Live Nation Entertainment : Oceans Calling Festival Unveils Inaugural Lineup

The inaugural Oceans Calling Festival has unveiled the 2022 lineup, bringing powerhouse headliners Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds (Friday), The Lumineers (Saturday), and Alanis Morissette (Sunday) to the southern end of the iconic Ocean City, Maryland Boardwalk at Ocean City Inlet Beach on September 30-October 2. Fans will enjoy three stages and performances from over 30 bands, including Cage The Elephant, Cyndi Lauper, and multiple sets from co-founders and local heroes O.A.R in a historic setting. View the entire lineup and by-day breakout here. 3-Day and 1-Day GA, GA+, VIP and PlatinumTickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 25 at 12pm ET at www.oceanscallingfestival.com/tickets, with Layaway Plans starting at $20 down.

Oceans Calling will also bring a culinary experience hosted by world-renowned chefs Andrew Zimmern, Robert Irvine and Amanda Freitag with a stage dedicated to cooking demos that celebrate the eastern shore. In addition, The Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, located inside the festival grounds, will be fully operational during the festival for a unique experience unlike any other festival of its kind.

"We are thrilled to host Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland and celebrate all our incredible city has to offer," commented Mayor Rick Meehan. "Thank you to C3 Presents and Maryland's own O.A.R. for bringing an event of this magnitude to the Ocean City Boardwalk. We look forward to seeing everyone!"

Premium ticket experiences start with GA+, offering fans a private lounge with seating, private air-conditioned restrooms and a full-service bar with beer, wine, and cocktails for purchase. VIP Tickets bring the luxury with prime viewing at two stages, along with air-conditioned restrooms, full-service cash bar, food for purchase at the Main Stage Lounge, complimentary water, dedicated lane entry and more. Platinum Tickets offer all the amenities of VIP and GA+, in addition to on-stage viewing at the Main Stage, front-of-stage viewing areas, complimentary full-service bar, access to an open-air Platinum Lounge with relaxed seating, and more. For the full list of details, and to purchase 1-Day or 3-Day Tickets visit www.oceanscallingfestival.com/tickets.

