LiveNation.com

Today, global superstar Pitbull has announced his PartyAfter Dark Tour will hit over 25 cities across the U.S. with special guest T-Pain and openers SiriusXM Globalization DJ'S. Lil Jon will also join in select markets. Following numerous successful solo touring runs and a recent triple headlining one-of-a-kind multigenerational arena run - The Trilogy Tour - with Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin, Mr. Worldwide is set to deliver another incredibly dynamic tour with an electrifying mix of his biggest career-spanning hits of instantly recognizable smashes and surprises.

Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on August 21st at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, VA and makes stops across the U.S. at Hersheypark Stadium, Forest Hills Stadium, Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Xfinity Center, Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater and more before wrapping up in Albuquerque, NM at Isleta Amphitheater on October 5th.

Pitbull's recent musical releases include Trackhouse and Trackhouse: Daytona 500 Edition. The album titles are inspired by the NASCAR Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing, which he has been a co-owner of since 2021.

The tracks feature special guests Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Nile Rodgers, T-Pain, Omar Courtz, and more.

Pitbull, with the support of fans worldwide, continues to spotlight the transformative work of SLAM! charter schools - leveraging music as a universal language to unite and inspire, turning negatives into positives.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 26th at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, backstage tour and photo op on-stage, pre-show VIP lounge, specially designed VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com

PARTY AFTER DARK TOUR DATES:

Wed Aug 21 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sat Aug 24 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Aug 25 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Thu Aug 29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 30 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 31 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Sep 01 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Wed Sep 04 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Sep 06 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Sep 07 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun Sep 08 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Thu Sep 12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

Fri Sep 13 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

Sat Sep 14 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sun Sep 15 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Wed Sep 18 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Sep 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sat Sep 21 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sun Sep 22 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 27 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

Sat Sep 28 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 03 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Fri Oct 04 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 05 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

*with Special Guest Lil Jon

ABOUT PITBULL

Armando Christian Pérez, Pitbull, invites disruption on a global scale as a GRAMMY® Award winning independent international superstar, education ambassador, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker. With billions of audio streams, video views, and hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, he has one of the most impressive careers in music history. Pitbull's signature "EEEEEEEYOOOOOO" grito (yell) is one of the most famous sound trademarks in the music industry. Joining the ranks of fewer than 40 sounds that fall under trademark protection by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Beyond music, Armando has leveraged his business acumen through a diverse portfolio of investments and ventures. He is co-owner of NASCAR racing team Trackhouse and has successfully developed other ventures including his own record label Mr. 305, Inc., and Voli 305 Vodka. Pitbull also launched his own SiriusXM channel dubbed Globalization, featuring DJs dropping worldwide rhythmic hits. He co-founded SLAM! tuition-free public charter schools; recognized as one of the top school networks in the world. His recent musical releases include Trackhouse and Trackhouse: Daytona 500 Edition where he fuses music and racing to unite fans globally. Following numerous successful solo touring runs and a recent triple headlining arena run on The Trilogy Tour - Pitbull is set to deliver another run of dynamic and high-energy performances on the Party After Dark Tour.

Website |Facebook |Twitter |Instagram |YouTube

ABOUT T-PAIN

GRAMMY® Award-Winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural iconT-Pain has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of culture itself. He has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and captivated the world with his charismatic live performances, earning a reputation as a global phenomenon. T-Pain's recent viral sensations On Top of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose) (based on acclaimed covers album On Top of The Covers), and inspirational single "Dreaming" showcase the innovative artist's powerful vocals and dynamic voice (all out now via his own Nappy Boy Entertainment). Since emerging in 2004, the Tallahassee trailblazer's influence has transcended generations in music and more; the iconic artist won the first season of FOX's The Masked Singer after stunning audiences with his soulful, non-Auto-Tuned voice, and he boasts one of the most-watched Tiny Desk sessions and Hot Ones interviews of all time. He shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, head of his own Nappy Boy Entertainment and Nappy Boy Automotive, podcast host, director and editor, expert drift driver, actor, author and spokesperson. Recipient of the 2023 Soul Train Legend Award, the frequent, in-demand collaborator recently teamed with Snoop Dogg on "That's How We Ballin," with Meghan Trainor on "Been Like This," and announced his new duo project with Young Cash -Bluez Brothaz. He'll continue rolling out new music, performing as a resident artist at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub (Resorts World Las Vegas), touring in 2024 (which will include his annual Wiscansin Fest + performances at The Hollywood Bowl's Juneteenth Celebration, Central Park SummerStage,Bonnaroo, BottleRock, Lovers & Friends Festival) and more. To stay up to date on all things T-Pain, please visit https://tpain.com/ and https://nappyboy.net/ or find him on TikTok , Twitch, Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pitbull

Tom Muzquiz | [email protected]

Andy Alfonso | [email protected]

T-Pain

Linda Carbone | [email protected]

Katie Leggett | [email protected]

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | [email protected]

Valeska Thomas | [email protected]