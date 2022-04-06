Live Nation Entertainment : Latin Powerhouses Wisin Y Yandel Add Second Orlando And Hidalgo Shows To Their Final Tour – La Ultima Misión

TOUR NOW KICKS OFF SEPT 29TH WITH 41 ARENA SHOWS ACROSS THE U.S.
Tickets For New Shows On Sale to the General Public Starting Thursday, April 7th at 10am Local Time on Ticketmaster.com
Due to overwhelming demand, Latin music's most iconic duo, Wisin & Yandel, have announced two additional shows in Orlando and Hidalgo as part of their one final epic tour LA ULTIMA MISIÓN to celebrate the upcoming release of their newest album and 19 years as a duo, making these shows the last time fans can see them on stage together. Produced by Live Nation, the 41-date tour now kicks off on September 29th at Miami's FTX Arena making stops across the U.S. before wrapping up in their home island of Puerto Rico with a 14-show residency in partnership with Paco Lopez at the Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot starting December 2nd and wrapping on New Years Eve.
Wisin & Yandel recently released the second single "No Se Olvida" from their upcoming album La Última Misión and will be honored with the "President's Award" from BMI.
TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale Thursday, April 7th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.comand tickets for the previously announced dates are on sale now.
LA ULTIMA MISSION TOUR DATES:
Thursday, September 29, 2022 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center - ADDED SHOW
Friday, September 30, 2022 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Sunday, October 2, 2022 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Thursday, October 6, 2022 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, October 7, 2022 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
Saturday, October 8, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Thursday, October 13, 2022 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena
Friday, October 14, 2022 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Saturday, October 15, 2022 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum
Thursday, October 20, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell
Sunday, October 23, 2022 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Thursday, October 27, 2022 -Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Friday, October 28, 2022 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre
Saturday, October 29, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
Thursday, November 3, 2022 - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena - ADDED SHOW
Friday, November 4, 2022 - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena
Saturday, November 5, 2022 - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena
Thursday, November 10, 2022 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
Friday, November 11, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Sunday, November 13, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Friday, November 18, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sunday, November 20, 2022 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
Friday, November 25, 2022 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena
Saturday, November 26, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Friday, December 2, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot
Saturday, December 3, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot
Sunday, December 4, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot
Friday, December 9, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot
Saturday, December 10, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot
Sunday, December 11, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot
Friday, December 16, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot
Saturday, December 17, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot
Sunday, December 18, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot
Thursday, December 22, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot
Friday, December 23, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot
Thursday, December 29, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot
Friday, December 30, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot
Saturday, December 31, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot
About Wisin & Yandel
Wisin & Yandel are revered artists who have achieved continuous success in their solo careers, yet as a Latin music duo they have enjoyed unparalleled success. During their 19-year career as a duo, they have received numerous multi-platinum certifications in the United States and Latin America and several prestigious awards, including a GRAMMY® and two Latin GRAMMYs®, as well as ten Billboard Latin Airplay chart-toppers. On tour, Wisin & Yandel have proven to be a force like no other in the urban music world.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
