Live Nation Entertainment : NE-YO Announces New “Champagne and Roses” Tour With Robin Thicke And Mario As Special Guests

Today, three-time, GRAMMY® Award-winning hitmaker NE-YO announced his Champagne and Roses Tour 2023 with Robin Thicke and Mario as special guests. Produced by Live Nation, the 15-city tour kicks off on September 9 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Detroit making stops across the U.S. in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston and more before wrapping up in Mountain View at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 4.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, June 13. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, June 16 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Champagne and Roses Tour 2023. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 13 at 10am local time until Thursday, June 15 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, meet & greet and photo op with Ne-Yo, specially designed VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

CHAMPAGNE AND ROSES TOUR 2023 DATES:

Sat Sep 09 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sun Sep 10 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed Sep 13 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

Thu Sep 14 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Fri Sep 15 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sun Sep 17 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

Mon Sep 18 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

Wed Sep 20 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Sat Sep 23 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun Sep 24 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 27 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri Sep 29 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Tue Oct 03 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 04 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

ABOUT NE-YO

NE-YO, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. His debut single, 2005's "So Sick," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple Platinum. Since then, the Motown Records/Compound Entertainment recording artist has racked up a collection of hits including "Sexy Love," "Closer," "Because of You," "Miss Independent," and "Push Back" [feat. Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don]. Three of his albums have entered SoundScan's Top Current Albums chart at No. 1. NE-YO has also proven to be as powerful with his pen as he is in the studio and on stage. The Las Vegas native quickly became known as a go-to hitmaker, penning bangers like Rihanna's "Unfaithful," "Russian Roulette," and "Take a Bow," along with Beyoncé's 2006 breakup anthem "Irreplaceable" and songs for such artists as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Underwood, and Celine Dion, among others. Ne-Yo's film and television credits include NBC's World of Dance, Netflix's Dance Monsters, Empire, Stomp the Yard, Save the Last Dance, Battle: Los Angeles, George Lucas' Red Tails, The Wiz Live!, Starz' Step Up: High Water, Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding and The Sound of Christmas. Most recently, NE-YO released his eighth full-length album, Self Explanatory, which includes standout singles such as "Stay Down" [feat. Yung Bleu]," "Don't Love Me," and "You Got The Body" and more.

ABOUT ROBIN THICKE

Robin Thicke is a five-time GRAMMY® Award nominee, diamond-selling performer, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Born in Los Angeles, Robin Thicke taught himself to play piano at the age of 12 and by 16 was writing and producing songs for top R&B artists. At the age of 21, he had written and produced songs on over 20 gold and platinum albums including Michael Jackson, Marc Anthony, Pink, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Jennifer Hudson and others. One year later he signed with Jimmy Iovine and Interscope records. The musician and composer released his critically acclaimed debut album, A Beautiful World, in 2003 under the name Thicke. The collection was followed by a succession of five critically acclaimed gold and platinum selling album releases. Robin's sixth studio album, Blurred Lines, was released in July on 2013. The album garnered four GRAMMY nominations. His 2013 sixth album, Blurred Lines crashed the Billboard Top 200 at #1 and produced the RIAA Diamond-certified title track, "Blurred Lines" [feat. T.I. & Pharrell]. The song made history, clutching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks. The hit single garnered Thicke as the first artist to simultaneously occupy the #1 spot on the Hot 100 and Top 200 since 2012, putting him in an elite group of 17 other acts to accomplish this feat in the previous decade. "Blurred Lines" scored the highest audience ever recorded and broke records by climbing to #1 on 5 radio charts simultaneously (Top 40, Rhythm, Urban, Hot AC & Urban AC) -the first time this has ever been done by an artist.

Thicke joined the panelist of judges on FOX's dynamic reality singing competition, "The Masked Singer," alongside Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and show host, Nick Cannon which has received tremendous rating success and critical acclaim. In 2021, Thicke ascends to new heights with his first studio album in six years - On Earth, and in Heaven - a nod to the loss and celebrations and growth through the years. The album includes the No. 1 single on the Billboard Album R&B Songs Chart, "That's What Love Can Do," as well as a new Pharrell collaboration with "Take Me Higher," which has been spotlighted as the ESPN/ABC Primetime song for the NBA season.

ABOUT MARIO

Music veteran and Grammy Award-nominated sensation Mario grew up singing in church being discovered and signed to a recording contract with music legend Clive Davis's J Records at the age of 11 years old. Winning two Billboard Music Awards in 2005 for "hip hop single of the year" as well as hip hop single of the year in airplay "with "Let Me Love You" followed by two Grammy nominations in 2006 best contemporary album, Turning Point and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for his hit single penned by friend Ne-Yo "Let Me Love You", officially established him as a household name spending nine weeks at the top of the charts. With 5 studio albums under his belt, Mario (2002), Turning Point (2004), Go (2007) featuring the gold- certified single "Crying Out for Me, and D.N.A. (2009) his expertise and skills instantly caught the attention of the music industry. His progressive reputation lead to the single "Break Up," featuring Sean Garrett and Gucci Mane, also going RIAA gold and peaking at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart/No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Dancing Shadows (2018).

As a jack of all trades, he has also landed impressive roles as an actor to his ever-growing catalog by attaining key roles in films such as Step Up (2006), Freedom Writers (2007), Fox's broadcast musical "Rent Live" as well as Fox's hit television show Empire from 2018-2020. The accomplished singer/songwriter, actor, dancer and model, continues to prove that his timeless music endures the test of time.Discovering himself as a creative and learning to translate who he is and who he is becoming through music, the singer has been dropping his latest releases under his New Citizen record label. "Mars" and "Pretty Mouth Magical" are the leading singles from his "Closer To Mars" EP which is out now, accompanied by 2 captivating videos directed by Mario himself. The Maryland native catapulted into 2022 fresh off the success of his 2021 hit single, "Get Back" featuring Chris Brown, and now with his highly anticipated new music, Mario is ready to reclaim his position as an R&B heavyweight. Having already set the tone for what's to come and showing that he's here to stay, Mario is ready to dive back into his passion and craft with tons more music surprises in store for fans.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visitwww.livenationentertainment.com.

