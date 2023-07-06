Today Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, announced the launch of the MINDFUL NATION app which seamlessly incorporates music into the practice of meditation. Live Nation has invested in many mental health programs for staff and the touring industry at large, and the MINDFUL NATION app expands this support by delivering on demand mindfulness practices for the broader entertainment industry and music lovers everywhere.

The MINDFUL NATION app can be downloaded via the Apple App Store. It offers over a thousand classes searchable by trainer, vibe, or preferred class duration - with special sonic beats for the app's meditations curated by world renowned producers and independent artists, including Janax Pacha, Mose Musica, Chris IDH and more. The app features daily trainer-led classes tuned to various vibes, on-demand classes for mind, sleep, and day-to-day life, music playlists from artists around the world spanning genres, and "breathe with the beat" exercise.

MINDFUL NATION, which began primarily as a B2B platform bringing live sessions to elevate corporate culture, was launched by Niamh McCarthy, a former artist manager who worked for Madonna and U2's management team at Maverick. After experiencing burnout on the road, she spent the next chapter of her life studying meditation, breathwork, and yoga. McCarthy has made it her mission to bring mindfulness and meditation to the music business and now sees a massive breakthrough with the easy-to-use and intuitive MINDFUL NATION app.

"The MINDFUL NATION app brings together meditation and music in a unique way," said Michael Rapino, CEO & President of Live Nation. "We first launched Mindful Nation as a program for our employees, and it's great to see Niamh now bringing the benefits of mindfulness to touring artists and crew across our industry, as well as music fans."

"Music is transcendent and has the power to connect and support. The artists on MINDFUL NATION are vehicles to that higher source which we are bringing into people's everyday lives through our meditation classes. We are all totally overstimulated by the extraordinary amount of data and connectivity that exists in today's world that we are not equipped to deal with. The classes on the MINDFUL NATION app are like a timeless album, never out of date. Users can keep going back to these resources again and again to support themselves through the highs and lows of life," says Niamh McCarthy, founder of MINDFUL NATION.

The platform, tested and utilized by artists, already has a dedicated following. Noel Gallagher, a MINDFUL NATION user and international rock star, said, "writing music and albums is one kind of meditation, you have to go into a particular state to do it. Music is meditation to me so for Niamh to create MINDFUL NATION makes so much sense. Music is the gateway to finding that higher place of peace and this platform will allow for more people to access meditation in a way that makes sense to them. It's really cool."

Another devotee is magician and illusionist, David Blaine, who said, "Niamh has created a wonderful way to be reminded daily of those simple things that are most important."

With almost 20% of adults in the U.S. suffering from an anxiety disorder and 8 in 100 people in England suffering from mixed anxiety and depression in any given week with an increase in cases amongst younger people, MINDFUL NATION is empowering people to help take control of their mood and transform their life through the power of music and meditation.

Live Nation provides full-time employees with free unlimited access to the MINDFUL NATION app, in addition to mental health care coverage for [18] therapy and coaching sessions per year. Live Nation has also invested in mental health programming for the industry at large, including the Music Industry Therapist Collective and Tour Support.

