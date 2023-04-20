Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LYV   US5380341090

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(LYV)
04:03:28 2023-04-20
66.88 USD   -1.28%
Live Nation Entertainment Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Teleconference

04/20/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, will release its first quarter financial results after market hours on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com. All interested parties can register for the webcast under the same link. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the "Financial Information" section of the website.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.  For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-nation-entertainment-schedules-first-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-teleconference-301803491.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment


© PRNewswire 2023
