2x Grammy-nominated artist and R&B virtuoso SiR has announced "The Bad Karma Tour", a 18-city tour, produced by Live Nation, in support of his recently released, critically acclaimed album Heavy. Kicking off Tuesday, July 23 in Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore, the tour will make stops in Brooklyn, Toronto, Austin, San Francisco, and more before wrapping up with a hometown performance in Los Angeles, CA at the Hollywood Palladium. Special guest Zacari will join on all dates.

TICKETS: Tickets for his North American tour dates will be available starting Thursday, April 4 with presales. The general onsale begins Friday, April 5 at 10 AM local time at inglewoodsir.com.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include general admission tickets with priority access to the floor, a meet & greet and photo op with SiR, an exclusive VIP merchandise item and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Released March 22nd, Heavy delves deep into SiR's intrinsic journey, serving as a poignant reflection of his recovery, mental health and physical transformation. The album, which features Ty Dolla $ign, Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, Anderson .Paak, and Scribz Riley, received acclaim and support from the likes of Rolling Stone, NPR, Billboard, Men's Health, Essence and so much more. He made his solo TV debut with "You" from the album via Jimmy Kimmel Live! this past Monday. Watch the performance HERE.

THE BAD KARMA 2024 TOUR DATES:

Tue Jul 23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Jul 24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Thu Jul 25 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Sat Jul 27 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues Boston

Mon Jul 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Tue Jul 30 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Fri Aug 02 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Tue Aug 06 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Wed Aug 07 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Thu Aug 08 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Sat Aug 10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

Sun Aug 11 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

Tue Aug 13 - Denver, CO - Summit

Thu Aug 15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Fri Aug 16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

Sat Aug 17 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

Tue Aug 20 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Wed Aug 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

