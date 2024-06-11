LiveNation.com

Raf-Saperra announced his 'Raw As Folk World Tour'. Produced by Live Nation, the 13-city tour kicks off on Wednesday September 4 at The Howard Theatre in Washington D.C. making stops in Dallas, Vancouver, Manchester and more before wrapping up in London at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Friday, November 15.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning Tuesday, June 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 14 at 10am local at LiveNation.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include ​​general admission tickets with EARLY access to the floor, a Meet & Greet and individual photo op with Raf-Saperra, exclusive merchandise item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!

RAW AS FOLK WORLD TOUR DATES:

Wed Sep 04 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre

Fri Sep 06 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Thu Sep 12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Fri Sep 13 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sat Sep 14 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Sat Sep 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

Thu Sep 26 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Fri Oct 04 - San Francisco, CA - The UC Theatre

Fri Oct 18 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

Sat Oct 19 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

Fri Oct 25 - Leicester, UK - O2 Academy Leicester

Sat Oct 26 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

Fri Nov 15 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Sat Nov 23 - Abu Dhabi, UAE - Wireless Festival^

^Festival Date

About Raf-Saperra

Raf-Saperra, a South London native, has fast become one of the most talked about exports from the UK since his debut release 'Glassy Riddim'. Combining his traditional Punjabi Folk vocals with his western musical influences, he has taken social media by storm.

