Live Nation Entertainment : Los Ángeles Azules Announce De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo US Tour

Bringing Their Show To Miami, Boston, And New Orleans For The First Time Ever
Tickets On Sale Starting Friday, April 22 at 10am Local at www.LosAngelesAzules.com.mx
Following the end of their most successful US Tour, Los Ángeles Azules announced today their return to the States with their upcoming De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo Tour.
Produced by Live Nation, the 34-date tour will begin on August 26th in Denver's Bellco Theater making stops across the US before wrapping up in New Orleans, LA on April 1, 2023. The Mejía-Avante siblings will perform for the first time ever in cities such as Miami, Boston, and New Orleans.
With a completely revamped production, De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo will include special guests to perform the group's most iconic songs, as well as their recent hits "Cumbia a la gente" and "Otra noche."."
De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo follows the band's enormously successful 40 Años US Tour which amassed more than 25 SOLD OUT shows across the nation, including shows in New York, Dallas, Las Vegas, Chicago and two in Los Angeles.
Only a few weeks back, Los Ángeles Azules announced their end-of-tour dates in South America and made history by selling out 5 consecutive shows at Buenos Aires' legendary Luna Park in less than 5 days.
Tickets for De Iztapalapa para el Mundo will be on sale beginning Friday, April 22 at 10am local time throughwww.losangelesazules.com.mx.
De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo
US Tour
2022
08/26 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre
08/27- Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
09/09 - Anaheim, CA - The Theatre Honda Center
09/10 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
09/11 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
09/16 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
09/17 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena
09/23 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
09/24 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
09/30- Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente Casino*
10/01 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
10/07 - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena
10/08 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena
10/09 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Center
10/13 - Austin, TX - HEB Center at Cedar Park
10/14- San Antonio, TX- Freeman Coliseum
10/15 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/21 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
10/22 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium*
10/23 - Dodge City, KS - United Wireless Arena*
11/18 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena
11/19 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater
11/23 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro, Coliseum
11/25- Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
11/26 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater
11/27 - Fairfax, VA- EagleBank Arena
2023
03/12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino*
03/17 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center
03/18 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
03/19 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum
03/24 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
03/25- Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
03/31 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts
04/01 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theater
*Not A Live Nation Date
About Los Ángeles Azules
Hailing from Iztapalapa, Los Angeles Azules are considered the greatest ambassadors of cumbia worldwide and have taken the genre to renowned stages like Coachella and Vive Latino. Their most recent album, De Buenos Aires Para el Mundo, debuted at #8 on Billboard's Regional Mexican Top Albums list, becoming the group's 12th album to enter the Top 10 on the prestigious list. The album was nominated as Best Cumbia/Vallenato album at the Latin GRAMMYs and its videos exceed 450 million views on YouTube.
Los Ángeles Azules are the first Mexican group to enter the YouTube Billion Views Club thanks to the video "Nunca es suficiente", collaboration with Natalia Lafourcade. The video for "Mis sentimientos" featuring Ximena Sariñana has also reached over one billion views, making Los Angeles Azules the only Mexican group to have two videos surpassing the billion-view mark on YouTube.
The group is currently among the 500 most streamed artists on Spotify worldwide.
