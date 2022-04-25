Log in
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment : Maroon 5 Brings Their 2022 World Tour To Canada With Additional North American Dates

04/25/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 29TH AT 10AM LOCAL ADAM LEVINE SET TO APPEAR ON ELLEN ON APRIL 26th MAROON 5 LIVE AT THE PYRAMIDS, MAY 3rd!

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning diamond-selling band Maroon 5 have revealed the details for the next leg of their 2022 World Tour dates, produced by Live Nation. Kicking off Saturday. July 30th at Moda Center in Portland, OR, these select dates will hit cities throughout Canada and North America, and conclude on Saturday, August 20 at Bell Centere in Montreal, Quebec. A special Maroon 5 fan club pre-sale launches at 10am local time on April 26, while Spotify and LiveNation presales commence on April 27 at 10am local time followed by local presales on April 28 at 10 am local time. Tickets for the newly added shows go on sale to the public this Friday, April 29 at 10am local time.

Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Tickets will be available HERE.

In other Maroon 5 news this week, frontman Adam Levine returns to Ellen as a guest tomorrow April 26th (check local listings). Be sure to tune in!

Next week, Maroon 5 will touch down in Egypt for a monumental show at the Pyramids of Giza on May 3rd. A few days later on May 6th, they headline Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabu, United Arab Emirates. To close out their Middle Eastern run, Maroon 5 jet over to Tel Aviv for two massive shows at Hayarkon Park. Their initial show on May 9th quickly sold out 60,000 tickets, a second one on May 10th has been added.

This run speaks to the group's sustained global impact as an international pop music force.

2022 notably marks the 20th anniversary of Maroon 5's formation and their classic quadruple-platinum debut, Songs About Jane, which initially arrived on June 25th, 2002 and has since sold over 20 million records. During 2021, Maroon 5 made their triumphant return to the road in the U.S., performing 30 dates in front of over 450,000 fans over the summer. Now, they're continuing their 2022 World Tour. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band have achieved three GRAMMY® Awards, over 80 million in album sales, 450 million singles worldwide and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries. Maroon 5 reach an audience of 52 million-plus monthly Spotify listeners. They have performed over 750 shows and sold north of 7.5 million tickets worldwide since their formation.

2022 WORLD TOUR DATES:

5/3 Great Pyramids Cairo, Egypt

5/6 Etihad Arena Abu Dhabi, UAE

5/9 Hayarkon Park Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

5/10 Hayarkon Park Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

7/30 Portland, OR Moda Center
8/1 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
8/3 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
8/5 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
8/6 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
8/8 Billings, MT MetraPark - First Interstate Arena
8/10 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
8/12 Fargo, ND Fargodome
8/13 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
8/15 Green Bay, WI Resch Center
8/17 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
8/19 Ottawa, ON Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
8/20 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | moniquesowinski@livenation.com

Read more about Concerts

Disclaimer

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 17:19:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
