What the press is saying about Mk.gee & Two Star & The Dream Police:

"Mk.gee's performance was more captivating and enigmatic than even his recorded music"

Billboard

"Nothing Short of Magic"

Rolling Stone

"Nothing in contemporary music sounds quite like it"

Pitchfork

Following a run of 18 sold-out shows across North America last month, rising star Mk.gee announces his world tour. The expansive new run will see him traveling across North America again to perform in new cities and returning to play exponentially bigger venues in cities he reached on his spring tour. In addition to his North American dates, Mk.gee will be traveling to Europe and the UK, capitalizing on the momentum from his venue upgrades in London earlier this year, which also saw sold-out success. Mk.gee will be completing the tour down under for three dates throughout Australia.

The artist presale begins tomorrow, Tuesday, June 11th at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, June 14 at 10AM local time at mk.gee.com.

Last night, to tease the impending tour announcement, Mk.gee shared a live visual of his performance of "Breakthespell" from one of his two sold-out shows at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. The video captures the raw and enchanting energy of his live performance, earning high praise from Billboard, which described it as "a must-see for concert lovers." Mk.gee's performances with bandmates Andrew Aged and Zach Sekoff have been widely praised for their captivating presence, embodying the beguiling nature of the songs from his critically acclaimed debut album, Two Star & The Dream Police. Mk.gee's alchemy of guitar sounds has been the centerpiece of his live shows, showcased on standout tracks that have become fan favorites such as "Candy," "Are You Looking Up," and "Alesis."

Two Star & The Dream Police has captivated the musical world, drawing praise from fans and fellow artists alike, including Eric Clapton, who said in a recent interview, "he has found things to do on the guitar that are like nobody else." The album received widespread acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and Vulture, who listed the album in their Best Albums Of 2024 (So Far) list, as well as being the subject of fervent fascination on guitar and music message boards online. Following Two Star's release, Mk.gee ignited more widespread admiration making his late-night television debut with a standout performance of "Are You Looking Up" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Get tickets to the tour, watch "Breakthespell" (Live In Los Angeles), and listen to Two Star & The Dream Police above. See below for more tour and album details.

Upcoming Tour Dates

North America:

9/2 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

9/3 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

9/6 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

9/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

9/9 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

9/11 - Denver, CO @ Summit

9/13 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

9/14 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

9/15 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

9/18 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

9/19 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

9/20 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

9/21 - Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion *

9/23 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

9/24 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

9/26 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

9/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

9/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/1 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

10/2 - Detroit, MI @ St Andrew's Hall

10/3 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre *

10/5 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

*Non-Live Nation Date

UK & Europe:

10/31 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

11/2 - Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte

11/4 - Berlin, DE @ Betonhalle

11/5 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Australia:

12/3 - Brisbane, QLD @ The Triffid

12/5 - Sydney, NSW @ Metro Theatre

12/7 - Melbourne, VIC @ Max Watts

Mk.gee

Two Star & The Dream Police

February 9th, 2024

New Low How many miles Are You Looking Up DNM You got it Rylee & I Candy I Want Alesis Breakthespell Little Bit More Dream police

