LiveNation.com

The face of rap in Mexico, Santa Fe Klan, announces his next U.S. tour, "Blanco y Negro," promoted by Live Nation to accompany his highly-anticipated upcoming album "Blanco y Negro" set to release in the coming months.

The tour is set to kick off in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, July 26 and includes stops in over 25 cities across the U.S. before wrapping up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, November 9. Select shows will feature special guests such as That Mexican OT and Alemán, who will join forces with Santa Fe Klan to deliver a lineup of exhilarating, action-packed performances.

Audiences nationwide are in for an unforgettable experience as they witness Santa Fe Klan's electrifying live performances of his chart-topping hits and dynamic stage presence. This tour reflects his consistently growing popularity, where his diverse fanbase can expect to see him perform for the first time in some of the country's most renowned venues, such as the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and the Smart Financial Center in Houston, promising to deliver unforgettable moments for new and longtime fans.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Tuesday, June 11 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday June 14 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 26 Salt Lake City Maverik Center

Sat Jul 27 Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Fri Aug 02 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 03 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

Fri Aug 09 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Sat Aug 10 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Fri Aug 16 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

Sat Aug 17 San Jose, CA SAP Center

Fri Aug 23 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center

Sat Aug 24 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 25 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Fri Aug 30 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sun Sep 01 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 26 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Sat Sep 28 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Oct 04 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Oct 05 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

Sat Oct 12 Milwaukee, WI BMO Pavilion

Fri Oct 18 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 20 Tampa, FL Yuengling Center

Fri Oct 25 Hidalgo, TX Payne Arena

Sat Oct 26 Laredo, TX Sames Auto Arena

Fri Nov 01 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Nov 02 San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum

Fri Nov 08 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Nov 09 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

About Santa Fe Klan

Mexican sensation Santa Fe Klan remains poised to make a powerful mark on the music industry. This year, the musical powerhouse has already captivated audiences at the SXSW festival in Austin, the Tecate Pa'l Norte music festival in Monterrey, which hosted 180,000 attendees, and successfully closed out the Vive Latino festival in Mexico City. The Mexican rap star also made his Coachella mainstage debut dominating two weekends of the world-famous festival in April of this year, solidifying his spot as one Mexico's most prominent artists. Santa Fe Klan currently has a repertoire of 10 groundbreaking albums including his most recent album "TODO" that released early last year and a lineup of hard-hitting collaborations including "Grandes Ligas" with Snoop Dogg and "NO SON KLLE" alongside Peso Pluma and Duki. The star also has tracks featured on the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Fast X" soundtracks. With such historic accomplishments and an impressive monthly Spotify following of nearly 11 million listeners, Santa Fe Klan continues his outstanding musical trajectory.

Follow Santa Fe Klan

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

YouTube

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Santa Fe Klan

Elina Adut - The Exclusive Agency | [email protected]

Live Nation Concerts

Nadia Hernandez | NadiaHernandez@livenation.com

Isabel Gonzalez | IsabelGonzalez@livenation.com