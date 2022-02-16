Live Nation Entertainment : Rod Stewart Announces 19 Additional Dates To His First North American Tour In Four Years

Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer-songwriter today announced 19 newly added dates for his highly anticipated 2022 North American summer tour with special guests Cheap Trick. Produced by Live Nation and kicking off June 10 in Vancouver, BC, the 38-date tour will be Stewart's first in four years and promises an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs from one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Rod expressed his excitement about his upcoming tour in a video message shared with fans HERE.

Tickets: Tickets for most of the newly added U.S. tour dates go on sale to the public starting on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10am local time and tickets to the Canadian dates go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 10am local time on LiveNation.com. Separately, tickets for the Santa Barbara, CA concert on June 18 will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 4 at 10am local time via AXS.com and through the Santa Barbara Bowl box office.

U.S. Presales:Rod Stewart Fan Club members have access to a special ticket presale for U.S. concerts (except shows in Hollywood, Mountain View, Santa Barbara, and Seattle) beginning Monday, Feb. 21 at 10am - Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10pm local time, visit RodStewart.com. Citi is the official card of the Rod Stewart in Concert tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10am - Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit CitiEntertainment.com.



Presales for Seattle, WA (June 11), Hollywood, CA (June 14) and Mountain View, CA (June 17) concerts as follows: Rod Stewart Fan Club presale is from Monday, Feb. 28 at 10am - Thursday, March 3 at 10pm local time. For the Hollywood Bowl concert, American Express® Card Members will have access to a special presale starting Friday, Feb. 25 - Thursday, March 3. For the Mountain View, CA and Seattle, WA concerts, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday March 1 - Thursday, March 3.

Canada Presales:Rod Stewart Fan Club members have access to a special ticket presale for Canada concerts beginning Monday, Feb. 28 at 10am through Thursday, March 3 at 10pm local time, visit RodStewart.com for more information. American Express® Card Members in Canada will have access to Amex Front of the Line presale tickets starting Tuesday March 1 at 10am - Thursday March 3 at 10pm local time.

Additionally, Rod will return to his stellar Las Vegas residency "Rod Stewart: The Hits" with runs that bookend his tour, May 13 - 21 and September 23 - October 1, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Since its premiere in 2011, Stewart's residency has remained one of the best-reviewed and must-see shows on the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.



Sir Rod Stewart has sold more than 250 million records worldwide during a stellar career that includes ten #1 albums and 26 Top 10 singles in the U.K.; plus 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles in the U.S. As a singer-songwriter his extensive catalog of hits includes "Gasoline Alley," "Every Picture Tells a Story," "Tonight's the Night," "You're In My Heart (The Final Acclaim)," "Mandolin Wind," "You Wear It Well," "The Killing of Georgie," "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?," "Young Turks," "Forever Young," "Hot Legs," "Infatuation," the indelible, "Maggie May," and many more. In addition to world tours and his Las Vegas residency, Stewart's rekindled songwriting success has found widespread commercial success starting with the 2013 release of Time, followed by AnotherCountry(2015), BloodRedRoses(2018) and his latest, TheTearsofHerculesin 2021. This tour will be the first opportunity for fans to experience live performances of a song or two from his new album, TheTearsofHercules.He's earned countless of the industry's highest awards, among them; two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became "Sir Rod Stewart" after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.



ROD STEWART 2022 SUMMER NORTH AMERICAN TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUESTS CHEAP TRICK:



June10 Vancouver,BC RogersArena^ June11 Seattle,WA ClimatePledgeArena^# June14 Hollywood,CA HollywoodBowl^# June17 MountainView,CA ShorelineAmphitheatre^# June18 SantaBarbara,CA SantaBarbaraBowl^*# June21 ChulaVista,CA NorthIslandCreditUnionAmphitheatre^ June24 Phoenix,AZ FootprintCenter^ June26 Denver,CO BallArena^ July 01 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena July 02 Woodlands, TX "The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion



presented by Huntsman" July 05 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena July07 Milwaukee,WI AmericanFamilyInsuranceAmphitheater-



SummerfestGround"^ July08 SaintPaul,MN XcelEnergyCenter^ July 12 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center July15 Noblesville,IN RuoffMusicCenter^ July 16 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre July 19 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center July 22 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center July23 London, ON Budweiser Gardens^# July 26 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage July 27 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre August 12 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center August 13 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena August 16 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center August 19 Atlantic City, NJ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel &Casino August 20 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium August 23 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater August26 Charlotte,NC PNCMusicPavilion^ August 27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion August 31 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre September 02 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place September 03 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena September07 Pittsburgh, PA PPGPaintsArena^ September09 Montreal,QC Centre Bell^# September10 Ottawa,ON CanadianTireCentre^# September14 Saskatoon,SA SaskTelCentre^# September16 Calgary,AB ScotiabankSaddledome^# September17 Edmonton,AB RogersPlace^#

^Newly Added Date| *Not A Live Nation Date | #On-Sale March 4

