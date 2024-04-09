LiveNation.com

Latin Grammy-nominated musician, producer, and singer Siddhartha is set to continue thrilling fans throughout the United States this spring with his Siddhartha North America 2024 tour. The phenomenal international tour began last year and so far, has already seen the renowned Mexican music star present more than 120 shows in some of the most important cities throughout Central, South, and North America.

Siddhartha's North America 2024 Tour, which is produced by Live Nation and MATS Agency, will kick off on May 30 in Sacramento to continue in Santa Cruz on May 31, Napa Valley (La Onda Fest) on June 1st, Los Angeles on June 15, Boston on June 17, New York on June 18, Philadelphia on June 19, and the tour will conclude on June 21 in the nation's capital, Washington, D.C.

Siddhartha continues to celebrate the success of his latest single "Nada Por Hecho" ft. Spanish songwriter Leiva, and on April 11, the distinguished artist will release his highly awaited new single "Diamantes" featuring Argentine band El Zar. It is the third single off his forthcoming EP and will be released along with a compelling music video written by Siddhartha himself.

After wrapping up the U.S. leg of the tour, Siddhartha will return to the studio to record his highly anticipated new studio album, the seventh of his career, which promises to showcase the next intriguing phase in his artistic evolution.

Siddhartha is one of the most respected musical figures in Mexico and ended 2023 with an incredible sold-out show at the country's legendary venue El Foro Sol, where in front of more than 60,000 fans he delivered the best of his repertoire, including favorites from the now-Gold-certified album that lent its name to the tour. He has continued that remarkable momentum into 2024 and is sure to leave fans speechless once again with his last live performances of the year.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, April 9. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, April 12 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the North America 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 9 at 10am EST until Wednesday, April 10 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

TOUR DATES:

May 30 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

May 31 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

June 1 Napa Valley, CA Festival La Onda

June 15 Los Angeles, CA

June 17 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

June 18 New York, NY

June 19 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

June 21 Washington, D.C. The Fillmore Silver Spring

