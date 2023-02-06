Live Nation Entertainment : Palm Tree Music Festival Announces Its Southern California Debut

Palm Tree Crew is bringing its tropical-inspired festival series to the sands of Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA to kick off the summer season. The one-day-only Palm Tree Music Festival will be an intimate experience curated by Kygo and his Manager Myles Shear that fuses together an unmatched feeling of summer in paradise with majestic beach vibes and unparalleled performances from global music icons.

OnSaturday, May 13,Palm Tree Music Festival Dana Point will blend one-of-a-kind, luxurious experiences with unmatched summer nostalgia to bring fans from around the world together in celebration of a tropical lifestyle and incredible musical talent. The festival will be headlined by Kygo and Ellie Goulding and will feature additional performances byTove Lo, The Midnight, The Knocks, Two Feet and Forester.

Putting the tropical in "tropical lifestyle", Dana Point will be the collective's first festival hosted on the actual beach that will transform this natural space into a vibrant playground that showcases artists, brands and experiences in an unforgettable backdrop. To continue elevating the moment, the festival will also feature an exclusive VIP lounge and the "Palm Tree Beach Club" where guests can take in beachside views from shaded cabanas, hammocks and beyond in some of the festival's most premium spaces.

"We are thrilled to bring the Palm Tree Music Festival experience beachside at Dana Point," says Palm Tree Crew Co-Founder Kygo. "The tropical lifestyle isn't just our brand, it's a way of life, and we couldn't be more excited to finally hit the sand with our community to start the summer season with good vibes and great music."

"Since our inception, the goal of Palm Tree Music Festival has been to create incredible experiences that bring together our close-friends and community through music and a never-ending summer state-of-mind," says Palm Tree Crew Co-Founder, Myles Shear. "We're proud to bring this experience to Dana Point in partnership with Live Nation and to share the tropical lifestyle with a new audience."

Founded in 2016 by Kygo and Shear, Palm Tree Crew first came to life when the pair began gifting palm tree necklaces to their inner circle as a symbol of community. Today, Palm Tree Crew is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a global live events business and a multi-product investment platform, all within one unified ecosystem that embodies the care-free vibe of an endless summer.

Palm Tree Music Festival Dana Point

Performers: Kygo, Ellie Goulding, Tove Lo, The Midnight, The Knocks, Two Feet and Forester

Location: Doheny State Beach (25300 Park Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629)

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Palm Tree Music Festival Dana Point is produced by Palm Tree Crew and Live Nation. Fueling the good vibes all weekend, CELSIUS has come on board as the official energy drink partner of Palm Tree Music Festival Dana Point.

Official Palm Tree Music Festival merchandise will be available for purchase on-site, as well as limited items from Palm Tree Crew apparel.

Ticket prices begin at $169.50 for General Admission. VIP Packages and Table/Bottle Service will be available as well. Presale beginsWednesday, February 8 at 10:00 AM PST and runs until Thursday, February 9 at 10:00 PM PST. General on sale begins Friday, February 10 at 10:00 AM PST at www.palmtreemusicfestival.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the exclusive early access card partner of the Palm Tree Music Festival Dana Point. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 8 at 8:00 AM PST until Thursday, February 9 at 10:00 PM PST through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

For more information on all ticketing, please visit https://www.palmtreemusicfestival.com/.

###

About Palm Tree Crew:

Palm Tree Crew, originally founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gorvell Dahll) and his manager Myles Shear, is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a global live events business and a multi-product investment platform, all under one unified ecosystem. Palm Tree Crew harnesses the power of business builders, investors, strategic advisors and celebrities who know how to build global brands.

For more information, please visit https://palmtreecrew.com/

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visitwww.livenationentertainment.com.

About CELSIUS Holdings, Inc.

CELSIUS Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them.

For More Information: https://www.celsius.com/

Palm Tree Crew / Music Festival - Media Contacts:

SEQUEL

palmtreecrew@sequel-inc.com

Live Nation Concerts

Monique Sowinski | moniquesowinski@livenation.com

Maya Sarin | mayasarin@livenation.com

