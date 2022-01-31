Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYV   US5380341090

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Live Nation Entertainment : Marco Antonio Solís Announces His 2022 ​Que Ganas De Verte World Tour

01/31/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tickets On Sale Starting Friday, February 4th at 10:00am Local Time on MarcoAntonioSolis.com

Today, five-time Latin Grammy Award winner Marco Antonio Solís, has announced his latest trek across the U.S. with the Que Ganas De Verte World Tour 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the first leg of this tour kicks off on Friday, April 1st at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ making stops across the U.S. in El Paso, Orlando, Houston and more before wrapping up in Rosemont, IL at Allstate Arena on Saturday May 7th with a big Mother's Day Celebration!

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 4th at 10:00 am local time on marcoantoniosolis.com

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Que Ganas De Verte Tour 2022. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday, February 3rd at 10AM local time until Thursday, February 3rd at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

QUE GANAS DE VERTE TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 01 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Sat Apr 02 - El Paso, TX - Utep Don Haskins Center

Fri Apr 08 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Sat Apr 09 - Sunrise, FL - Fla Live Arena

Fri Apr 22 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

Sat Apr 23 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena

Fri Apr 29 - Tulsa, OK - Bok Center

Sat Apr 30 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Sat May 07 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

With more that 40 million copies sold and over 9 million monthly listeners across streaming platforms,
Marco Antonio Solís is without question one of the most important figures in the rise of Mexican and Latin music to world prominence during the last two decades of the 20th century. Born in Michoacan, Mexico, Solís was only 12 when he formed his first group, Los Hermanitos Solís, with brother Joel. He was still a teenager when he formed Los Bukis in the early '70s.

Over the course of the next two decades, Los Bukis came to profoundly influence the norteño and tejano music of Mexico and the southwestern United States. Though Solís continued to work closely with Los Bukis, he also initiated a solo career that resulted in platinum certifications for mid-'90s LPs such as Quiereme, Inalcanzable, and Por Amor a Mi Pueblo. Trozos de Mi Alma followed in 1999. Solís ushered in the new millennium with a two-volume live set, En Vivo, and its companion, En Vivo, Vol. 2. His next studio album, Mas de Mi Alma, was released in 2001 and, like his previous solo albums, became a best-seller.

This latest tour announcement for Solís comes on the heels of a legendary nine show stadium tour with Los Bukis. Their Una Historia Cantada across the US celebrated the group's reunion after 25 years where over 480,000 fans saw them live for the historic limited engagement shows.

###

For more information about MARCO ANTONIO SOLÍS visit

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marco Antonio Solís

Salvador Cacho | cacho@novus.lat

Spanish Media

Marco Antonio Solis "Que Ganas De Verte World Tour 2022"

The 3 Collective | dario@the3collective.com | monica@the3collective.com﻿

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinksi | moniquesowinski@livenation.com

Read more about Concerts

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 22:40:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
05:52pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Five-Time Entertainer Of The Year Luke Bryan Announces Raised ..
PU
05:41pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Marco Antonio Solís Announces His 2022 ​Que Ganas De Ver..
PU
05:41pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Halsey Announces Love And Power Tour
PU
05:18pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Imagine Dragons Announce Additional Seattle, Montreal, And All..
PU
05:08pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Femme It Forward Announces Big Femme Energy Live
PU
01:42pBAD BUNNY ANNOUNCES SIX ADDITIONAL U : World's Hottest Tour”
PU
01/28S&P Revises Live Nation Entertainment Outlook To Positive From Stable On Expected 2022 ..
MT
01/27LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Partners with Omaha Performing Arts as Exclusive Promoter for ..
PU
01/25Keith urban live - las vegas announces five new dates at the colosseum at caesars palac..
PR
01/24LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : When We Were Young Adds Third Date To Highly Anticipated Festi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 619 M - -
Net income 2021 -576 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 776 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -39,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 121 M 24 121 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,79x
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 105,27 $
Average target price 110,92 $
Spread / Average Target 5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Rapino Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joe Berchtold Co-President
Gregory Ben Maffei Non-Executive Chairman
Jackie Beato Executive Vice President-Operations
Jeffrey T. Hinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-12.05%23 187
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.0.57%99 084
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-3.17%53 403
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-3.52%26 420
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED2.88%16 147
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-16.91%11 030