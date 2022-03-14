Live Nation Entertainment : Latin Powerhouses Wisin & Yandel Announce Their Final Tour – La Ultima Misión

WHO: Wisin & Yandel

WHAT: LA ULTIMA MISIÓN

Latin music's most iconic duo, Wisin & Yandel, have announced that they will embark on one final epic tour to celebrate the upcoming release of their newest album and 19 years as a duo, making these shows the last time fans can see them on stage together. Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on September 30 at Miami's FTX Arena making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, New York, Houston and more before wrapping up in their home island of Puerto Rico at the Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot on December 2.

Today during the duo's tour press conference, Sony Music Latin presented Wisin & Yandel with the following RIAA Certifications for their previous studio album Los Campeones Del Pueblo | "THE BIG LEAGUES": Los Campeones Del Pueblo | "The Big Leagues" - 5X Multi-Platinum, "Reggaetón En Lo Oscuro" - 6X Multi-Platinum, "Chica Bombastic" - Gold, Platinum and 2x Multi-Platinum, "Dame Algo" - Gold, Platinum and 3x Multi-Platinum, "Callao"- Gold, Platinum and 3x Multi-Platinum; "Aullando" - Gold, Platinum & 22x Multi-Platinum, "Ganas De Ti" - Gold, Platinum & 2x Multi-Platinum, "Guaya"- Gold & Platinum, "La Luz" - Gold and Platinum, "Ojalá" - Gold & Platinum, "Deseo" - Gold and "Mi Intención" - Gold.

Wisin & Yandel recently released the second single "No Se Olvida" from their upcoming album La Última Misiónand will be honored with the "President's Award" from BMI on March 15, 2022.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 18 at 10 am local time onLiveNation.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the La Ultima Misión tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 15 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, March 17 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

LA ULTIMA MISSION TOUR DATES:

Friday, September 30, 2022 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Sunday, October 2, 2022 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

Thursday, October 6, 2022 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, October 7, 2022 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Saturday, October 8, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Thursday, October 13, 2022 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

Friday, October 14, 2022 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday, October 15, 2022 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

Wednesday, October 19, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum

Thursday, October 20, 2022 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

Sunday, October 23, 2022 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Thursday, October 27, 2022 -Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Friday, October 28, 2022 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre

Saturday, October 29, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Friday, November 4, 2022 - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena

Saturday, November 5, 2022 - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena

Thursday, November 10, 2022 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

Friday, November 11, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Sunday, November 13, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Friday, November 18, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sunday, November 20, 2022 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

Friday, November 25, 2022 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

Saturday, November 26, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Friday, December 2, 2022 - San Juan, PR - Coliseo de PR Jose Miguel Agrelot

About Wisin & Yandel

Wisin & Yandel are revered artists who have achieved continuous success in their solo careers, yet as a Latin music duo they have enjoyed unparalleled success. During their 19-year career as a duo, they have received numerous multi-platinum certifications in the United States and Latin America and several prestigious awards, including a GRAMMY® and two Latin GRAMMYs®, as well as ten Billboard Latin Airplay chart-toppers. On tour, Wisin & Yandel have proven to be a force like no other in the urban music world.

