Scentre Group and Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, are thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership.

The partnership will bring live music performances to select Westfield destinations across Australia and New Zealand throughout Spring and Summer 2023, connecting millions of customers with their favourite artists through a series of exclusive and free live in-centre events.

The Westfield and Live Nation event series will be comprised of more than 20 performances featuring local legendary acts such as Amy Shark, Jessica Mauboy, Thelma Plum and Stan Walker. The first event will kick off with Kate Ceberano at Westfield Doncaster on 17 September, featuring a one-hour live performance, dedicated fan Q&A, and meet and greet for customers.

Scentre Group Chief Executive Officer, Elliott Rusanow said:

"Our strategic focus is to attract more people to our Westfield destinations - delivering new and extraordinary experiences that make people want to come and spend their time with us.

"We know music and live entertainment have the power to bring people and communities together, which is why we're excited to be partnering with Live Nation to offer exclusive and free live music performances at our Westfield destinations across Australia and New Zealand.

"We're looking forward to lighting up our centres and enjoying these shows with our customers over the coming months."

In addition to live in-centre performances, Westfield members will have the chance to win tickets and VIP experiences to their favourite Live Nation concerts.

Live Nation is touring some of the hottest local and international artists including P!nk, Post Malone, Jonas Brothers, Blink182 and many more.

The announcement comes as excitement for live music hits an all-time high with fan attendance currently setting records globally.

Live Nation ANZ President Brand & Marketing Partnerships ANZ, Greg Segal said:

"We're excited to partner with Westfield to provide customers with a new opportunity to access some of their favourite local artists, for free. The program also provides artists with rare opportunities to play in unique venues, making this partnership even more special."

The event series marks the first phase of a long-term strategic partnership between Scentre Group and Live Nation, with more to come over the next few years.

To see the upcoming live performance schedule and locations, please visit www.westfield.com.au or www.westfield.co.nz

Sign up to the Westfield Membership program to win tickets to Live Nation performances at Westfield: www.westfield.com.au/membership /www.westfield.co.nz/membership

-ENDS-

For further information and/or to schedule an interview, please contact:

Scentre Group

Rebecca Mahoney, rmahoney@scentregroup.com, 0402 342 805

Live Nation Entertainment

Alana Chetner, alana@etoilepr.com.au, 0499 224 027

Background

A recent Live Nation study revealed 71% of live music goers say they are 'very open' to a retail brand offering live music perks, and almost half are 'very likely' to sign up for a Retail Loyalty Program Offering Live Music Perks.

*Source: Australia/New Zealand representative survey via Pollfish of N=580 Live Music Goers age 18-54 who currently participate in a loyalty program. (June 2023). Live Music Goer = attended a paid live music event in the past 12 months.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.

About Scentre Group

We acknowledge the Traditional Owners and communities of the lands on which our business operates. We pay our respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and to their Elders past and present.

We recognise the unique role of Māori as Tangata Whenua of Aotearoa/New Zealand.

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG) owns and operates 42 Westfield destinations across Australia and New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Purpose is creating extraordinary places, connecting and enriching communities. Our Plan is to create the places more people choose to come, more often, for longer. Our Ambition is to grow the business by becoming essential to people, their communities and the businesses that interact with them.