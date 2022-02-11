Live Nation Entertainment : New Dates Added To Reo Speedwagon & Styx Co-Headline U.S. Summer “Live & Unzoomed” Tour With Loverboy

Due to overwhelming fan requests, 10 new dates have been added to Styx and REO Speedwagon's "Live & UnZoomed" co-headlining summer '22 tour. With special guest Loverboy, thelegendary Midwest rockers will now bring their epic rock 'n' roll show to 45 cities across the nation. Produced by Live Nation, the "Live & UnZoomed" tour kicks off May 31 in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena and will now draw to a close on September 18 at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, ME (see below for the complete routing).



In December, the bands unveiled the tour with this hilarious video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VX3AwzTy7V8 and have now released an additional clip, including outtakes from the original, for the new dates. Click here to view the new video: https://youtu.be/NyqistWCbyU.



General public tickets for the new "Live & UnZoomed" dates will go on sale starting Friday, February 18 at 10am local time on LiveNation.com. Styx and REO Speedwagon will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, February 15 at 10am local time at REOSpeedwagon.com and StyxWorld.com.



Citi is the official presale credit card of the U.S. "Live & UnZoomed" tour and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 15 at 10am local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Check out "Live & UnZoomed" at any of the following stops:

Tue. 5/31 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Wed. 6/1 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Fri. 6/3 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amp.

Sat. 6/4 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amp.

Tue. 6/7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amp.

Wed. 6/8 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Fri. 6/10 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sat. 6/11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Mon. 6/13 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amphitheatre

Tue. 6/14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Fri. 6/17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat. 6/18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp.

Sun. 6/19 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri. 7/8 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sat. 7/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Tue. 7/12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Wed. 7/13 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amp.

Fri. 7/15 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat. 7/16 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tue. 7/19 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amp.

Wed. 7/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri. 7/22 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amp.

Sat. 7/23 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sun. 7/24 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri. 8/5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amp.

Sat. 8/6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Mon. 8/8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Wed. 8/10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Fri. 8/12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sat. 8/13 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

Tue. 8/16 - Toronto, ONT. - Budweiser Stage

Wed. 8/17 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Fri. 8/19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sat. 8/20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun. 8/21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sat. 9/3 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena ^

Sun. 9/4 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena ^

Tue. 9/6 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center ^

Fri. 9/9 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amp ^

Sat. 9/10 - Burgettstown, PA - Pavilion at Star Lake ^

Tue. 9/13 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater ^

Wed. 9/14 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours ^

Fri. 9/16 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amp ^

Sat. 9/17 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion ^

Sun. 9/18 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion ^



^ new concert date.

About REO Speedwagon:

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon's unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the band's explosive HI INFIDELITY in 1980, which contained the massive hit singles "Keep On Loving You" and "Take It On the Run." That landmark album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has since earned the RIAA's coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.



From 1977 to 1989, REO Speedwagon released nine consecutive albums all certified Platinum or higher. Today, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar), and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as "Ridin' The Storm Out," "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Time For Me To Fly," "Roll With The Changes," "Keep On Loving You," "Take It On the Run," and many, many more.



REO Speedwagon remained busy throughout the pandemic before the band was able to return to the road. Beginning in April 2020, Cronin began a series of webisodes from his home titled "Songs & Stories From Camp Cronin." Consisting of anecdotes and acoustic performances from him and his family, the series posted 24 episodes. Cronin and members of REO gave back over the past 16 months by participating in charity events for St. Jude Children's Hospital, Marilou & Mark Hamill's USC McMorrow Neighborhood Academic Initiative, John Oates' "Oates Song Fest," "Stars to the Rescue," Acoustic-4-A-Cure, and more. Additionally, while Cronin began keeping a journal of the band's 2016 UK tour, he never stopped writing and recently submitted what turned out to be his life story, as well as his telling of REO Speedwagon's history. He says, "Putting out an autobiography is risky. Once it's out there's nowhere to hide!" More information on his autobiography will be released shortly.

About Styx:

A new era of hope, survival, and prosperity comes calling with the release of CRASH OF THE CROWN, Styx's new "masterpiece" studio album, which was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic. The multi-Platinum rockers-James "JY" Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards) and Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals)-released their 17th album June 18, 2021 on the band's label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe, which is available as clear vinyl, black vinyl, CD on digital platforms. They released more new music on September 17, 2021, THE SAME STARDUST EP, originally sold as part of Record Store Day (June 12, 2021). Available on blue 180-gram 12-inch vinyl only, featuring two brand-new songs on side one ("The Same Stardust" and "Age of Entropia"), as well as five live performances on side two of some of Styx's classic hits previously heard during their "Styx Fix" livestreams that have been keeping fans company during the pandemic on their official YouTube page, including "Mr. Roboto," "Man In The Wilderness," "Miss America," "Radio Silence," and "Renegade." It's available worldwide on all digital platforms.



About Loverboy:

For more than 40 years, Loverboy has been "Working for the Weekend" (and on the weekend), delighting audiences around the world since forming in 1979, when vocalist Mike Reno was introduced to guitar hot shot Paul Dean - both veterans of several bands on the Canadian scene - at Calgary's Refinery Night Club. Along with Reno and Dean, Loverboy still includes original members Doug Johnson on keyboards and Matt Frenette on drums, with Ken "Spider" Sinnaeve replacing the late Scott Smith on bass.

With their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows, Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums, earning four multi-platinum plaques, including the four-million-selling GET LUCKY, and a trio of double-Platinum releases in their self-titled 1980 debut, 1983's KEEP IT UP and 1985's LOVIN' EVERY MINUTE OF IT. Their string of hits includes, in addition to the anthem "Working for the Weekend," such arena rock staples as "Lovin' Every Minute of It," "This Could Be the Night," "Hot Girls in Love," "The Kid is Hot Tonite," "Notorious", "Turn Me Loose," "When It's Over," "Heaven In Your Eyes" and "Queen of the Broken Hearts." In March 2009, the group was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards show in Vancouver.

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Follow Styx



www.styxworld.com

www.crashofthecrown.com

www.facebook.com/styxtheband

www.twitter.com/styxtheband

www.instagram.com/styxtheband

www.youtube.com/styxtheband

Follow REO Speedwagon

www.reospeedwagon.com

www.facebook.com/REOSpeedwagon

www.twitter.com/kcreospeedwagon

www.instagram.com/reospeedwagonofficial

www.youtube.com/REOSpeedwagon

Follow Loverboy

www.loverboyband.com

www.facebook.com/loverboyband

www.twitter.com/loverboyband

www.instagram.com/loverboyband

www.youtube.com/c/Loverboybandofficial

MEDIA CONTACTS:



REO Speedwagon:

Scoop Marketing

Erik Stein | estein@solters.com

Maxie Solters | msolters@solters.com

Styx:

ABC Public Relations

Amanda Cagan | Amanda@abc-pr.com

Loverboy:

Wolfson Entertainment Inc.

Tom Burger | thomas@wolfsonent.com

Live Nation Concerts:

Monique Sowinski | MoniqueSowinski@LiveNation.com



Read more about Concerts