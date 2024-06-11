Raf-Saperra announced his 'Raw As Folk World Tour'. Produced by Live Nation, the 13-city tour kicks off on Wednesday September 4 at The Howard Theatre in Washington D.C. making stops in Dallas, Vancouver, Manchester and more before wrapping up in London at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Friday, November 15.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning Tuesday, June 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 14 at 10am local at LiveNation.com.
VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include general admission tickets with EARLY access to the floor, a Meet & Greet and individual photo op with Raf-Saperra, exclusive merchandise item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!
RAW AS FOLK WORLD TOUR DATES:
Wed Sep 04 - Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre
Fri Sep 06 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Thu Sep 12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Fri Sep 13 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Sat Sep 14 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Sat Sep 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
Thu Sep 26 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Fri Oct 04 - San Francisco, CA - The UC Theatre
Fri Oct 18 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
Sat Oct 19 - Leeds, UK - Stylus
Fri Oct 25 - Leicester, UK - O2 Academy Leicester
Sat Oct 26 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
Fri Nov 15 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
Sat Nov 23 - Abu Dhabi, UAE - Wireless Festival^
^Festival Date
About Raf-Saperra
Raf-Saperra, a South London native, has fast become one of the most talked about exports from the UK since his debut release 'Glassy Riddim'. Combining his traditional Punjabi Folk vocals with his western musical influences, he has taken social media by storm.
Connect with Raf-Saperra:
Instagram // YouTube // Twitter // Facebook // Website
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Live Nation Concerts
Monique Sowinski | [email protected]
Navier Grimes | [email protected]
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Live Nation Entertainment Inc. published this content on 11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2024 16:59:01 UTC.