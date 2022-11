Nov 18 (Reuters) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc :

* LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT SAYS "DOES NOT ENGAGE IN BEHAVIORS JUSTIFYING ANTITRUST LITIGATION"- STATEMENT

* LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT- TICKETMASTER DOES NOT SET OR CONTROL TICKET PRICES, STRONGLY ADVOCATES FOR ALL-IN PRICING