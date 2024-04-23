Megadeth is bringing its iconic live show to North America with a 33-city, nationwide tour, Destroy All Enemies, produced by Live Nation, this fall including stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, St. Louis and many more. Tickets for all dates will be on sale Friday at 10am local time with an exclusive presale for the Cyber Army/Megadeth Digital beginning today, Tuesday, April 23 at 12pm local time Megadeth.com.

Bringing along Mudvayne and All That Remains, the tour begins in Rogers, Arkansas on August 2 and runs throughout the month before wrapping in Nashville, Tennessee on September 28. Performing classic hits from Rust In Peace, Countdown to Extinction and more, the tour also brings Dave Mustaine and bandmates back to North America to perform their latest studio album The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! Featuring some of Mustaine's strongest-ever songwriting, the tour offers an equally ambitious live performance that delivers on all fronts.

"Our 'Crush The World' tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us," shared Dave Mustaine. "We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off. I'm excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES."

The North American jaunt comes on the heels of a highly anticipated and successful stint in Latin America wrapping this month and starting back up in Europe this summer. With stops in Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and México and forthcoming dates in Sweden, Italy, France, Germany and more, the band's global appeal and lasting impact is more apparent than ever as continued calls for international touring are demanded.

Megadeth, alongside founder and frontman Dave Mustaine, are renowned for their unparalleled energy and mastery on stage. In 2023, the GRAMMY-Award winning band dominated arenas and festivals, reaffirming its status as one of heavy metal's most formidable live acts. Dubbed "as ferocious and hard-hitting as ever" by AllMusic, Megadeth enjoyed sold-out shows and critical acclaim on the latest run of the Crush The World Tour captivating audiences and showcasing the latest and greatest hits.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the Destroy All Enemies Tour, visit www.megadeth.com.

Destroy All Enemies U.S. Tour 2024

Aug 2 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Aug 3 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Aug 5 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre

Aug 6 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Aug 8 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug 9 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

Aug 10 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug 12 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

Aug 13 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug 16 Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

Aug 17 Salt Lake City, UT Maverick Arena*

Aug 20 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 21 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 23 Macon, GA Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*

Aug 24 West Palm Beach, FL IThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept 3 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept 5 Huntington, WV Marshall Health Network Arena*

Sept 6 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Sept 7 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept 9 Reading, PA Santander Arena*

Sept 10 Albany, NY MVP Arena*

Sept 11 Boston, MA Leader Bank

Sept 13 Bethel, MY Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

Sept 14 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept 15 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!*

Sept 17 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Sept 18 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Sept 20 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sept 21 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept 24 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

Sept 26 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Sept 27 Southaven, MS Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

Sept 28 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

*Non Live Nation Dates

About Megadeth:

With a musical legacy spanning four decades, Megadeth has sold in excess of 50 million albums worldwide earning numerous accolades including 1 Grammy award with 13 nominations and five consecutive platinum albums. Megadeth's debut album, Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good! was named by VH1 as the "Greatest Thrash Metal Debut Album of All Time." The band's latest album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! was released in September 2022 via Tradecraft/UMG. It debuted at No. 1 across Billboard's Top Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums charts, and No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and the lead single "We'll Be Back" was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Metal Performance.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

