been transparent about bouts with depression, prescription drug addiction, and a social disconnect.

By 2017, LUCKI returned to form, releasing a slew of projects. "Sunset" reached a new peak, streaming over 40 million times to date, with an enchanting beat and confessional lyrics. In 2019, Lucki's Days B4 III built on that momentum, powered by anthems like "4 The Betta" and "Randomly." Raps about relationships, hopelessness, and isolation resonated alongside messages from an independent artist who was clearly thriving on his own terms.

In 2022, LUCKI upped the ante. Future and EMPIRE label-mate Babyface Ray guest on the FLAWLESS LIKE ME album that finds the 26-year-old more comfortable with himself but still admittedly growing. A leading voice in Rap, LUCKI commands the 24-track album, which he considers his debut. To support the album, which nearly entered the Top 10, LUCKI performed sold-out concerts in London and Canada, as well as a sold out 25 city tour in the beginning of 2023. As he prepares to celebrate a decade of originality, authenticity, and consistent growth, LUCKI has cemented an incredible legacy, even if he is still writing it in real-time.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

LUCKI

Scott Jawson | [email protected]

Sam Hadelman | [email protected]

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | [email protected]

Maya Sarin | [email protected]