Live Nation Entertainment : Marco Antonio Solís Announces His 2022 ​Que Ganas De Verte World Tour

Today, five-time Latin Grammy Award winner Marco Antonio Solís, has announced his latest trek across the U.S. with the Que Ganas De Verte World Tour 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the first leg of this tour kicks off on Friday, April 1st at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ making stops across the U.S. in El Paso, Orlando, Houston and more before wrapping up in Rosemont, IL at Allstate Arena on Saturday May 7th with a big Mother's Day Celebration!

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, February 4th at 10:00 am local time on marcoantoniosolis.com

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Que Ganas De Verte Tour 2022. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday, February 3rd at 10AM local time until Thursday, February 3rd at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

QUE GANAS DE VERTE TOUR DATES:

Fri Apr 01 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Sat Apr 02 - El Paso, TX - Utep Don Haskins Center

Fri Apr 08 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Sat Apr 09 - Sunrise, FL - Fla Live Arena

Fri Apr 22 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

Sat Apr 23 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena

Fri Apr 29 - Tulsa, OK - Bok Center

Sat Apr 30 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Sat May 07 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

With more that 40 million copies sold and over 9 million monthly listeners across streaming platforms,

Marco Antonio Solís is without question one of the most important figures in the rise of Mexican and Latin music to world prominence during the last two decades of the 20th century. Born in Michoacan, Mexico, Solís was only 12 when he formed his first group, Los Hermanitos Solís, with brother Joel. He was still a teenager when he formed Los Bukis in the early '70s.

Over the course of the next two decades, Los Bukis came to profoundly influence the norteño and tejano music of Mexico and the southwestern United States. Though Solís continued to work closely with Los Bukis, he also initiated a solo career that resulted in platinum certifications for mid-'90s LPs such as Quiereme, Inalcanzable, and Por Amor a Mi Pueblo. Trozos de Mi Alma followed in 1999. Solís ushered in the new millennium with a two-volume live set, En Vivo, and its companion, En Vivo, Vol. 2. His next studio album, Mas de Mi Alma, was released in 2001 and, like his previous solo albums, became a best-seller.

This latest tour announcement for Solís comes on the heels of a legendary nine show stadium tour with Los Bukis. Their Una Historia Cantada across the US celebrated the group's reunion after 25 years where over 480,000 fans saw them live for the historic limited engagement shows.



