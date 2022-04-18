Live Nation Entertainment : Los Ángeles Azules Announce De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo US Tour

Following the end of their most successful US Tour, Los Ángeles Azules announced today their return to the States with their upcoming De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 34-date tour will begin on August 26th in Denver's Bellco Theater making stops across the US before wrapping up in New Orleans, LA on April 1, 2023. The Mejía-Avante siblings will perform for the first time ever in cities such as Miami, Boston, and New Orleans.

With a completely revamped production, De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo will include special guests to perform the group's most iconic songs, as well as their recent hits "Cumbia a la gente" and "Otra noche."."

De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo follows the band's enormously successful 40 Años US Tour which amassed more than 25 SOLD OUT shows across the nation, including shows in New York, Dallas, Las Vegas, Chicago and two in Los Angeles.

Only a few weeks back, Los Ángeles Azules announced their end-of-tour dates in South America and made history by selling out 5 consecutive shows at Buenos Aires' legendary Luna Park in less than 5 days.

Tickets for De Iztapalapa para el Mundo will be on sale beginning Friday, April 22 at 10am local time throughwww.losangelesazules.com.mx.

De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo

US Tour

2022

08/26 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

08/27- Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

09/09 - Anaheim, CA - The Theatre Honda Center

09/10 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

09/11 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

09/16 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

09/17 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

09/23 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

09/24 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

09/30- Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente Casino*

10/01 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

10/07 - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena

10/08 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena

10/09 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Center

10/13 - Austin, TX - HEB Center at Cedar Park

10/14- San Antonio, TX- Freeman Coliseum

10/15 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/21 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

10/22 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium*

10/23 - Dodge City, KS - United Wireless Arena*

11/18 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena

11/19 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater

11/23 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro, Coliseum

11/25- Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

11/26 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater

11/27 - Fairfax, VA- EagleBank Arena

2023

03/12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino*

03/17 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center

03/18 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

03/19 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

03/24 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

03/25- Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

03/31 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

04/01 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theater

*Not A Live Nation Date

About Los Ángeles Azules

Hailing from Iztapalapa, Los Angeles Azules are considered the greatest ambassadors of cumbia worldwide and have taken the genre to renowned stages like Coachella and Vive Latino. Their most recent album, De Buenos Aires Para el Mundo, debuted at #8 on Billboard's Regional Mexican Top Albums list, becoming the group's 12th album to enter the Top 10 on the prestigious list. The album was nominated as Best Cumbia/Vallenato album at the Latin GRAMMYs and its videos exceed 450 million views on YouTube.

Los Ángeles Azules are the first Mexican group to enter the YouTube Billion Views Club thanks to the video "Nunca es suficiente", collaboration with Natalia Lafourcade. The video for "Mis sentimientos" featuring Ximena Sariñana has also reached over one billion views, making Los Angeles Azules the only Mexican group to have two videos surpassing the billion-view mark on YouTube.

The group is currently among the 500 most streamed artists on Spotify worldwide.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Los Ángeles Azules- Management

Maria Amelia Alonzo | mariaalonzo@stmusicgroup.com

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | moniquesowinski@livenation.com

