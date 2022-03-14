Live Nation Entertainment : Latin Powerhouses Wisin & Yandel Announce Their Final Tour – La Ultima Misión

TOUR KICKS OFF SEPT 30TH WITH 26 ARENA SHOWS ACROSS THE U.S.
Tickets On Sale to the General Public Starting Friday, March 18 at 10 AM Local Time on Ticketmaster.com
SONY MUSIC LATIN PRESENTED WISIN & YANDEL WITH RECORD BREAKING RIAA CERTIFICATIONS FOR THEIR PREVIOUS ALBUM LOS CAMPEONES DEL PUEBLO | "THE BIG LEAGUES"
WHO: Wisin & Yandel
WHAT: LA ULTIMA MISIÓN
Latin music's most iconic duo, Wisin & Yandel, have announced that they will embark on one final epic tour to celebrate the upcoming release of their newest album and 19 years as a duo, making these shows the last time fans can see them on stage together. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on September 30 at Miami's FTX Arena making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, New York, Houston and more before wrapping up in their home island of Puerto Rico at the Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot on December 2.
Today during the duo's tour press conference, Sony Music Latin presented Wisin & Yandel with the following RIAA Certifications for their previous studio album Los Campeones Del Pueblo | "THE BIG LEAGUES": Los Campeones Del Pueblo | "The Big Leagues" - 5X Multi-Platinum, "Reggaetón En Lo Oscuro" - 6X Multi-Platinum, "Chica Bombastic" - Gold, Platinum and 2x Multi-Platinum, "Dame Algo" - Gold, Platinum and 3x Multi-Platinum, "Callao"- Gold, Platinum and 3x Multi-Platinum; "Aullando" - Gold, Platinum & 22x Multi-Platinum, "Ganas De Ti" - Gold, Platinum & 2x Multi-Platinum, "Guaya"- Gold & Platinum, "La Luz" - Gold and Platinum, "Ojalá" - Gold & Platinum, "Deseo" - Gold and "Mi Intención" - Gold.
Wisin & Yandel recently released the second single "No Se Olvida" from their upcoming album La Última Misiónand will be honored with the "President's Award" from BMI on March 15, 2022.
TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 18 at 10 am local time onLiveNation.com.
PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the La Ultima Misión tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 15 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, March 17 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
LA ULTIMA MISSION TOUR DATES:
Friday, September 30, 2022 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena
Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
Sunday, October 2, 2022 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Thursday, October 6, 2022 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, October 7, 2022 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
Saturday, October 8, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Thursday, October 13, 2022 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena
Friday, October 14, 2022 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Saturday, October 15, 2022 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum
Thursday, October 20, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell
Sunday, October 23, 2022 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Thursday, October 27, 2022 -Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Friday, October 28, 2022 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre
Saturday, October 29, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
Friday, November 4, 2022 - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena
Saturday, November 5, 2022 - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena
Thursday, November 10, 2022 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
Friday, November 11, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Sunday, November 13, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Friday, November 18, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sunday, November 20, 2022 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Wednesday, November 23, 2022 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
Friday, November 25, 2022 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena
Saturday, November 26, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Friday, December 2, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot
About Wisin & Yandel
Wisin & Yandel are revered artists who have achieved continuous success in their solo careers, yet as a Latin music duo they have enjoyed unparalleled success. During their 19-year career as a duo, they have received numerous multi-platinum certifications in the United States and Latin America and several prestigious awards, including a GRAMMY® and two Latin GRAMMYs®, as well as ten Billboard Latin Airplay chart-toppers. On tour, Wisin & Yandel have proven to be a force like no other in the urban music world.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Wisin Media
Nanette Lamboy | Nanette.lamboy@artistsolutions.team
Yandel Media
Blanca Lassalle, Creative Link | blanca@creativelinkny.com
Sony Music Latin
Justin Tejada | Justin.tejada@sonymusic.com
Live Nation Concerts
Monique Sowinski | moniquesowinski@livenation.com