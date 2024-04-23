Pearl Jam, Neil Young with Crazy Horse lead the 2024 edition of Ohana Festival, along with powerhouse performances by Alanis Morissette, Turnpike Troubadours, Garbage, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, Idles,Jenny Lewis, The Breeders, Crowded House, and more! Pearl Jam will headline both Friday and Sunday night in celebration of their new album, Dark Matter. Ohana will once again bring fans an incredible weekend featuring over 35 artists, thought-provoking environmental and sustainability programming, a curated art gallery and more, all across three stages from an ocean setting at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA this September 27-29. For the full lineup and lineup by day, view here.

Tickets for Ohana Festival 2024 will go on sale starting with the Ten Club Presale on April 23 starting at 10am. Fans can sign up now for a presale passcode to secure a ticket to Ohana 2024 via the general presale happening this Thursday, April 25 starting at 10am 1-Day or 3-Day, General Admission and VIP Tickets along with Ultimate VIP packages. Public On-Sale will follow only if tickets remain. Ticket prices are all-inclusive with no fees on top.

VIP Tickets offer a dedicated entrance into the festival, a complimentary round-trip shuttle pass to/from the festival with a VIP Express Lane at shuttle pick-up, a commemorative Ohana Fest beach bag with essentials, access into the VIP Lounge which offers VIP viewing of the Main Stage & access to VIP viewing bleachers, comfortable shaded cabanas, hammocks and lounge seating to relax beachside, private bars pouring a variety of beers, wines, cocktails for purchase, air-conditioned premium restrooms, and much more. This year's Ultimate VIP offers fans a two-person package that includes two 3-Day VIP passes and delivers all of the benefits of VIP, plus a 4-night stay at Laguna Cliffs Resort & Spa, access to the Backstage Artist Guest Lounge with a full-service bar & variety of complimentary food options, dedicated Ultimate VIP shuttle service to/from the festival and hotel, credits for food & beverage concessions and merchandise, a limited-edition Ohana 2024 Poster autographed by Eddie Vedder, a Vinyl Record of Pearl Jam's 12th Studio Album, Dark Matter, autographed by Eddie Vedder and more! For a full list of amenities and to purchase tickets, visit www.ohanafest.com/tickets.

New in 2024, Ohana Festival will offer 2-person hotel packages, sold by 100x Hospitality. Fans are able to secure a 4-night hotel stay, transportation, and select merch times when purchasing GA or VIP tickets. For more information and to purchase, view here.

Founded by Eddie Vedder in 2016, Ohana Festival, a two-time "Music Festival of the Year " recipient from Pollstar Magazine, is a leader in sustainability and conservation by combining the power of music and activism. The Cove, a one-of-a-kind area within the festival, is the cross-section for art and environmentalism with passionately curated programming on the Storytelling Stage. This special area brings to life the festival's foundation and mission to raise awareness about issues facing the ocean and environment with discussions, exhibits and panels from world-renowned conservationists, environmentalists, researchers, and professional surfers each day. The Cove also features an art gallery, curated by Charles R. Adler, which showcases a dynamic collection of unique pieces around music, surf, skate and activism. Programming details will be announced soon.

Additionally, fans help make a difference with a portion of proceeds from Ohana benefiting the Doheny State Beach Foundation and the San Onofre Parks Foundation, in addition to participating charities like Surfrider Foundation - South OC Chapter,WSL PURE, Surfers for Healing, Rob Machado Foundation, Everytown Gun Control, Music Preserves, Sea Legacy, and more.

Pearl Jam's twelfth studio album, Dark Matter, was released on Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on April 19, 2024. Dark Matter was produced by GRAMMY® award winning producer Andrew Watt and is the band's first release since Gigaton. Dark Matter is now available HERE. In support of the album, Pearl Jam will head out on a global tour this year, hitting nine countries and twenty-five cities. The tour kicks off at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, and will cover much of North America including shows at Wrigley Field, Madison Square Garden, Fenway Park, and their first hometown performance in six years at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, the world's first net zero certified arena.

