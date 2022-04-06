Live Nation Entertainment : Latin Powerhouses Wisin Y Yandel Add Second Orlando And Hidalgo Shows To Their Final Tour – La Ultima Misión

Due to overwhelming demand, Latin music's most iconic duo, Wisin & Yandel, have announced two additional shows in Orlando and Hidalgo as part of their one final epic tour LA ULTIMA MISIÓN to celebrate the upcoming release of their newest album and 19 years as a duo, making these shows the last time fans can see them on stage together. Produced by Live Nation, the 41-date tour now kicks off on September 29th at Miami's FTX Arena making stops across the U.S. before wrapping up in their home island of Puerto Rico with a 14-show residency in partnership with Paco Lopez at the Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot starting December 2nd and wrapping on New Years Eve.



Wisin & Yandel recently released the second single "No Se Olvida" from their upcoming album La Última Misión and will be honored with the "President's Award" from BMI.



TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale Thursday, April 7th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.comand tickets for the previously announced dates are on sale now.



LA ULTIMA MISSION TOUR DATES:

Thursday, September 29, 2022 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center - ADDED SHOW

Friday, September 30, 2022 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Sunday, October 2, 2022 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Thursday, October 6, 2022 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, October 7, 2022 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Saturday, October 8, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Thursday, October 13, 2022 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

Friday, October 14, 2022 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday, October 15, 2022 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum

Thursday, October 20, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

Sunday, October 23, 2022 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Thursday, October 27, 2022 -Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Friday, October 28, 2022 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

Saturday, October 29, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Thursday, November 3, 2022 - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena - ADDED SHOW

Friday, November 4, 2022 - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena

Saturday, November 5, 2022 - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena

Thursday, November 10, 2022 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

Friday, November 11, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Sunday, November 13, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Friday, November 18, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sunday, November 20, 2022 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

Friday, November 25, 2022 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

Saturday, November 26, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Friday, December 2, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

Saturday, December 3, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

Sunday, December 4, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

Friday, December 9, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

Saturday, December 10, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

Sunday, December 11, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

Friday, December 16, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

Saturday, December 17, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

Sunday, December 18, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

Thursday, December 22, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

Friday, December 23, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

Thursday, December 29, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

Friday, December 30, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

Saturday, December 31, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot



About Wisin & Yandel

Wisin & Yandel are revered artists who have achieved continuous success in their solo careers, yet as a Latin music duo they have enjoyed unparalleled success. During their 19-year career as a duo, they have received numerous multi-platinum certifications in the United States and Latin America and several prestigious awards, including a GRAMMY® and two Latin GRAMMYs®, as well as ten Billboard Latin Airplay chart-toppers. On tour, Wisin & Yandel have proven to be a force like no other in the urban music world.



About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.



MEDIA CONTACTS:

Wisin Media

Nanette Lamboy | Nanette.lamboy@artistsolutions.team



Yandel Media

Blanca Lassalle | blanca@creativelinkny.com



Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | moniquesowinski@livenation.com

